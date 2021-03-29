SOFTBALL
Gettysburg 12, Hanover 0
Rachel Keller and Emily Delacruz smashed two triples apiece and combined to drive in five runs as the Warriors pulled away from the host Hawkettes on Monday.
Keller and Delacruz were both 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Jenna Brasee and Kaelyn Blocher also scored two runs each.
Brasee fired a one-hitter from the circle, piling up nine strikeouts and allowing just one hit, a single by Lexi Hippensteel.
Gettysburg 000 327 - 12 9 1
Hanover 000 000 - 0 1 4
WP: Brasee. LP: Noel. SO-BB: Brasee 9-1, Noel 4-4. 2B: G-Emily Delacruz. 3B: Aubreigh DeFriece 2, Rachel Keller 2
Bermudian Springs 9, York Tech 5
Hannah Chenault belted three hits, including a pair of doubles, and Maddie Reever recorded three RBI in Monday’s win over the Irish.
Tori Murren had a big day at the dish, cracking a double and a triple to go along with two RBI.
Bermudian Springs 100 440 0 - 9 11 1
York Catholic 002 010 2 - 5 12 3
Maya Kemper and Maddie Stephens. Steinfelt, Shue (6). WP: Kemper. LP: Steinfelt. SO-BB: Kemper 3-1, Steinfelt 2-5, Shue 1-1. 2B: BS-Tori Murren, Hannah Chenault 2, Ashlyn Smith; YC-Shue, Steinfelt. 3B: BS-Murren. HR: YC-Estes 2
Littlestown 16, Biglerville 1
Carli Thayer collected four RBI and Rebecca Green slugged a deep home run as the Bolts breezed by the host Canners in four innings on Monday.
Green finished with three RBI and Bailey Smith knocked in a pair of runs as well. Leadoff batter Chelsey Stonesifer scored three times while also striking out all six batters she faced in two innings of work in the circle.
The Canners got on the board in the fourth when Lexi Pickett ripped a triple down the line and later scored on Olivia Miller’s groundout.
Littletown 176 2 - 16 8 0
Biglerville 000 1 - 1 2 8
Chelsey Stonesifer, Courtney Strine (3). Abigail Reckard, Hope Strouth (3). WP: Stonesifer. LP: Reckard. SO-BB: Stonesifer 6-0, Strine 3-0, Reckard 2-4, Strouth 0-4. 3B: B-Lexi Pickett. HR: L-Rebecca Green
Dover 7, New Oxford 6
The Eagles pushed three runs across the plate in the seventh inning to edge the Colonials on Monday.
Ellie Widermann paced the attack for the Ox by going 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Courtney Smith singled twice and Autumn Lehigh booked a two-run single in the third inning.
Dover 002 010 3 - 7 11 2
New Oxford 102 003 0 - 6 10 3
Hennessey, Harrington (4). Paige Dill. WP: Harrington. LP: Dill. SO-BB: Hennessey 1-3, Harrington 1-5, Dill 5-2. 2B: D-Sturgeon, Hockensmith. 3B: D-Sturgeon
Kennard-Dale 17, Delone Catholic 2
Three different Rams smacked home runs in Monday’s five-inning win over the Squirettes.
For Delone, Emily Perricone and Meredith Wilson delivered doubles and Reagan Arigo had two RBI.
Kennard-Dale 417 23 - 17 13 2
Delone Catholic 000 02 - 2 5 9
WP: Rubelman. LP: Amy Anderson. SO-BB: Rubelman 7-0, Anderson 6-1. 2B: DC-Emily Perricone, Meredith Wilson. HR: KD-Vaughn, Ambrose, Serruto
BASEBALL
Northeastern 7, New Oxford 5
The Colonials came up short on the road Monday, dropping a narrow decision to the Bobcats in YAIAA play.
Aden Hafer went 2-for-3 and Aaron Smith drove in a pair of runs for the Colonials, who were limited to four hits by a collection of four Northeastern pitchers.
New Oxford 000 311 0 - 5 4 4
Northeastern 012 031 x - 7 6 2
Mason Weaver, Aaron Wagaman (4), Jesse Bitzer (5), Connor Rebert (6), Ryan Heiss (7) and Main. Zach Bortner, Colin Mort (4), Konnor Reeser (5), Quinn Shindler (5) and Floyd. SO-BB: Weaver 1-1, Wagaman 1-1, Bitzer 0-1, Rebert 3-1, Heiss 0-0, Bortner 7-5, Mort 0-1, Reeser 0-2, Shindler 2-1. 2B: NE-Keller
Central York 10, Gettysburg 0
Addison Clymer whiffed eight over five innings and the Panthers plated three runs in the bottom of the fifth to close out the Warriors early on Monday.
Gettysburg was limited to just three hits, with Alex Meckley, Marshall Mott and Chris Boone swatting singles.
