A week into the postseason and the Times Area has seen its number of teams cut in half, from four to two.
Following Delone Catholic’s 56-17 loss to Trinity on Friday and Fairfield’s 62-6 loss to Steel-High on Saturday, our only teams left are New Oxford and Gettysburg, neither of which has played a postseason game yet.
The Colonials and Warriors spent Week 11 waiting to find out who they would face in the Class 5A quarterfinals this Friday after earning byes. Each team went 8-2 in the regular season, winning their respective divisions along the way. The Ox snared the YAIAA-2 crown for the second time in three seasons, while the Warriors grabbed the Mid-Penn Colonial title.
Cocalico at Gettysburg:
The Warriors are trying to break an 8-game losing streak in the district playoffs, having last won in the semifinals in 2007.
This is the seventh time in head coach Matt Heiser’s 11-year tenure that the team has qualified for the postseason.
The 12th-seeded Eagles pounded 5th-seeded Elizabethtown, 42-2, to earn the right to face the Warriors.
Cocalico (7-4) is almost exclusively a running team, having thrown the ball a total of just 55 times for 282 yards this season. The Eagles have run for 299.5 yards per game with junior Sam Steffy leading the way with 1,302 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Junior Aaryn Longenecker has added 561 yards and nine scores on the ground.
On defense, senior Tyler Angstadt leads the way with 97 tackles, 12 for a loss. Sophomore Dane Bollinger has 87 stops, 12 for a loss. Senior Carter Getz has 79 tackles, 10 for a loss and senior Chuckie Drain has 72 tackles, 24 for a loss.
“Cocalico is a solid team, they’ve got good team speed and they’re very aggressive on both sides of the ball,” Heiser said via email. “Their offense does a good job of running the option and their defense has a good motor. They’re an experienced team in the playoffs thats plays a difficult schedule.”
For Gettysburg, senior Jayden Johnson has rushed for 1,242 yards and seven scores. He’s topped 100 yards eight times and carried the ball at least 20 times in eight games.
Freshman Preston Burnett rushed for 324 yards and three touchdowns.
Sophomore quarterback Brady Heiser built on his strong finish to the 2021 campaign with a quality 2022 season. He’s thrown for 1,418 yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions, while completing 56 percent of his passes. He’s also rushed for 328 yards and ten touchdowns.
Seniors Tanner Newman (30 rec, 644 yards, 5 TDs) and Sean Higgins (17 rec, 307 yards, 3 TDs) were Heiser’s favorite targets. Tight end Jakaree Anderson, also a senior, hauled in 14 balls for 192 yards.
On defense, senior middle linebacker Cody Furman leads the way with 121 tackles, while senior outside linebacker Wyatt Heistand has 85 stops and eight sacks. Aidan Baker (64 tackles), Anderson (49 tackles), Newman (43 tackles, 2 INTs), Jayden Cramer (42 tackles) and Dunn Kessel (35 tackles, 3 sacks) are other notable starters on defense.
“We’re going to have to trust our reads and stay disciplined against their option,” Heiser said. “Playing as a team is something that we have to do in order to win.”
Northern at New Oxford:
The Colonials are making their fourth consecutive appearance in the postseason after capturing YAIAA-2 for the second time in three seasons and earning a bye. They’ll host 11th-seeded Northern, which squeaked past No. 6 South Western, 21-20, on a blocked extra point.
The Polar Bears (7-4) lean on their running game with senior Cole Bartram spearheading a ground attack that averages 206.7 ypg. Bartram has rushed for 1,414 yards and 15 scores. He’s run for 100-plus yards eight times this season. Senior Talon Balluscio has added 522 yards and six scores.
Behind center is senior southpaw Timmy Bonin, a Merrimack College baseball commit, who has thrown for 960 yards with nine touchdowns and three picks. He’s also rushed for 266 yards and four scores.
Senior Mason Yohn is the top target, hauling in 19 balls for 326 yards and six scores. Yohn has gone 35-for-35 on extra points, made seven field goals and averages 42 yards per punt.
Defensively, Bartram leads the way with 120 tackles, Joel McClintock has 92 stops, has recovered two fumbles and picked off two passes. Glenn Sadler (84 tackles), Magarrin Macke (80 tackles), Sam Gunning (71 tackles, 4.5 sacks) and Yohn (39 tackles, 5 INTs) are key members on that side of the ball.
