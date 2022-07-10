LEGION BASEBALL
York-Adams Tournament
New Oxford came up a win shy of capturing the York-Adams American Legion Baseball Tournament title on Sunday, but still walked away with a desired prize.
By virtue of reaching the tournament finals, New Oxford (14-2) secured a spot in the upcoming Region 4 Tournament. Red Lion (11-4) was already locked into regionals by virtue of serving as the host team, giving York-Adams a pair of entrants.
“You don’t want to finish second but our guys felt pretty good about what we did today,” said Ox manager Scott Anderson. “We’re looking forward to the regional. If we get things lined up, I feel pretty good about our chances.”
Hanover and Gettysburg were slated to play on Saturday morning, with the winner meeting New Oxford in the loser’s bracket final later that day. Gettysburg was forced to forfeit due to a lack of players, sending Hanover to New Oxford on Saturday evening. Ox ace Jesse Bitzer was up to task, firing a four-hitter as his team rolled to a 12-3 victory.
Adam Pascoe went 4-for-4 with four RBI to pace an 11-hit attack, while Kolton Haifley and Aaron Smith rattled two hits apiece.
Brandon Morgret drove in two runs and Ryan Baldwin doubled for Post 14.
Needing to beat homestanding Red Lion twice on Sunday, the Ox opened well by exploding for 13 runs in the sixth inning of a 16-1 rout. Red Lion pitchers issued six walks during the outbreak, which saw Brennan Holmes deliver a pair of run-scoring singles in the frame. Devin Ryan also had two hits in the huge inning, collecting three RBI.
Ryan led the way with four RBI, followed by three from Holmes and two each by Mason Weaver, Pascoe and Cade Baker.
Red Lion bounced back in the deciding contest on Sunday evening, however, drilling six extra-base hits including a pair of triples by Jake Shaffer. Landon Garee doubled as part of a 3-for-4 effort with four RBI as the hosts held on for an 8-6 win.
“It was a long day,” said Anderson, whose team played six games over a five-day span. “Very challenging. But our guys are terrific. We have parents that have changed vacations and travel plans, we have some great parents and kids that try to accomodate what we do. We work together and we work through it.”
New Oxford returns to Red Lion on Friday to kick off the Region 4 Tournament, where it will face a team from the Franklin County League at 11 a.m.
Saturday
Hanover 030 000 0 — 3 4 4
New Oxford 263 001 x — 12 11 1
Morgret, Trish (2). Bitzer. WP: Bitzer. LP: Morgret. SO-BB: Morgret 0-3, Trish 1-5, Bitzer 4-1. 2B: H-Baldwin
Sunday
Game 1
New Oxford 100 02(13) — 16 9 0
Red Lion 000 01 0 — 1 6 1
Smith. Guise, Koons (5), Saylor (6). WP: Smith. LP: Guise. SO-BB: Smith 5-3, Guise 8-8, Koons 1-5, Saylor 1-2. 2B: NO-Baker; RL-Anderson. 3B: NO-Ritchey
Game 2
Red Lion 204 020 0 — 8 10 2
New Oxford 203 010 0 — 6 6 0
Ritchey, Shaffer (7). Pascoe, Holmes (4), Bachota (5). WP: Ritchey. LP: Pascoe. SO-BB: Ritchey 3-3, Shaffer 0-1, Pascoe 2-2, Holmes 0-4, Bachota 2-1. 2B: RL-Anderson, Morris, Garee; NO-Weaver. 3B: NO-Shaffer 2, Ritchey
York-Adams American Legion Baseball Tournament
First Round
Red Lion 11, Bermudian Springs 2
Gettysburg 13, Shiloh 3
Hanover 5, Northeastern 0
New Oxford 10, Spring Grove 0
Winner’s Bracket Semifinals
Red Lion 2, Gettysburg 1
New Oxford 4, Hanover 0
Loser’s Bracket First Round
Bemrudian Springs 10, Shiloh 8
Spring Grove 4, Northeastern 0
Winner’s Bracket Final
Red Lion 7, New Oxford 1
Loser’s Bracket Second Round
Hanover 2, Bermudian Springs 0
Gettysburg 7, Spring Grove 0
Saturday
Loser’s Bracket Third Round
Hanover 7, Gettysburg 0 (Gettysburg forfeited due to lack of players)
Loser’s Bracket Final
New Oxford 12, Hanover 3
Sunday
Championship
Game 1
New Oxford 16, Red Lion 1
Game 2
Red Lion 8, New Oxford 6
SOUTH PENN BASEBALL
Biglerville 2, Hanover 1
Biglerville 3, Hanover 0
Logan Brewer and Connor Orner muscled the Black Sox to a sweep of the host Raiders in a key doubleheader on Sunday at Diller Field.
