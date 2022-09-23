Fairfield football coach Jason Thurston had a message for his team coming off a big win against Biglerville last week.
“(Biglerville coach Brett) Smyers told me that he told his team to not take us too lightly,” Thurston said. “And I kind of had the same message for my team this week.”
Whether or not that was the case Friday as the Knights visited Hanover is up to debate. What is not, is the fact that Thurston’s squad did not take care of the ball.
And that cost them dearly.
On the first play from scrimmage, the Knights lost a fumble that set the Nighthawks up deep inside Fairfield territory. That snafu set the tone as the ‘Hawks took advantage two plays later to take the lead.
That timeline repeated itself several times as the Knights committed four turnovers that resulted in three Hanover touchdowns as the Nighthawks cruised to an impressive 56-19 victory.
“That never helps,” Thurston said of the turnovers. “And we talk about that all the time.”
It also didn’t help that the Hanover boys were looking for revenge. The Knights ruined the home team’s homecoming last year, which certainly lit a fuse under the Nighthawks and their quarterback, senior Chase Roberts.
“We hadn’t won a homecoming game in my first three years,” Roberts said. “And I’ve been saying all week that I wanted to win on homecoming. So this was huge. Now I’m ready to go to the dance tomorrow and come back next week and hopefully do it all again.”
Roberts was high on his squad in the preseason. He said he thought they could be really explosive, but through the first three weeks that hadn’t been the case.
It certainly was Friday as the Nighthawk signal caller had a fantastic night throwing for 276 yards and four TDs.
“I came into night feeling really good,” Roberts said. “And after watching film all week, I told (Joey Wilkinson) that if anyone presses him that he would have a huge night. And twice he made one move at the line and it was over after that.”
Wilkinson hauled in three of Roberts’ strikes on the night en route to 181 yards receiving. The Hanover receiver also scored on a 72-yard interception return in the third quarter to finish with four total touchdowns.
“This was certainly more what I was thinking,” Roberts said of Friday’s performance. “I’m not really sure what happened these first couple of games, but it wasn’t the Hanover offense that I was prepared to play in.”
Had it not been for the turnovers, the Knights probably could have made it a much closer contest. Fairfield (1-3, 1-1 YAIAA-3) ran for 202 yards and had several long, sustained drives that chewed up yards throughout a night that saw them finish with 18 first downs.
Wyatt Kuhn rushed for a short touchdown and threw a 14-yard scoring pass to Andrew Koons for the Knights.
While the turnovers were a big concern for Thurston, so too was finishing the contest healthy. The Green Knights entered with just 20 players on the roster, so depth is always a concern.
On that note, things didn’t turn out well either as running back Stephen Higgs went out with an injury in the third quarter. Higgs, who finished with 63 yards and a touchdown, wasn’t the only Fairfield player to be hampered by injuries, either.
“He’s injured and hopefully next week he’ll be healthy,” Thurston said. “And we also had three or four other kids sitting on the bench at one point. We’ll just have to wait and see. Fortunately it’s nothing urgent.”
Fairfield hosts Littlestown next Friday while Hanover (2-3, 1-1 Y-3) travels to Bermudian Springs.
Fairfield 7 6 6 0 — 19
Hanover 20 8 21 7 — 56
First Quarter
H-Cameron Geesey 7 run (kick failed) 10:50
H-Joey Wilkinson 12 pass from Chase Roberts (pass failed) 5:53
F-Stephen Higgs 1 run (Andrew Koons kick) :47
H-Wilkinson 59 pass from Roberts (Wilkinson pass from Roberts) :32
Second Quarter
F-Wyatt Kuhn 1 run (kick failed) 4:29
H-Jayden Stanfield 1 run (Stanfield run) 2:19
Third Quarter
H-Stanfield 10 pass from Roberts (Geesey run) 9:39
H-Wilkinson 72 interception return (pass failed) 7:33
F-Koons 14 pass from Kuhn (run failed) 2:21
H-Wilkinson 64 pass from Roberts (Dylan Bull kick) :35
Fourth Quarter
H-Roberts 1 run (Bull kick) :38
Team Statistics
F H
First downs 18 12
Rushing 202 25-162
Passing 8-17-3 15-21-0
Passing yards 83 276
Total yards 285 438
Fumble-lost 5-1 0-0
Penalties-yards 3-20 7-63
Punting 2-45.0 2-27.0
Individual Statistics
Rushing: F-Stephen Higgs 9-63, Dominic Smitley 7-27, Eddie Eichenlaub 8-33, Camden Bryant 7-42, Jackson Reinke 4-22, Wyatt Kuhn 3-(-9), Eli Kritsberg 1-24. H-Jayden Stanfield 14-96, Cameron Geesey 6-27, Chase Roberts 4-17, Dylan Bull 1-22.
Passing: F-Kuhn 8-14-2, 83; Andrew Koons 0-3-1, 0. H-Roberts 15-21-0, 276.
Receiving: F-Koons 4-44, Higgs 2-22, Kritsberg 1-11, Reinke 1-6. H-Joey Wilkinson 6-181, Bull 3-18, Stanfield 2-30, Zion Heath 2-28, Gavin Trish 2-19.
