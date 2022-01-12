It was a game that saw 10 lead changes and six ties, so it wasn’t the least bit surprising when New Oxford junior Nick Calvo-Perez toed the charity stripe with 1.4 seconds remaining and the game all even.
Calvo-Perez calmly sank both freebies to push the Colonials to a 60-58 victory over visiting Dallastown in YAIAA-1 boys’ basketball action Wednesday night at New Oxford.
“I’m not gonna lie, I was a little nervous and I was shaking a little bit,” Calvo-Perez said. “But I have confidence in myself. I did my normal free throw routine and made them.”
New Oxford (6-6, 3-4) wasn’t quite out of the woods yet, though.
Dallastown’s Owen Strouse had a clean look from just behind the midcourt stripe and his heave was on-line, but just long and the Ox celebrated its hard-earned win as the ball fell harmlessly to the floor.
“We kept fighting and battling to get the win tonight and we got it,” Ox head coach Nathan Myers said. “We’re a young team and we’re still learning how to win games and that’s hard to do.”
The Ox went to the final stanza leading, 41-39, but it was quite the eventful final eight minutes.
Conner Barto connected on a pair of free throws that put the Wildcats in front 15 seconds into the fourth quarter and that began a run of five lead changes over the next 100 seconds.
It was Barto’s hoop at the 6:04 mark that pushed the visitors ahead, 46-45.
However, the Ox never let the game get away, as D-town’s largest lead in the fourth quarter was three points, which happened five times.
Dallastown (6-6, 3-3) scored its final points of the contest on a run-out layup by Michael Smith with 31 seconds to go to make it 58-55 and that prompted a timeout from Myers.
Calvo-Perez’s backdoor cut for a layup off an assist from Aiden Strausbaugh sliced the deficit to 58-57 with 18 ticks left.
“I told them during the timeout that I wanted them to attack the rim and that there was enough time that we didn’t have to take a 3-pointer,” Myers. “If we take a 3 and miss it, then we’re chasing and fouling.”
Following a pair of missed free throws by Dallastown, Calvo-Perez was fouled and he split a pair that leveled the game with 7.5 seconds left.
The Colonial defense was able to trap the Wildcats in the left corner and Strausbaugh came up with a steal that he passed to Calvo-Perez who was fouled to set up his heroics.
Dallastown raced to a 10-2 lead just over three minutes into the contest, forcing Myers to finally call for time.
“I told the guys that they needed to pick up their heads,” Myers said. “There was plenty of game left and no reason for them to get down on themselves.”
New Oxford responded with a strong back half of the opening frame and trailed 14-12 at the quarter horn.
A Strausbaugh bomb from the left wing gave the hosts their first lead of the game, 19-16, with 3:42 to play until the break.
That started a 3-point binge that resulted in the teams exchanging a pair of triples over a 66-second span that ended with things even at 22.
The contest was knotted at 25 at intermission.
New Oxford opened up its largest lead of the night when Brennan Holmes split a pair of free throws with 1:39 to play in the third to make it 39-34, but the ‘Cats quickly tied it, before Adam Pascoe’s hoop right before the end of the third quarter sent the Ox to the final quarter in front.
“We started bad against Spring Grove (a 22-point loss on Monday) and didn’t finish that game,” Calvo-Perez said. “We didn’t communicate well at all in that game, but that was something that we made sure to do tonight.”
Strausbaugh paced the winners with 19 points, while snagging seven boards. Calvo-Perez posted 14 markers and Holmes put in 10 points to go with 10 boards.
D.J. Smith led the visitors with 16 points, while Barto chipped in with 15 points.
New Oxford returns to the hardwood with a road tilt at Central York on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
“Friday is going to be a very tough game,” Myers said. “We beat Central (65-58) when they came here, but their gym is a tough place to place.”
Dallastown 14 11 14 19 — 58
New Oxford 12 13 16 19 — 60
Dallastown (58): Smith 5 6-12 16, Scott 5 0-0 11, Johnson 0 0-3 0, McWilliams 0 2-2 2, Powell 3 0-0 8, Lease 2 0-2 5, Strouse 0 1-2 1, Barto 6 3-5 15. Non-scorers: Chambers, Henry. Totals: 21 12-26 58.
New Oxford (60): Jett Moore 0 2-2 2, Idriz Ahmetovic 0 0-2 0, Nick Calvo-Perez 2 9-12 14, Aden Strausbaugh 5 7-9 19, Brennan Holmes 4 2-4 10, Adam Pascoe 3 1-3 7, Hunter Crabbs 2 4-6 8. Non-scorers: Graham Rex, Holden Crabbs. Totals: 16 25-38 60.
3-pointers: D-Powell 2, Scott, Lease; NO-Strausbaugh 2, Calvo-Perez. JV: Dallastown 56, New Oxford 26
