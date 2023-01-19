It has been a tough go lately for the New Oxford High School wrestling squad.
A combination of an illness that ran through the team along with some injuries over the past two weeks have left the Colonials a far cry from 100 percent here in January.
Throw in the fact that the final two York-Adams League Division I matches on the schedule for the New Oxford boys just happen to be against arguably two of the top teams in the area – Spring Grove and Central York — and the difficulty navigating all of that has been somewhat overwhelming.
A week after getting hammered by the Rockets, the Colonials visited the Panthers in the regular season finale. Boasting a lineup that features three returning state qualifiers along with a handful of others that have those same aspirations, the hosts proved to be the irresistible force Thursday.
The visitors captured two of the first four bouts against Central – one of which was a forfeit at 139 – but it was all downhill from there. The Panthers took the final nine bouts – five via fall, one via tech fall and one via forfeit – to put a damper on New Oxford’s aspirations of qualifying for the District 3 3-A team tournament with an impressive 57-12 triumph.
The Colonials dropped to 10-6 overall while completing the Division I schedule with a 3-2 mark.
“They have a nice team,” New Oxford coach Brian Martin said. “They have a handful of kids that made the state tournament and they’re just solid. There’s nowhere to run when you wrestle a team like that…just a solid lineup all way through.”
Jerry Dattoli earned half of his team’s points with a quick 49-second fall in the second bout of the evening at 127. Riley Miller was awarded a victory by forfeit at 139 to briefly put the Colonials ahead on the scoreboard by a 12-9 clip.
The buzzsaw that is the Central York lineup then took over from there. Martin elected to forfeit at 145 to Wyatt Dillon, who is one of the trio of CY grapplers that advanced to the PIAA draw a season ago. With Chance Lawyer, the team’s 152-pounder, out due to a concussion, the Clayton Miller stepped up to take on Kyle Setler at 152. Setler required just 42 seconds into the second period before putting Miller on his back.
That marked the first of four-straight falls for the CY boys as studs Carter Davis (160) and Macon Myers (172) also earned second-period falls before Grant Miller capped the pin avalanche with a third-period stick of Austin Speros at 189.
Perhaps one of the more anticipated clashes of the night happened at 107 as New Oxford’s Tristan Camacho squared off against CY’s Harris Keares at 107. The freshman Camacho put up a fight against Keares, but dropped a 19-2 technical fall at the 4:18 mark.
“Tristan is still very green,” Martin said. “But he’s wrestling well. He was just a first-time junior high kid last year that never wrestled a match, so he’s almost like a new kid here. He’s battling, but (Keares) is a really tough kid.”
Martin is hoping that some time off will help get his lineup back closer to 100 percent over the next week or so as his team’s regular season has concluded. He’s hoping that time will be in anticipation and preparation for a match in the District 3 3-A draw despite Thursday’s setback.
The Colonials dropped to No. 19 in the rankings behind No. 18 Harrisburg, No. 17 Manheim Central and No. 16 Red Land. The Cougars have a number of makeup matches after the school’s football team advanced to the state finals this fall, including a clash with No. 2 ranked 2-A Bishop McDevitt. The Barons still have two contests against solid 3-A teams in Cocalico and Donegal left. The Patriots still have a clash with No. 14 Carlisle along with tilts with Hershey and Mechanicsburg (who defeated Harrisburg) on the schedule.
“I don’t think this loss (tonight) will hurt us a whole lot,” Martin said of the setback against a Central team ranked No. 8. “We don’t have any more matches so we’ll just have to kind of sit back and hopefully we’ll make it in. We’ll hope that a few teams ahead of us lose some matches and we can make it as one of the top-16 out of 58 teams.”
Central York 57,
New Oxford 12
121: Connor Knight (CY) d. Uhler, 4-2; 127: Jerry Dattoli (NO) p. Silimperi, :49; 133: Elias Long (CY) p. Hess, 3:28; 139: Riley Miller (NO) by forfeit; 145: Wyatt Dillon (CY) by forfeit; 152: Kyle Setler (CY) p. C. Miller, 2:42; 160: Carter Davis (CY) p. Price, 3:20; 172: Macon Myers (CY) p. Johnson, 2:18; 189: Grant Miller (CY) p. Speros, 4:51; 215: Ulonnam Ukattah (CY) d. Bell, 5-1; 285: Ian Scully (CY) p. Smith, 5:09; 107: Harris Keares (CY) tf. Camacho, 19-2 (4:18); 114: Cash Twigg (CY) md. Aiello, 13-0.
