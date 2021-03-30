Gettysburg College freshman Megan Hughes was named the Centennial Conference Pitcher of the Week for the second consecutive week.
Hughes notched her second complete game of the season to help the Bullets (4-0) win the 10-1 opener in six innings at Dickinson College on Saturday. The freshman pitcher tossed an impressive season-high five strikeouts and allowed only one unearned run and three hits. In 13 innings pitched this year, she has struck out nine and has only allowed one run on seven hits.
She has been dominant in her appearances ranking tied for first in the conference with an unbelievable 0.00 earned run average and second in strikeouts with nine.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE: Senior Kerry McKeever was named the Centennial Conference Offensive Player of the Week following an impressive offensive display in Gettysburg College’s win over Muhlenberg College last weekend.
McKeever set a personal best with seven goals and tied a career with eight points in a 17-3 win over the Mules. She scored the game’s first goal just eight seconds into the contest and had a hand in each of the Bullets’ first four goals. McKeever accounted for all but one of her points in the opening half.
Gettysburg (2-0) has featured the CC Offensive Player of the Week in each of the first two weeks of the regular season. Senior Bri Stokes earned the honor last week alongside Defensive Player of the Week Shannon Twill. For McKeever, this week’s award represents the third time in her career she has been selected.
