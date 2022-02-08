Gettysburg’s Tyler Withers (right) controls Central Dauphin’s Eli Poyer during their 189-pound bout in last Saturday’s District 3 Class 3A Team Wrestling Championship final. Withers won, 10-1, helping the Warriors to a 32-30 victory. On Thursday, Gettysburg faces Williamsport in the opening round of the PIAA Team Championships at the Giant Center in Hershey.