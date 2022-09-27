After Delone Catholic suffered a four-goal defeat to Fairfield in the teams’ first matchup of the season, Squirette head coach Derf Maitland promised that his side would be much improved the second time around.
Flip the calendar forward three weeks and Maitland’s squad proved him correct as they took down the Knights, 1-0, in a YAIAA-3 match on Tuesday night at Robert E. Finefrock Field in Fairfield.
“The girls have settled down and adjusted to the speed and physicality of play at this level,” Maitland said. “We have a lot of young players who are still establishing themselves, but we’ve built a solid center of the field group and built outward from there.”
Fairfield (7-1, 6-1) unleashed shot after shot on sophomore keeper Molly Fleming, but the first-year netminder was up to the task all night long. The former volleyball player stonewalled all 18 shots that the Knights sent her direction.
“I’m really lucky to have such good defenders in front of me, they make my job easier” Fleming said. “I have confidence in all of my teammates, really.”
Maitland added, “Molly is a newbie to soccer. She’s been kinda quiet, but she’s becoming more vocal and taking control of things. I’m sure glad that she decided to come out for the team this year.”
The Knights compiled eight shots on goal in the opening half with the best scoring opportunity coming on a short-range shot from Chrissy Hamilton at the 20:28 mark of the first half that was gobbled up by Fleming.
Delone’s lone chance in the first half was a shot by Makenzie Smith with 28:15 to play until the break that was denied by Sophia Orndorff.
Squirette star striker Maddie O’Brien didn’t receive a lot of room to operate, but she doesn’t need much to get a shot off and when she had her chance, she delivered the only tally of the match with 30:28 remaining.
O’Brien was off-balance when she struck a ball that bounced off the crossbar and went down behind the goalline for the score.
The goal was the 20th of the season for O’Brien, who has a school-record 69 career tallies.
“The ball was bouncing and I struck it on a volley,” O’Brien said. “I didn’t know it was in, because it hit the crossbar, but I was very excited when it did.”
Maitland added, “Maddie is a phenomenal player. She’s dangerous every time she has the ball, no matter where she is on the field.”
O’Brien’s strike did nothing to dampen the spirits of the hosts as they began pursuit of the equalizer, peppering Fleming with shots along the way.
Erin Gregg tried the near post from the left side and was denied with 28:12 to go, then had another go-at-goal with 11:16 remaining.
Therese Phelan’s try was stopped with 10:22 left and Gregg belted one off the crossbar with 9:29 to go.
Finally, Summer Packard’s long-range shot with 8:02 to play was stopped.
“Their keeper was excellent tonight and she made a lot of nice saves,” Fairfield head coach Owen Phelan said. “We knew that Delone was going to be a great team this year and that they would be our toughest competition in the division. We also knew that O’Brien was a great player and in my opinion, the best player in the division.”
Delone (8-2-1, 6-1-1) is now 7-0-1 since losing to the Knights, 4-0, on Sept 6. The win was only the second over the Knights in the Squirettes’ 11 years as a program and their first at Fairfield. The other victory came at home in 2017.
Fairfield returns to action with a home match against Littlestown on Thursday at 5 p.m., while the Squirettes tussle with Bermudian Springs at home on Thursday at 4 p.m.
“We’ve got to come ready to go on Thursday,” Maitland said. “Because Bermudian can absolutely beat us if we don’t show up ready to play.”
Goals: DC-Maddie O’Brien. Shots: DC-2; F-18. Corners: DC-0; F-6. Saves: DC-Molly Fleming (18); F-Sophia Orndorff (1), Sarah Devilbiss (0).
