The storms passed on by but lightning struck when New Oxford needed it the most.
In a contest that was scoreless through three quarters, the Colonials scored the only points they needed on a 62-yard screen pass from Jett Moore to Brittyn Eakins on the first play of the final frame. The defense did the rest in a 7-0 defeat of visiting Bermudian Springs on Friday night.
The ominous weather pushed the kickoff back 30 minutes and the two teams spent the next two hours pushing each other around. After two periods of play, both squads had squandered scoring opportunities. Numerous offensive penalties assured the defenses would maintain the upper hand. Each team took over on downs twice as long drives repeatedly stalled.
The third period was another stalemate, but momentum had begun to shift. Early in the stanza, the Eagles (0-1) had a chance to take the lead with a first-and-goal at the five, but they fumbled and the Ox recovered. Unable to generate a march, the Colonials punted and Berm had great field position again at the New Oxford 26.
The guests got greedy and a long pass was intercepted by Ben Leese, whose solid return got the hosts out of the shadow of their own goal line.
Colonials head coach Jason Warner sent in a play from the sideline. Junior quarterback Moore faked a flare to Leese in the left flat then slung a screen pass to Eakins to the right. The senior stalwart, who shone on defense with several big hits and tackles for loss, gathered in the pigskin and steamed up field. A perfect kick-out block by tackle Jon Rineman cleared the way and Eakins juked the remaining defender to find a lane to the end zone.
Daniel Wolfe tacked on the extra point.
“That was a great call by Coach Warner,” said the unassuming Eakins, who prefers to let his play do the talking. “I just try too come out hard and focus on intensity. Speed and intensity — that’s all I have.”
Warner was impressed.
“Britt does a nice job for us,” he said of Eakins. “He’s the guy we went to with the rock and he had a number of carries that might have gone for more yardage. Kudos to Bermudian for hemming him in. They did a great job but he’s the guy we want to get the ball to — and he’s a force on defense.”
Bermudian Springs had a final chance when it forced another Ox punt and took over at the Colonials’ 26 with 3:43 to play. A halfback option pass from Ethan Beachey to Michael Carlson gave the Eagles a first down at the Ox 12 with time remaining. Defensive stops by Leese and Eakins and a procedure call on the Eagles sealed the deal and gave New Oxford (1-0) its second consecutive victory over its neighboring rival.
“Hats off to them,” said second-year Bermudian head coach John Livelsberger. “Coach Warner does a great job of getting them ready to play. We had our chances and drove the ball. Our offensive numbers probably look pretty good but we couldn’t finish.”
Fullback Chanse Boyer was a bright spot for Bermudian, bludgeoning his way for 129 yards on 23 bruising carries.
“He’s been waiting for his opportunity,” said Livelsberger of his emergent workhorse. “He’s one of those kids who is going to give you 100 percent every time. When he runs, it’s down hill — and when he hits you, you’ll feel it for sure.”
Ox travels to East Pennsboro on Friday night while the Eagles tangle with Boiling Springs.
“We have our work cut out for us,” said Livelsberger. “This one hurts, but we’ll be back.”
Bermudian Springs 0 0 0 0 — 0
New Oxford 0 0 0 7 — 7
Fourth quarter
NO — Brittyn Eakins 62 pass from Jett Moore (Daniel Wolfe kick) 11:46
Team Statistics
BS NO
First downs 16 9
Rushes-yds 50-207 24-57
Passing 2-6-2 9-14-0
Passing yards 16 93
Total yards 223 150
Fumbles-lost 2-1 1-0
Penalties-yds 6-35 7-45
Punts-avg. 1-37 3-31
Individual Statistics
Rushing: BS — Chanse Boyer 23-129, Ricky Pacana 16-65, Ethan Beachy 8-21, Carter Storm 1-4, Tyson Carpenter 2-(-12); NO — Brittyn Eakins 10-34. Jett Moore 4-14, Riley Killen 10-9. Passing: BS — Carpenter 1-5-(-8)-2, Beachy 1-1-24-0; NO — Moore 6-14-81-0, Idriz Ahmetovic 3-5-12-0.
Receiving: BS — Michael Carlson 1-24, Pacana 1-(-8); NO — Ben Leese 4-16, Brennan Holmes 2-9, Eakins 1-62, Skyler Jacoby 1-3, Treyvon Green 1-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.