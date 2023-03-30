SOFTBALL
Littlestown 9, New Oxford 0
Chelsey Stonesifer fired a one-hit shutout on Thursday, striking out 13 Colonials in a dominant effort.
Stonesifer came through in the batter’s box as well, going 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored.
Bailey Rucker, Isabella Olvera and Sarah Loveless finished with two hits apiece. Olvera and Loveless both doubled.
Bailey Moser singled for New Oxford’s lone hit.
New Oxford 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
Littlestown 131 031 x — 9 12 2
Emily Adams, Miranda Leatherman (5). Chelsey Stonesifer. WP: Stonesifer. LP: Adams. SO-BB: Adams 2-0, Leatherman 0-2, Stonesifer 13-1. 2B: L-Isabella Olvera, Sarah Loveless. HR: L-Stonesifer
Fairfield 10, West York 8
The Knights scored eight times over the first three innings and then held off the Bulldogs down the stretch to snare a 10-8 victory on Wednesday.
Fairfield (3-0) saw Ellie Snyder go the distance inside the pitching circle, where she fanned 10 and worked around a dozen West York hits.
Snyder delivered at the dish as well, going 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI. Maddy Payne also went 3-for-4 and scored twice, while Alyssa Wiles notched a pair of singles and two RBI.
Fairfield 224 020 0 — 10 13 4
West York 213 011 0 — 8 12 5
WP: Ellie Snyder. LP: McGlynn. SO-BB: Snyder 10-3, McGlynn 5-4. 2B: WY-Warner, McGlynn, Becker, Hartman. 3B: WY-Becker
Bermudian Springs 14, York Tech 4
Hannah Metzger went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI as the Eagles ousted the Spartans in five innings on Wednesday.
Jordyn Keffer scattered five hits to pick up the pitching win.
York Tech 210 01 — 4 5 7
Bermudian Springs 323 06 — 14 11 4
WP: Jordyn Keffer. LP: Hampton. SO-BB: Hampton 1-0, Dehoff 0-4, Keffer 1-6. 2B: YT-Estes; BS-Metzger, Willow
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
New Oxford 3, Spring Grove 0
Evan Strausbaugh dished out 16 assists on Thursday in a 25-18, 25-10, 25-18 victory for the Colonials.
Strausbaugh added five digs and a trio of service aces to his stat sheet in the win.
Noah Haines hit a team-high nine kills and Jackson Wolfe added six more. Defensively, Evan Hull led the Ox with 15 digs and Wolfe had 11.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Susquehannock 15, New Oxford 6
Isabella Vogel posted six goals to direct the Warriors past the Colonials in YAIAA play on Thursday.
Cameryn Cohee fired four shots into the back of the net for the Ox, and Kiyana Aleshire added two tallies. Madison Cohee, Sydney Winpigler and Cameryn Cohee also had assists.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Dallastown 17, Delone Catholic 4
Landon Smith had a hat trick in the Squires’ loss to the Wildcats in a YAIAA matchup on Thursday.
Smith connected on three of his five shots on goal, and Sam Hall added a tally as well.
Austin Gregg recorded 18 saves in net for Delone, and Kaden Hix had six ground balls.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Delone Catholic 5, Dover 0
The Squires dropped only five games over five matches in their shutout of the Eagles on Thursday.
Collin Kuhn, Sebastian Fielding and Adam Lawrence took care of things in singles play while the Delone duos of Evan Glass and Keller, and Kevin Yao and Joseph McCall were victorious in doubles.
Singles: 1. Collin Kuhn (DC) d. Smith 6-1, 6-1; 2. Sebastian Fielding (DC) d. Shaw 6-0, 6-1; 3. Adam Lawrence (DC) d. Eisenhour 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Evan Glass/Lance Keller (DC) d. Glatfelter/Joy 6-0, 6-1; 2. Kevin Yao/Joseph McCall (DC) d. Reed/C-Heinerise 6-0, 6-0
