Bermudian Springs head coach Jim Zerfing hoped for a better finish to the season for his side, but he was proud of the campaign that the Eagles completed with a 3-0 loss to York Catholic in YAIAA-3 boys’ soccer action Thursday night at Alumni Stadium in York Springs.
Berm (9-3) finished second in the table, the Eagles’ highest finish since capturing the division crown in 2015.
“We got progressively better as the season went on,” Zerfing said. “There was a lot of parity in the division this year and there weren’t any easy wins. Every team was competitive.”
The Eagles outscored their opponents, 29-16 and posted four shutouts. Their largest margin of victory came against Littlestown, 7-3 and Delone Catholic, 4-0. Thursday’s loss was their largest defeat.
The early going of the match saw a feeling-out period. The first shot on goal was earned by Berm junior Kyle Kuykendall when he got his head on a direct kick and sent it toward the Irish net, only to have York Catholic keeper John Weisser snuff it out.
York Catholic (11-0-1) managed to put together a few shot attempts in the opening half, but all were turned aside by Bermudian senior goaltender Dalton Reinert.
Reinert denied two shots by Nick Phillips (29:06, 9:50) and one each from Sean Brown (15:57) and Jon Yinger (3:02).
The match went to the break scoreless.
Berm had the first chance after intermission to dent the scoreboard, but Weisser stonewalled Israel Felipe. The strike did earn the hosts a corner, but unfortunately for the Eagles, YC easily cleared and went on the attack.
A strike by Yinger to the right side of the net off an assist from Ryan Oathout broke the deadlock with 35:39 remaining in the match.
“We really needed that goal,” Zerfing said of the corner. “Then they came back 30 seconds later and scored. That was a heartbreaker.”
Try as it may, Bermudian was unable to level the match, with the best chance being a header attempt from Brett Laughman that went over the net with 23:16 to go.
Yinger gave his side some breathing room with a goal off an assist from Colin Smith with 14:32 left, then the striker capped his hat trick with 5:26 remaining when Phillips set him up.
“The Yinger kid is an excellent player. Fortunately he’s a senior, so we won’t have to see him anymore,” Zerfing said. “He’s dangerous any time that he has the ball on his foot.”
Strong back line play by the Irish, which was anchored by Phillips, a senior, and Nathan Anthony, a junior, played a key part in limiting scoring chances for Bermudian.
Thursday’s contest was the final match for 11 Berm seniors, but their graduation won’t leave the cupboard bare.
“Our senior class was great this year and we’re super excited with what they’ve done in their time here,” Zerfing said. “They’ve set a standard for the underclassmen to live up to and we’ve got some really talented players coming back next season.”
York Catholic 0 3 — 3
Bermudian Springs 0 0 — 0
Second Half: YC-Jon Yinger (Ryan Oathout); Yinger (Colin Smith); Yinger (Nick Phillips), 5:26. Shots: YC-8; BS-2. Corners: YC -2; BS-1. Saves: YC-John Weisser (2); BS-Dalton Reinert (5)
