Gettysburg College freshman Megan Hughes was named the Centennial Conference Softball Pitcher of the Week.
Hughes had quite the debut from the circle in the Bullets season home opener on Sunday, helping the squad sweep CC opponent Washington College 9-0 and 8-2. The freshman pitcher did not surrender a run throughout two appearances and seven innings. She almost completed a no-hitter in the opening game, holding Washington without a hit until the final inning in the 9-0 victory. In the second game, Hughes pitched a shutout first two innings, striking out two while allowing two hits.
Sunday’s doubleheader marked the first time the Bullets competed on Bobby Jones Field in two years. It was also the first completed game since March 12, 2020, when the Bullets beat Rhode Island College, 11-2, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
FIELD HOCKEY: The Gettysburg College field hockey team was recognized for academic success by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association with 19 student-athletes named to the National Academic Squad and three tagged Scholars of Distinction.
Gettysburg featured 19 student-athletes on the NFHCA Division III National Academic Squad. The Academic Squad honors individuals who maintained a GPA of 3.3 or above during first semester of the 2020-21 academic year. Seniors Maeve Dwyer and Izzy Miller were each named to the Academic Squad for the fourth time in their careers.
The remaining student-athletes on the National Academic Squad include:
Lauren Beccaria ’22, Emma Bertrando ’21, Anna Coale ’23, Maura Farinelli ’23, Isabella Fragomeni ’23, Henna Fraiman ’22, Gabriella Markunas ’24, Christina Orio ’22, Hailey Rhine ’24, Alyssa Ritchie ’23, Audrey Ross ’24, Arden Sheetz ’21, Sarah Scott ’24, Julia Sears ’22, Katie Shaffer, Tamlin Unruh, Jenna Vadinsky
Farinelli, Ritchie, and Vadinsky were also named NFHCA Division III Scholars of Distinction. The Scholars of Distinction program recognizes student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.9 or higher through the first semester of the 2020-21 academic year.