Biglerville (15-13-0) moved into fifth place in the South Penn League standings, dropping Hanover (13-12-1) to sixth.
In Game 1, the Raiders plated a tally in the sixth inning to square things at a run apiece. The Sox answered in the seventh, getting a double by Brewer before Orner smacked a two-bagger to score him.
Brewer went the distance on the bump, firing a four-hitter. The righty struck out six and walked three.
Brewer and Orner collected two hits apiece for Biglerville, while Pat Brady and Clint Roche both doubled for the hosts. Colby Peterson logged seven innings, striking out five against one walk.
In the nightcap, Orner smacked a solo home run in the first inning and Brewer clubbed a dinger in the seventh to close out a 3-0 win. Brewer was 2-for-4 while Noah Ayers singled three times.
Branson Diller was on point, needing only 70 pitches to post a one-hitter. Diller did not walk a batter and the Sox made just one error behind him.
John Karlheim scattered nine hits over seven innings and accounted for Hanover’s lone hit.
Biglerville 100 000 1 — 2 8 0
Hanover 000 001 0 — 1 4 0
WP: Brewer. LP: Peterson. SO-BB: Brewer 6-3, Peterson 5-1. 2B: B-Orner, Brewer; H-Brady, Roche
Biglerville 101 000 1 — 3 9 1
Hanover 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
WP: Diller. LP: Karlheim. SO-BB: Diller 1-0, Karlheim 1-2. HR: B-Orner, Brewer
Littlestown 3, Frederick 0
Littlestown 4, Frederick 3
Timely hitting and stellar pitching pushed the Dodgers to a sweep of the Flying Dogs on Sunday. Littlestown (18-9-0) solidified its hold on third place in the regular-season standings while Frederick (13-10-0) remains in fourth.
In the opener, the Dodgers broke a scoreless tie in the sixth when Jake Saylor walked, and following two outs, Trent Copenhaver doubled. After Justin Keith drew a free pass to pack the sacks, Joe Murren lined a two-run single.
Keith later scored on a passed ball.
Copenhaver tossed two innings of scoreless relief for the win, with starter Calvin Benevento allowing only two hits over five strong frames.
Copenhaver also doubled and Saylor was 2-for-2.
In Game 2, the Dodgers rallied from a run down in the sixth inning to pull off the sweep. Travis Inch walked, was sacrificed to second and went to third on a Jamie Naill base hit. Sam Wertz then roped a two-run double.
Justin Gladhill went the route, scattering six hits to go along with three strikeouts.
Frederick 000 000 0 — 0 3 0
Littlestown 000 003 x — 3 7 1
Wanz. Benevento, Copenhaver (6). WP: Copenhaver. LP: Wanz. SO-BB: Wanz 3-6, Benevento 3-3, Copenhaver 1-0. 2B: F-C. Shriver; L-Copenhaver, Wertz
Frederick 002 010 0 — 3 6 0
Littlestown 100 012 x — 4 5 2
WP: Gladhill. LP: Grimes. SO-BB: Grimes 5-5, Gladhill 3-0. 2B: F-C. Shriver
