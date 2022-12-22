Jacksonville Jaguars’ quarterback Trevor Lawrence entered the NFL as the top pick in the 2021 draft and with as much hype attached to him as any quarterback prospect in the past 40 years. Only John Elway, Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck were in the same ballpark.
Lawrence struggled in his maiden voyage through the league and the team won just three times in 17 tries.
Urban Meyer was the Jags’ head coach for much of the 2021 campaign, but was fired when the team fell to 2-11. Meyer, a legendary college coach, just wasn’t cut out to be an NFL head coach.
In that sense, Meyer wasn’t the first and he won’t be the last. Same with a highly-regarded quarterback prospect not meeting the hype as a rookie.
Jacksonville hired former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson this past offseason and it’s meant a world of difference for Lawrence.
Pederson, who led the Eagles to their only Super Bowl victory, back in 2017, has Lawrence’s numbers up across the board and the team has doubled its win total this season, with three games remaining.
The Jags sat a game back of the Tennessee Titans for the lead in a mediocre AFC South heading into Thursday’s contest against the Jets. The Titans are likely to be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the remainder of the season, thus opening the door for the upstart Jags to snag a postseason berth.
But Lawrence wasn’t always a well-known quarterback prospect, at least not to those who don’t closely follow high school football throughout the country.
I had never heard of the young man until a Sunday afternoon in May of 2018.
I was at Gettysburg College to cover a women’s lacrosse NCAA tournament match and ran into former Bullet head football coach Barry Streeter.
Streeter, of course, is the father of Clemson University offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter and Brandon was the Tigers’ quarterbacks’ coach at the time. He was the lead recruiter that convinced Lawrence to commit to the Tigers.
Brandon had told Barry that Lawrence was doing things in high school games that he had never seen a quarterback do before, and that piqued my interest in a hurry.
Clemson had won a national championship in 2016 with Deshaun Watson as its quarterback. In fact, Watson had shredded the vaunted Alabama defense in back-to-back championship games, though the Tigers came up short in 2015.
Barry told me that Brandon said Lawrence would be the Tigers’ starting quarterback by the fifth game of freshman season. Again, my antennae went up.
The Tigers were coming off of an appearance in the playoff and had their quarterback returning in Kelly Bryant. Stuff like that just doesn’t happen, unless the quarterback doing the replacing is that damn special.
Lawrence was.
The 6-foot-6 freshman made his first collegiate start in his fifth game and went on to throw for 3,280 yards with 30 scores to four interceptions in leading Clemson to its second national title in three years.
He was so great as a freshman that legitimate NFL draft analysts said he could skip both his sophomore and junior seasons, enter the 2021 draft and still be the top pick.
He didn’t do that, of course.
Lawrence led the Tigers back to the title game as a sophomore, falling to LSU there, but throwing for 3,665 yards with 36 scores and eight picks.
As a junior, Lawrence got his team in the playoff again, but they lost to Ohio State in the semifinals and he finished his career with a 34-2 record as a starter to go with 10,098 yards and 90 scores to just 17 interceptions.
Aside from Lawrence’s development, with the help of Pederson this season, the Jags also upgraded their offensive weapons. They signed wide receivers Zay Jones and Christian Kirk and tight end Evan Engram in free agency and running back Travis Etienne is healthy this season, after missing his rookie year with a knee injury.
If that’s not enough, they’ll add Calvin Ridley to the receiving corps next season. Ridley was the top receiver for the Atlanta Falcons in recent years. He is currently serving a year-long suspension due to gambling on NFL games.
This team is going to be a nightmare for the rest of the AFC South and potentially the entire conference, sooner than later.
Contact Tom Sixeas at tsixeas@gettysburgtimes.com. Follow on Twitter at @TomSixeas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.