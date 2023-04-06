BASEBALL
Gettysburg 5, Hershey 2
Bryce Rudisill plated four runs with one big swing on Thursday, when the Warriors dispatched the Trojans to secure a Mid-Penn Conference victory. Rudisill’s grand slam capped a five-run inning for the Gettysburg (5-2), which gave head coach Ryan Brady his 100th career win with the program.
Landon Felix sparked the outburst with a single, and later scored when Wes Coolbaugh and Carson Kuhns posted back-to-back hits. A walk to Tegan Kuhns packed the sacks, setting the stage for Rudisill who delivered the grand slam to put Gettysburg up 5-0.
Carson Kuhns and Rudisill collected two hits apiece. Kuhns also worked 3.2 innings of relief, fanning four while allowing three hits. Braden Manning went 3.1 innings, also striking out four.
Hershey 000 000 2 – 2 6 0
Gettysburg 005 000 x – 5 6 2
Ebert, Scheib (5). Braden Manning, Carson Kuhns (4). WP: Manning. LP: Ebert. SO-BB: Ebert 6-2, Scheib 0-1, Manning 4-4, Kuhns 4-3. 2B: H-Colorossi, Umberger, Deshong. HR: G-Bryce Rudisill
New Oxford 11, William Penn 0
Kolton Haifley homered and four different players finished with two RBI apiece in a five-inning win for the Colonials on Thursday. New Oxford (4-3), which stretched its winning streak to four games, has outscored its opponents 20-1 over that span.
Haifley and Devin Ryan had two hits each while Haifley, Ryan, Brennan Holmes and Cade Baker all drove in two runs.
Three Ox pitchers combined to fan nine Bearcats in the run-rule win.
William Penn 000 00 – 0 2 5
New Oxford 424 1x – 11 9 1
Sepulvida, Gonzalez (4). Brennan Holmes, Zach Shafer (3), Kristian Wolfe (5). WP: Holmes. LP: Sepulvida. SO-BB: Sepulvida 2-5, Gonzalez 0-0, Holmes 3-4, Shafer 3-1, Wolfe 3-0. HR: NO-Kolton Haifley
Fairfield 28, Steel-High 1
Stephen Higgs, Andrew Koons and Connor Joy notched four RBI each in a big win for the Knights on Thursday.
Koons and Joy both put three hits and a double in the scorebook, followed by Higgs, Jayden Bell, Kyle Deming and Eddie Eichenlaub with two knocks each.
Koons also whiffed eight in five innings of work on the mound.
Fairfield 705 2(14) — 28 18 0
Steel-High 001 0 0 — 1 1 7
Andrew Koons. Williams, Erby Jr. WP: Koons. LP: Williams. SO-BB: Koons 8-2, Williams 0-8, Erby Jr. 1-5. 2B: F-Connor Joy, Koons. 3B: F-Stephen Higgs
York Catholic 12,
Bermudian Springs 9
A nine-run outburst in the home half of the sixth inning was enough for the Irish, who outlasted the Eagles in YAIAA play on Thursday.
Bermudian (3-3) was sailing into the bottom of the fifth with a 6-0 lead before the Irish (3-3) scored three times, then went off for nine runs in the following frame. Brady Walker and Luke Campbell both homered and had four RBI each in the win.
Eagles Dylan Hubbard and Lucas Zepp drilled home runs for the Eagles, who saw Nathan Keller and Tyson Carpenter hit doubles. Zepp was 2-for-3 with two RBI and three runs scored.
Bermudian Springs 013 120 2 – 9 7 1
York Catholic 000 039 x – 12 11 7
Austin Reinert, Bryce Martin (6). Sutton, Manfredi (5), Potter (6). WP: Potter. LP: Reinert. SO-BB: Reinert 3-3, Martin 2-1, Sutton 2-2, Manfredi 1-1, Potter 0-1. 2B: BS-Nathan Keller, Tyson Carpenter; YC-Manfredi, Walker, Watson. HR: BS-Dylan Hubbard, Lucas Zepp; YC-Campbell, Walker
Big Spring 6, Biglerville 4
The Canners staged a seventh-inning rally but were unable to pull even with the Bulldogs in a non-conference matchup on Thursday.
Biglerville (1-5) trailed 6-1 into its final at-bats before scoring three times. Gavin Althoff stroked a two-run single that scored Tavian McAuliffe and Aiden Hoffman. Althoff later scored after a single by Kolton Trimmer and a Big Spring error.
The Canners put the tying run on second base but the Bulldogs got a strikeout to end the game.
Althoff powered the attack by going 4-for-4 with three RBI, and Trimmer went 3-for-3. Hoffman also had a pair of hits for the Canners, who recorded a dozen singles in the loss.
Big Spring 130 002 0 — 6 12 4
Biglerville 100 000 3 — 4 12 1
Stewart, Sallie (4). Jared Hollabaugh, Tavian McAuliffe (7). WP: Sallie. LP: Hollabaugh. SO-BB: Stewart 2-1, Sallie 6-1, Hollabaugh 0-2, McAuliffe 2-0. 2B: BS-Clarke 2, Knouse, Sturm
SOFTBALL
Littlestown 4, Biglerville 3
The Bolts got a scare from the Canners on Thursday but leaned on ace Chelsey Stonesifer to secure a 4-3 victory. Stonesifer pitched five innings of relief, striking out nine as she recorded her 30th career victory.