Gettysburg 000 00 - 0 3 2
Central York 160 03 - 10 8 1
Braden Manning, Bryce Rudisill (5) and Cody Furman. Clymer and Wampler. WP: Clymer. LP: Manning. SO-BB: Manning 3-2, Rudisill 0-2, Clymer 8-0. 2B: CY-Barger, Grady, Clymer.
Kennard-Dale 11, Delone Catholic 1
Jason Williams stacked up 13 strikeouts and limited the Squires to just six hits in Monday’s matchup in McSherrystown.
Avery Kuntz rapped two hits for the hosts, including a double.
Kennard-Dale 000 105 5 - 11 10 0
Delone Catholic 000 001 0 - 1 6 3
Williams. Tyler Hillson, Timmy Burke (6), Aidan Wittmer (7). WP: Williams. LP: Hillson. SO-BB: Williams 13-2, Hillson 3-3, Burke 1-1, Wittmer 1-1. 2B: KD-Leighty, Nagel, Young, Roach; DC-Hillson, Avery Kuntz
BOYS’ TENNIS
Gettysburg 3, New Oxford 2
The Warriors went to New Oxford on Monday and delivered three wins to secure a victory over the Colonials in YAIAA play.
Lucas Oberholtzer-Hess and Spencer Kennedy dispatched their singles opponents in straight sets, offsetting a win by Colonial Adam Farmer at No. 3.
Warriors Bryce Bladen and Jack Delaney made it official when they bounced Tommy King and Luke Malinowski at second doubles, winning 6-2, 6-3.
The Colonial tandem of Danny Wolfe and Wade Deckman earned a hard-fought point with a 6-3, 6-7, 10-8 nod at No. 1 doubles.
Singles: 1. Lucas Oberholtzer-Hess (G) d. Aaron Wampler 7-5, 6-2; 2. Spencer Kennedy (G) d. Zach Barnhart 6-2, 6-0; 3. Adam Farmer (NO) d. Danny Sauter 6-4, 7-6(4)
Doubles: 1. Danny Wolfe/Wade Deckman (NO) d. Michael Biba/Chase O’Malley 6-3, 6-7(4), 10-8; 2. Bryce Bladen/Jack Delaney (G) d. Tommy King/Luke Malinowski 6-2, 6-3
Bermudian Springs 5, Delone Catholic 0
The Eagles extended their unbeaten start to four matches by blanking the Squires on Monday.
Brett Laughman, Nate Edmondson and Gage Bjonnes did the honors in singles play, while the Berm pairings of Parker Sanders and Hunter Madara, and Colby David and Myles Avery posted straight-set triumphs in doubles.
Singles: 1. Brett Laughman (BS) d. Ben Elsner 6-4, 6-3; 2. Nate Edmondson (BS) d. Andrew Gervasi 6-0, 4-6, 6-0; 3. Gage Bjonnes (BS) d. Isaac Sheerer 6-3, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Parker Saners/Hunter Madara (BS) d. Kaleb Powell/Sebastian Fielding 6-2, 7-5; 2. Colby David/Myles Avery (BS) d. Will Seymore/Jon Frizzell 6-3, 6-3
West York 5, Biglerville 0
The Bulldogs came within three games of posting a complete shutout of the Canners in their YAIAA contest on Monday.
Singles: 1. Fuentes (WY) d. Ian Himes 6-0, 6-0; 2. Vu (WY) d. Colby Fulton 6-0, 6-1; 3. Guy (WY) d. Jesse Scott 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Conrad/Reiber (WY) d. Isaac Sierra-Soto/Sam Hurda 6-0, 6-0; 2. Joseph/Agravante (WY) d. Zach Showers/Luke Showers 6-1, 6-0
Dallastown 5, South Western 0
The Wildcats stormed past the Mustangs in YAIAA-1 action on Monday, claiming five straight-set wins.
Singles: 1. Wu (D) d. Alex Guy 6-1, 6-2; 2. Arbither (D) d. Ryan Hanson 6-2, 6-2; 3. Chronister (D) d. Chase Anderson 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Nicholson/Koons (D) d. Mason Neiderer/Derek Cracium 6-0, 6-1; 2. Saharan/Patel (D) d. Brody Rebert/Arsh Kumaran 6-2, 6-2
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
New Oxford 16, Spring Grove 5
Ally Mathis pumped in five goals while Eryn Little and Hannah Zimmer zipped home four apiece for the Colonials on Monday.
Savannah Winpigler, Hailey Linebaugh and Bethany Cohee added single tallies as well.
New Oxford 10 6 - 16
Spring Grove 2 3 - 5
Goals: NO-Ally Mathis 5, Eryn Little 4, Hannah Zimmer 4, Savannah Winpigler, Hailey Linebaugh, Bethany Cohee. SG-Markle 3, Wagman. Assists: NO-Winpigler 2, Zimmer, Morgan Sauter, Kylie Wampler, Sydnie Winpigler. Saves: NO-Morgan Scott 6; SG-Seashole 12. Shots: NO-34; SG-11
