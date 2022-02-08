The Warriors will feel like a million bucks if they can make it three straight against the Millionaires.
Gettysburg makes its return to the PIAA Team Wrestling Championships on Thursday at the Giant Center in Hershey. First up for Chris Haines’ unbeaten crew is Williamsport, the District 4/9 champion. The two teams will square off in a Class 3A opener at 8 p.m.
Introductions will not be necessary.
This marks the third straight year the teams have met, including a state team tourney match two years ago won by Gettysburg, 41-33. The Warriors also got the best of the Millionaires in last year’s clash at Selinsgrove, 48-17.
“We’re pretty familiar with them and they’re pretty familiar with us,” said Haines. “We both have 5-6 top-level wrestlers and we’ll both pick and choose our battles and mind our bonus-point situations.”
Not only have the two teams faced off the last two years during the season, but Haines said they’ve crossed paths with Williamsport wrestlers in the offseason on several occasions. He also noted that former Bermudian Springs star Tristan Sponseller, who was 152-11 and won a state title in 2004, is on the Millionaires’ coaching staff.
“There are all kinds of wrinkles and things with how we know each other,” said Haines. “It’s a matter of how they choose to play their lineup.”
On paper, Williamsport’s lineup appears to be cut down the middle with haves and have-nots. There are stars such as junior Cal Nasdeo (19-3) who was a state runner-up at 106 last season. Braden Bower and Riley Bower return as seniors looking to close out solid careers. Braden is 24-2 and Riley, who was sixth at 145 a year ago, is 31-7 this season and 126-28 for his career.
The Bowers compete at 138 and 145, but Haines anticipates movement by the Millionaires.
Senior Charles Crews has been a fixture at heavyweight, where he is 27-5 this season and has 86 career wins.
Other notable starters for Williamsport include Roman Morrone (22-9, 91-45 career) who goes at 160, Sebastian Robinson (27-10) at 189 and Carter Weaver (20-11) at 152. After that, however, only one of the remaining 14 wrestlers on Williamsport’s roster has a winning record, and that is Kaylianna Coleman at 1-0.
“I see this as a 7-6 or 8-5 split,” said Haines, referring to the 13 bouts in a match. “It’s a matter of how, are the lineups going to move? If they leave their guys sitting at their lowest weights, it’ll come down to two weights to decide the dual meet.”
Haines has a hunch Williamsport may opt to go strength on strength, which would place a couple of key Warriors in the spotlight. Dalton Redden (25-7, 17 pins) and Jaxon Townsend (28-9, 23 pins) could be tasked with dealing the Bower tandem at 138 and 145. Morrone goes at 160, meaning he may bump heads with senior Jacob Cherry (33-4). Cherry, like seemingly every Warrior who takes the mat, is a pinner with 19 sticks. He’s also just two wins from 100 for his career, standing at 98-38 overall.
Morrone got a taste of Cherry last year at Selinsgrove, and likely didn’t care for it as Cherry got the pin in 4:23.
Robinson and Crews have been hammers at 189 and 285 for Williamsport, but Gettysburg counters with Tyler Withers (32-5, 26 pins) and Trevor Gallagher (31-4, 21 pins). Crews and Gallagher are on familiar terms as they’ve faced off the last two years with Crews taking wins of 5-1 and 9-4.
Looking past the gawdy records for the respective teams, Gettysburg appears to have far more firepower remaining. The Warriors showed their depth last Saturday when they edged Central Dauphin, 32-30, to claim the program’s third District 3 title. The victory was another in a long line of them for Gettysburg, which has gone an astounding 97-13 overall the last five seasons.
Haines said hoisting a district team trophy was a clear-cut goal for his program, which moves from the YAIAA to the Mid-Penn Conference next year. But it wasn’t the lone objective.
“We made that mistake two years ago,” he said of putting all the eggs in one basket. “We’ve had two goals all year, and we managed to take care of the first goal. We’ve had two great days of practice and we’re definitely not going to have a letdown like we did two years ago.
“I fully expect us to compete the way we did against Hempfield and Central Dauphin. We need to do those things to be in position to win matches. We’ll be laid back and excited for it.”
