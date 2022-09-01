Littlestown added Boiling Springs to its field hockey schedule knowing well what the Bubblers have accomplished over the past decade-plus.
On Thursday the perennial District 3 contenders—who return all but one starter from last season—showed they have a squad that looks fully capable of adding to that that list of achievements.
Boiling Springs pocketed a trio of goals in the final 2:43 of the first quarter, propelling the Bubblers to a quick lead and an 11-0 victory over the Thunderbolts in a non-conference field hockey matchup at Ecker Field in Boiling Springs.
“We knew it was going to be a tough game,” Littlestown coach Sara Lawyer said. “This is one of those games we had on our schedule because we want to play some tough teams. We want to grow from it. Growing pains are painful, obviously, but we’re going to get better because we had this game.”
Reagan Eickhoff and Alex Bandura were in the middle of almost everything for the Bubblers, combining for five goals and two assists for an efficient Boiling Springs attack. Bandura’s corner inserts and Eickhoff’s top-of-the-circle receiving fueled a corner game that cashed in on its third opportunity to open the scoring, with Bandura tipping Eickhoff’s drive into the net.
Les than 90 seconds later, Lexi Hanlin picked up a rebound off Reese Hays’ short shot, again on a play started with a corner. The Bubblers added an untimed goal at the end of the first on another corner play, with Shae Bennett getting the tally to make it 3-0.
“We just have so much depth right now,” Boiling Springs coach Kortney Showers said. “We’ve been working on high reps with the simple things. We’ve been keeping it simple, like 3-v-2s in practice, working on their angles and everything else. They’re like a well-oiled machine at this point.”
Littlestown kept it at 3-0 until late in the second quarter, when again the goals came in multiples. Bandura connected on a long shot from the right side of the circle to make it 4-0 with 2:22 to go before half, and then the Bubblers hit paydirt on their second straight untimed corner opportunity to end a quarter. This time it was Eickhoff doing the scoring, with a helper from Bandura.
“We’ve talked to them about next play, next play,” Lawyer. “They have that on their sticks to remind themselves that you just have to move on. It’s just about trying to get them to let go of those mistakes, do the best you can, and grow.”
Hanlin completed a hat trick with a pair of fourth-quarter goals. Genna Bush added a goal and a pair of assists in the second half.
Boiling Springs 3 2 2 4 — 11
Goals: BS-Alex Bandura 3, Lexi Hanlin 3, Shae Bennett, Regan Eickhoff 2, Reese Hays, Genna Bush. Assists: BS-Eickhoff, Reese Hays, Bandura, Bush 2, Tess Naylor, Lexie Boyle, Hanlin
