Jacksonville Jaguars’ quarterback Trevor Lawrence entered the NFL as the top pick in the 2021 draft and with as much hype attached to him as any quarterback prospect in the past 40 years. Only John Elway, Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck were in the same ballpark.

Lawrence struggled in his maiden voyage through the league and the team won just three times in 17 tries.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.