Biglerville (2-3) scored twice in the top of the third to take a 2-1 lead, with Hannah Naylor’s RBI single the key hit. Littlestown (7-0) responded with two runs in the bottom of the frame, getting a run-scoring double from Lily Welty.
Down 4-2 into the seventh, the Canners rallied when Naylor took Stonesifer deep for a solo home run. Naylor finished 2-for-3 and Ava Peterson singled twice for the Canners as well.
Rylie Brewer limited the Bolts to four runs over six innings.
Stonesifer and Emily Long were both 2-for-3, with Long tagging a double.
Biglerville 002 000 1 – 3 8 0
Littlestown 102 010 x – 4 10 3
Rylie Brewer. Maddy Dubbert, Chelsey Stonesifer (3). WP: Stonesifer. LP: Brewer. SO-BB: Brewer 0-0, Dubbert 3-2, Stonesifer 9-2. 2B: L-Lily Welty, Emily Long. HR: B-Hannah Naylor
Hershey 8, Gettysburg 7
The Trojans got a two-run triple in the bottom of the seventh to rally past the Warriors in Mid-Penn play on Thursday.
Gettysburg (0-5) plated seven runs over the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to grab the lead before Hershey (2-4) staged its rally. Danika Kump was 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and two runs scored to pace a 12-hit attack. Kate Keller rattled a pair of triples in a 2-for-4 day at the dish. Finishing with two hits each was Veronica Paul and Ava Hochard, who also doubled.
Gettysburg 000 322 0 – 7 12 2
Hershey 101 121 2 – 8 10 0
Danika Kump. Maitrejean, Criss (5). WP: Criss. LP: Kiump. SO-BB: Kump 2-5, Maitrejean 0-4, Criss 2-0. 2B: G-Ava Hochard; H-O’Connor, Blaze. 3B: G-Kate Keller 2, Kump; H-Cabrera, Valoczki
Bermudian Springs 14,
York Catholic 1
Jordyn Keffer and Ayva Himes combined to limit the Irish to only three hits in Thursday’s six-inning victory for the Eagles.
Bermudian (3-4) slugged nine hits in the win, including two by Taylor Botterbusch who tripled.
York Catholic 000 010 — 1 3 4
Bermudian Springs 141 035 — 14 9 4
Jordyn Keffer, Ayva Himes (3). Gans. WP: Himes. LP: Gans. SO-BB: Keffer 2-2, Himes 5-0, Gans 3-3. 2B: BS-Shaffer, O’Brien. 3B: BS-Botterbusch
Camp Hill 23, Hanover 3
Four different Lions finished with at least three RBI each in Thursday’s three-inning win over the Hawkettes.
Hanover (1-7) saw Sophia Rutledge go 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI, and Bryonna Hatfield rapped a two-bagger as well.
Camp Hill 878 – 23 14 0
Hanover 300 – 3 5 1
Kunkle, Bryonna Hatfield, Hannah Church (1). WP: Kunkle. LP: Hatfield. SO-BB: Kunkle 6-1, Hatfield 0-0, Church 1-14. 2B: CH-Kunkle 2, Mercer; H-Hatfield, Sophia Rutledge. 3B: CH-Lavendar
BOYS’ TENNIS
Biglerville 3, Middletown 2
The Canners found a way to grind out another narrow on Thursday to extend their winning streak to eight matches to begin the season.
Biglerville (8-0) was able to take a point in singles play when Caleol Palmer-McGraw came through with a 6-1, 7-6 win at No. 2. Needing to sweep the doubles matches, Biglerville did just that when Troy Schneider and Owen Torres won at No. 2 and the duo of Juan Zarate and Cohen Compton prevailed at No. 2. Schneider and Torres won the second set in tiebreaker, just as Palmer-McGraw did in his match.
Singles: 1. Grimland (M) d. Sean Sneed 6-1, 6-0; 2. Caleol Palmer-McGraw (B) d. Witmyer 6-1, 7-6 (2); 3. Shomper (M) d. Andreas Pena 7-6 (8-6), 6-0
Doubles: 1. Troy Schneider/Owen Torres (B) d. Shaffer/LeKiles 6-2, 7-6 (3); 2. Juan Zarate/Cohen Compton (B) d. Shah/Bryan 7-5, 6-2
Bermudian Springs 5,
York Country Day 0
The Eagles improved to 4-2 overall by posting five straight-set wins in Thursday’s match.
Bryce Laughman and Gabe Crews did the honors at first doubles, while Nate Brown and Isaac Talkington breezed at No. 2.
Singles: 1. Parker Sanders (BS) d. Jacoby 6-0, 6-3; 2. Eli Snyder (BS) d. Croom 6-1, 6-3; 3. Tyler Chenault (BS) d. Abbott 6-4, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Bryce Laughman/Gabe Crews (BS) d. Stump/Strassle 6-0, 6-3; 2. Nate Brown/Isaace Talkington (BS) d. Bahiti/Shaffer 6-1, 6-2
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
York Catholic 18, New Oxford 16
Katie Bullen piled up seven goals to help the Irish outlast the Colonials in a high-scoring affair on Thursday.
Ally Mathis nearly of the Ox nearly matched Bullen goal for goal, finishing with six tallies. Sydney Winpigler kept the scoreboard operator busy with five goals and three assists. Kyleigh Aleshire netted a pair of markers while Kiyana Aleshire and Madison Cohee had goals for the Colonials (2-4) as well.
The Irish outshot the Ox 33-25, with Colonial keeper Daelyn Hardnack posting a dozen saves.
