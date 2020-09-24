When it comes to taking action in many volunteer or member organizations the adage is true that “20 percent of the people do 80 percent of the work.” Most folks are content to sit back and at most, watch.
For the local Trout Unlimited chapter, it has been “4 percent of the people doing 96 percent of the work,” and yet, it is an impactful band of anglers and conservationists that stands above the crowd statewide. That’s not because the other TU chapters are ghost bodies, as much as it is the Adams County Chapter of TU may be small in turnout, but damn mighty in action.
ACTU has just been named the Best Small TU Chapter in Pennsylvania.
Not only that, member Richard Lewis has earned Outstanding Trout Unlimited Member accolades.
Dave “Trout King” Swope is one of the 9 active members among 204 and submitted both nominations.
This may be the third time ACTU has earned the state award. It received the Golden Trout Award in 2004.
Swope says ACTU wears the crown for not submitting to the COVID-19 pandemic, while working smartly and safely.
“We didn’t stop,” he says. “We kept meetings going, communicated with our members, and as the projects came up, we just jumped in and did them.”
As 2020 started, chapter members collected donated gift cards and cash donations, raising over $5,000 for its March fundraiser which was ultimately canceled by COVID. So, they donated the gift cards to Adams County Head Start and disadvantaged families.
ACTU officers met with Friends of Toms Creek on the reclassification of that water.
ACTU has been working with Knouse Foods and other partners to purchase 60 acres along the Conewago Creek in the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) regulated catch and release section and was successful raising over $16,000 through donations. The project started as a stream easement access purchase and progressed to an outright purchase of 60 acres with partners to include the PFBC, Northern Virginia Trout Unlimited, Adams County partners included the Land Preservation and Planning Office.
For its youth program, ACTU worked to get its 11 Trout-In-the-Classroom schools brook trout stocked to new homes due to the virus and school closings.
The club’s Restoration Committee was able to add 174 restoration manhours on the Conewago Creek, according to social distancing.
Two chapter members participated with the PFBC electrofishing of upper reaches of Toms Creek.
There was more.
“That only 9 active members out of 204 got all of that stuff done is next to unbelievable,” Richard Lewis says. “We do a newsletter, meetings, speakers, trout derbies, take youths fishing, stream rehabilitation, a family event. For such a small number of people to accomplish such a large range of activities is what stands out to me. We have a meeting and 6 or 8 or 12 show up.”
Richard is the state’s Outstanding TU Member because he is someone they can count on to show up and get the job done. He has been an ACTU member for 10 years.
“He’s one of the main cogs that make the wheel turn. He is just a born leader,” Swope says of Lewis. Swope won the award in 2003.
“Richard gets things done,” Swope continues. “Whether it’s communicating, working through the Knouse Foods project, he couldn’t do stream restoration work, so he provided the meals.” Swope credits Richard with suggesting ACTU help the less fortunate with those gift cards when the March fundraiser when down the tubes.
“There’s a lot of guys sitting in that annual meeting when the award was announced that are very well deserving of it,” Swope adds. “I could name numerous people that could have gotten that award.”
“I try to raise my hand and help whenever I can,” Richard says. “My goal always is to look back and be able to see that the organization is a little better than it was when I started working or became leader of the organization, and say we accomplished something.”
His latest goal is to get the job done as President of the Board of Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commissioners.
He is guided by the personal mantra: “If this is to be, it’s up to me.”
“Many times in life, when you are in an organization and you realize that there isn’t support to get it done, that’s when I say to myself every once in a while, “If this is to be, it’s up to me,” and that is what motivates me to accomplish it,” Richard says. “Because if nobody else is going to do it, if I don’t dig into it, it may not get done.”
Congratulations ACTU and Richard Lewis!
As I continue as a proud dues-paying member of ACTU, I promise to do something chapter-related in the next 12 months. Who is with me?
MORE TROUT TO GO OUT
Speaking of trout, there will be more out there for the catching!
Beginning the week of Oct. 1 and continuing through mid-December, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) will release about 120,000 trout into more than 100 streams and lakes.
“Fall can be one of the most scenic and enjoyable times of year to spend a day fishing, and we’re excited to provide a special opportunity for those anglers who love fishing for trout,” says Brian Wisner, Director of the PFBC Bureau of Hatcheries. “Pennsylvania is fortunate to have some of the best wild trout fishing waters in the country, as well as the high-quality fish we’ve been raising at our hatcheries to deliver fresh fishing opportunities to people across the state.”
Because of the pandemic and like stocking activities in the spring, volunteers will not be permitted to assist with fall and winter stocking. Stocking will be done only by PFBC staff wearing personal protective equipment, including masks.
The PFBC has published a list of dates and locations on its website www.fishandboat.com, which indicates the week during which the stocking will occur. This slight generality on deliveries is done to discourage large gatherings planned around specific stocking events.
The Conewago Creek will get fish downstream of the Russell Tavern Road Bridge the week of Oct. 19-24.
Laurel Lake will get fish the week of Nov. 2-7.
CLAY SHOOT IN MEMORY
OF WCO GROVE
The Conservation Officers of Pennsylvania (COPA) and Orvis Hill Country are teaming up for a David L. Grove Memorial Shoot on Nov. 11, the 10th anniversary of Dave’s death in the line of duty.
The benefit clay shoot will raise money to support the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s (PGC) Junior Game Warden Camp.
The shoot will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov.11 at Orvis Hill Country, 519 Gladhill Road in Fairfield. Tickets are $125 per shooter per shoot for 100 targets. There will also be a gourmet boxed lunch and swag bag. Tickets do not include ammo. There is a $20 lunch option.
Registration will start at 8:30 a.m. with the competitive shoot from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Lunch, awards, and a presentation by the PGC will be from noon to 1:30 p.m., followed by a fun shoot until 4 p.m.
Shooters may bring their own firearm and ammo or rent a gun and buy ammo on site.
Donations can also be made in WCO Grove’s name at COPA, P.O. Box 192, Hummelstown, PA 17036.
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.