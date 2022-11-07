KILLEN
New Oxford's Riley Killen tries to elude a Fort Hill defender during their game in the regular season. On Friday, the Colonials host Northern in a District 3 Class 5A quarterfinal game at 7 p.m.

 John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times

A week into the postseason and the Times Area has seen its number of teams cut in half, from four to two.

Following Delone Catholic’s 56-17 loss to Trinity on Friday and Fairfield’s 62-6 loss to Steel-High on Saturday, our only teams left are New Oxford and Gettysburg, neither of which has played a postseason game yet.