“We had an opportunity to watch Northern live against South Western and have been busy breaking down their film and preparing our kids to play against them on Friday,” Ox head coach Jason Warner said via email. “They are a physical squad that plays hard-nosed football.”
For the Ox, senior quarterback Jett Moore was outstanding at the controls for the Ox, throwing for 1,555 yards with 19 scores to just four picks. He connected on 60 percent of his passing attempts.
Junior Brennan Holmes (35 rec, 691 yards, 11 TDs) and senior Evan Schriver (35 rec, 474 yards, 5 TDs) are the team’s top pass catchers. But seniors Cameron Herring and Carson Heeney also have to be accounted for.
The top ground gainers are seniors Brittyn Eakins (500 yards, 8 TDs) and Riley Killen (444 yards, 4 TDs).
Eakins anchors the defense from his spot at left defensive end, while senior Elias Ernst and junior Jarret Bitzer are stalwarts at linebacker and ball-hawking corner Idriz Ahmetovic is the key man in the secondary. Ahmetovic, a junior, has intercepted seven passes and provided 31 points in the kicking game so far this season.
“For us to win, we need to protect the football on offense and make the most of our possessions,” Warner said. “On defense, we need to slow down their running game and prevent explosive plays.”
Delone Catholic
Trinity racked up 500 yards of total offense and was able to demoralize the Squires multiple times in their matchup last Friday, including scoring on its first offensive play of the night. The Shamrocks also scored on their first offensive play after Delone had kicked a field goal in the second quarter.
The ‘Rocks raced out to a 28-3 halftime lead and never took their foot off the gas, leading 49-3 after three quarters.
A frisky fourth quarter by Delone made the score more respectable and junior running back Brady Dettinburn capped his season with an 80-yard scoring run with just over three minutes to go in the game. That helped to put his season totals at 1,158 yards and 12 scores on the ground.
With junior quarterback Denver Ostrum unable to play due to transferring in over the summer, 2021 starter Ryder Noel took over under center and played a respectable game. Noel was hurried throughout the night by a stout Shamrock defense and finished 7 of 15 for 85 yards and a touchdown.
Noel was a jack-of-all trades throughout the season for the Squires, rushing for 422 yards and catching 28 balls for 439 yards. He scored a team-best 13 touchdowns.
Delone finished the season 7-4 and champions of YAIAA-3.
Fairfield
The Knights also fell into a hole early in their Class 1A matchup with the Steamrollers, who scored 28 points in the first quarter and then one-upped themselves in the second quarter, hanging 34 more on the board.
Fairfield was much more competitive after halftime as the Rollers had their second string in the game at that point.
A 9-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Koons to Connor Joy with just under four minutes to play kept the Knights from being shut out.
Koons and Joy are two of the team’s six seniors and they also graduate three starting linemen.
Sophomore fullback Stephen Higgs will return after rushing for 661 yards and four scores, both team bests.
The Knights finished the campaign 2-8.
First district playoff
win since 1986
York Suburban broke a 35-year drought with a 41-6 victory over Donegal and snapped a six-game postseason losing streak in the process. Senior Mikey Bentivegna rushed for a school-record 362 yards and five scores. He’s scored 36 touchdowns on the season, four shy of the conference record set by William Penn’s Dayjure Stewart when he reached paydirt 40 times in 2018. The Trojans play at Manheim Central on Friday.
Eagles fly by Spartans for second district win ever
Dover improved its record to 9-2 on the season by getting past Garden Spot, 40-21. It was the Eagles’ first postseason victory since 2013. They now get to travel to take on undefeated Exeter this week.
Battle of 4-6 teams a rout
East Pennsboro clobbered Kennard-Dale, 43-0 in a 4A matchup between losing teams. The Panthers’ reward for beating the Rams is a meeting with top-seeded Bishop McDevitt on Friday.
Record-breaking season ends
Oil City junior running back Ethen Knox ended the season by rushing for 353 yards and three scores in the Oilers’ 41-28 loss to Slippery Rock in the District 10 Class 3A playoffs. Knox ran for at least 400 yards in six games this season, breaking the national record for 400-yard games in a season set by Tennessee Titans’ running back Derrick Henry, who set the mark when he was a senior in 2012. Knox finished the season with 3,705 yards and 41 touchdowns.
