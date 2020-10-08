With just three weeks in the books, we are nearing the halfway point of the regular season for high school football.
Kinda odd, but what hasn’t been this fall?
Due to shortened schedules and a heightened sense of urgency it’s not too early to take a look at the District 3 playoff puzzle. A handful of local squads are factoring into the mix, including Gettysburg and New Oxford in what appears to be a crowded house in Class 5A.
The Warriors (2-0) and Colonials (3-0) rank fifth and sixth, respectively, in the D3 power rankings. Typically, that means each team would have a little breathing room but not 2020 where only the top four advance to the playoffs. There is plenty of work to be done ahead of time, but something will give on Oct. 23 when Gettysburg heads to New Oxford for a YAIAA-2 showdown.
Exeter Township (3-0) and Governor Mifflin (3-0) out of Berks County hold down the top two spots, but they also square off tonight meaning one will take a hit in the power rankings. Waynesboro (2-0) sits third and Warwick (3-0) fourth. Halfback Colton Miller has powered Warwick with 11 rushing TDs in just three weeks.
Delone Catholic has been nothing short of dominant in three outings, outscoring opponents by a combined margin of 103-14. Halfback Tate Neiderer has been in beast mode with 350 yards rushing and a pair of three-touchdown performances thus far. Neiderer and Co. have positioned Delone atop the Class 1A power rankings with an explosive Steel-High (2-0) club in tow.
The slope gets slippery for the Squires beginning with tonight’s road trip to Bermudian Springs. The Eagles are in the 3A playoff mix at 2-1, ranking third behind Boiling Springs and Wyomissing. After dates with Berm and Fairfield, Delone meets up against York Catholic (3-0) in what could be a battle for the YAIAA-3 title.
THE BEAT GOES ON AT BERM: The Bermudian Springs field hockey team entered a season of transition this fall, most notably without longtime head coach Neil Bixler at the helm. Bixler, who recorded more than 300 career wins, retired at the conclusion of the 2019 season. Eagle assistant Kristy Zehr took command and the powerful program has picked up right where it left off.
The Eagles enter Friday with a perfect 5-0 record in the YAIAA-3, their new home after sliding down from the Y-2. Just how dominant have they been this fall?
Berm has yet to allow a goal in five games and has outshot its opponents by a 96-9 margin. The Eagles also own an absurb 93-7 advantage in penalty corners.
Offensively, Bermudian has shared the wealth quite nicely with six players recording at least two goals apiece. Melanie Beall’s six goals lead the way, followed by Lillian Peters with five markers. Eve Wilson (3), Keri Speelman (2), Gabrielle Kaltreider (2), Maya Kemper (2), Hailey Dermota (2) all have multiple tallies as well.
Seniors Speelman and Peters have been credited with four assists apiece.
Bermudian is currently third in the District 3 Class 1A power rankings, tucked behind Oley Valley and Lancaster Mennonite, which are both 6-0.
OX OFF TO A GREAT START: Speaking of unbeatens, the New Oxford field hockey squad sits atop the D3-2A power rankings thanks to its spiffy 4-0 record. The Colonials burst out of the gate by pouring in a dozen goals against Dover, then posted wins of 2-1, 5-0 and 1-0 over York Suburban, South Western and Susquehannock, respectively.
The Ox has a difficult schedule to navigate, including a road date at mighty Dallastown on Oct. 24, but is in terrific position to snare one of eight postseason bids in Class 2A.
TEE UP THE POSTSEASON: The District 3 Golf Championships get under way this morning at Briarwood Golf Club, with Class 2A competitors testing the West course. Delone Catholic, which was just shy of turning in a perfect regular season en route to its YAIAA-3 title, will take aim at a team trophy today. The Squires will match scores with fellow league champs Annville-Cleona, Berks Catholic and Boiling Springs in pursuit of a championship.
The Squires send Nick Carpenter, Trenton Kopp, Bryson Kopp, Tim Burke and Evan Glass into the fray. Carpenter, Trenton Kopp and Glass also qualified for the individual tournament, which runs concurrently with the team competition and will conclude on Saturday.
Littlestown’s Bradin Peart will also be looking to score low, as will Delone’s Kat Keller and Fairfield’s Sarah Devilbiss in the girls’ tournament.
Class 2A action begins at 10 a.m. today with Times Area golfers beginning on the following holes: 1A-Bradin Peart (Littlestown), 11B-Sarah Devilbiss (Fairfield), 12-Kat Keller (Delone), 13B-Bryson Kopp (Delone), 14-Tim Burke (Delone), 16A-Evan Glass (Delone), 18A-Nick Carpenter (Delone), 18B-Trenton Kopp (Delone)
OX AWAITING TEAM TOURNEY: There is not a chance in the world that the New Oxford tennis squad gets rusty prior to the District 3 Team Championships.
The Ox celebrated a perfect regular season in which it went 8-0 and captured the YAIAA-1 title. The Colonials surrendered only eight match points all season, solidifying their No. 3 position in the District 3 Class 3A power rankings. Travis Martin’s crew sits behind fellow undefeated squads Manheim Twp. (8-0) and Hershey (11-0).
Before they get to test the D3 playoff waters the Colonials look to stay busy with the YAIAA Championships fully under way. Eryn Little and Kayla Hoffman, New Oxford’s top two singles players, competed on Thursday. Little earned a 6-0, 6-1 win in her opener before falling to second-seeded Lexi Lakatosh of Red Lion in straight sets in the quarterfinals.
Hoffman was stopped 6-4, 6-2 by Gettysburg ace Kaitlyn Then.
Up next for the Colonials will be the YAIAA doubles tourney, which takes place next Monday and Tuesday. Hoffman and freshman Allison Horick are seeded third in the 3A bracket, with Little and Alex Wolf slotted seventh. Colonials Joslyn Loss and Dorothy Bertrand are currently the second alternates.
Barring a late change, New Oxford will then travel to Hershey on Wednesday, Oct. 14 for a D3-3A semifinal match slated to begin at 3 p.m. The championship match is scheduled for next Friday at the highest remaining seed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.