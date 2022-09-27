SOCCER
Fairfield’s Maddy Fulgham dribbles in front of Delone Catholic’s Maddie O’Brien during Tuesday’s YAIAA game in Fairfield. O’Brien netted a late goal to give the Squirettes a 1-0 win over the Knights. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

After Delone Catholic suffered a four-goal defeat to Fairfield in the teams’ first matchup of the season, Squirette head coach Derf Maitland promised that his side would be much improved the second time around.

Flip the calendar forward three weeks and Maitland’s squad proved him correct as they took down the Knights, 1-0, in a YAIAA-3 match on Tuesday night at Robert E. Finefrock Field in Fairfield.

