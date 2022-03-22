Senior Shane Manieri belted a three-run triple in the first inning as part of a four RBI day and senior Nate Materalexis made the most of the early-run production with six solid innings as Gettysburg College baseball pulled out an 11-8 win over Lancaster Bible College (7-9) at Kirchhoff Field on Tuesday.
The Bullets (6-8) jumped all over starter Jacob Stong with five runs in the opening inning. Junior Kyle Miller and senior Matt Muir led off the game with back-to-back singles and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bags. Senior Andrew Decker brought in the first run with a sacrifice fly to right field, and following a ground out, Gettysburg once again packed the bags with senior Mark Seibert drawing his 31st career hit-by-pitch, leaving him just three behind Patrick O’Grady ’14 for the program record.
After falling behind 0-2, Manieri pulverized a fastball to right-center to clear the bags and sprinted all the way to third. He wasn’t left on the base long, scampering home on a wild pitch during the next at bat to give the Bullets a 5-0 lead.
Masteralexis kept the Chargers off-balance with a mix of fastballs and breaking pitches and set down the side in the third inning. Gettysburg continued to push across runs in support of the senior left-hander, including single runs in the fifth and sixth innings that came without the benefit of a hit. The Bullets took advantage of two errors and three walks in those frames with a sacrifice fly by Miller make it an 8-0 lead after five innings.
Gettysburg welcomed Harrison Madagar to the game with three quick runs in the sixth inning. The team loaded the bases before Seibert laced a ground ball past the shortstop to score a pair of runs. A sacrifice fly by Manieri pushed the advantage to 11-0.
Masteralexis exited the game with one out in the seventh and Lancaster Bible took advantage with six runs on three hits, three walks, and an error. A two-run double to left field by James Toney sliced the margin down to 11-6. The Chargers trimmed the deficit down to three with a pair of runs in the eighth inning. Following a pinch-hit single by Adam Naylor, junior Ken Spadaccini entered the game and picked up a pair of quick outs.
Spadaccini walked the lead-off hitter in the ninth, but he fanned the next batter. Kaden Hunt hit a sharp grounder back to the mound and Spadaccini made the quick turn to get the lead runner at second base. Freshman shortstop Jack Pistner caught the throw from the reliever and was making his try for the double play when he was taken out by the runner, resulting in an obstruction call and ending the game.
Masteralexis earned his first win of the season after finishing with 6.1 innings, six hits, two runs, and seven strikeouts. Spadaccini earned his first save of the season.
Manieri finished 1-for-2 with two runs, two walks, and four RBI. Muir went 2-for-3 with a run and sophomore Tristan Neels scored three runs.
Gettysburg hosts Juniata College on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.