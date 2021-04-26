SOFTBALL
Delone Catholic 16, Gettysburg 5
The Squirettes put up an impressive victory over the Warriors, who came into the game 11-1 and winners of nine straight.
The Squirettes exploded offensively, scoring 12 runs in the first two innings to knock Gettysburg starter Jenna Brasee out of the game. Meredith Wilson had a huge game, going 4 for 4 with six RBI, while Kathryn Keller had four RBI, including a three-run home run in the second inning and Carolina Arigo knocked in three.
In the circle, Amy Anderson tossed five innings and struck out five while allowing four earned runs.
Gettysburg 001 22 — 5 4 2
Delone Catholic 480 4x — 16 16 1
Jenna Brasee, Berit Miller (2); Amy Anderson. WP: Anderson. LP: Brasee. SO-BB: G-Brasee 2-4, Miller 2-3; DC-Anderson 5-5. 2B: G-Abby Hurst, Emily Delacruz; DC-Carolina Arigo, Meredith Wilson, Mackenzie Ecker; HR: DC-Kathryn Keller.
New Oxford 10, York Suburban 4
The Colonials jumped on the Trojans early and never looked back, scoring five runs in the first two innings.
Courtney Smith got the start and went three innings, allowing no runs in the process to get the win for New Oxford.
At the dish, Jordan Hess went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBI, while Mallory Topper went 3 for 4, knocked in a run and scored two of her own.
York Suburban 000 040 0 — 4 5 2
New Oxford 140 221 x — 10 15 1
Clancy, Neumann (6); Courtney Smith, Alyssa Walters (4) , Paige Dill (5). WP: Smith LP: Clancy. SO-BB: YS- Clancy 3-2, Neumann 2-0; NO-Smith 4-4, Walters 2-5, Dill 3-0. 2B: YS-Eaton. NO-Hess, Diviney. 3B: NO-Hodges.
Littlestown 17, York Catholic 0
The Bolts pounded out 15 hits in just three innings on Monday, blanking the Irish in a YAIAA matchup.
Chelsey Stonesifer was 3-for-3 from the leadoff spot while Megan Gorsuch, Bailey Smith and Wendi Snyder collected three RBI apiece. Gorsuch, Smith, Snyder and Kailey Miller finished with two hits apiece and Bailey Rucker tripled for Littlestown.
Courtney Strine did not allow a hit in her three-inning pitching stint, finishing with four strikeouts.
Littlestown 5(10)2 — 17 15 0
York Catholic 0 0 0 — 0 0 1
WP: Courtney Strine. SO-BB: Strine 4-0. 2B: L-Kailey Miller. 3B: L-Bailey Rucker
Bermudian Springs 16, Biglerville 3
Hannah Chenault laced a pair of doubles, including a bases-loaded liner in the third, as the Eagles powered past the host Canners on Monday.
Chenault finished with three hits and five RBI, pacing a 12-hit Eagle attack. Tori Murren and Maddie Reever stroked two knocks apiece and Ashlyn Smith ripped a double. Reever and Smith both had two RBI.
McKenzie Weigle had a big day for Biglerville, going 3-for-3 with a double, triple and pair of RBI. Lexi Pickett clubbed a booming solo home run and MacKensie Vance doubled for the Canners.
Bermudian Springs 018 111 4 — 16 12 3
Biglerville 010 101 0 — 3 7 3
Maya Kemper. Abigail Reckard, Hope Strouth (7), Reckard (7). WP: Kemper. LP: Reckard. SO-BB: Kemper 7-1, Reckard 5-6, Strouth 1-6. 2B: BS-Hannah Chenault 2, Ashlyn Smith; Big-MacKensie Vance, McKenzie Weigle. 3B: Big-Weigle. HR: Big-Lexi Pickett
BASEBALL
Littlestown 12, York Catholic 4
Colby Hahn smashed a home run and piled up five RBI as the Bolts blew past the Irish on Monday.
Hahn finished the day 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Gabe Schue was 3-for-4 with a double while Braden Unger had two hits, including a triple, and two RBI. Dalton Small and Andrew Olvera also poked two hits for the Bolts.
On the mound, Unger fanned seven in four innings of work for the win.
Littlestown 050 007 0 — 12 13 3
York Catholic 004 000 0 — 4 7 0
Braden Unger, Alex Forsythe (5). Catterall, J. Sutton (4), Walker (6), Campbell (6), L. Sutton (7). WP: Unger. LP: Catterall. SO-BB: Unger 7-0, Forsythe 4-2, Catterall 7-3, J. Sutton 0-1, Walker 2-2, Campbell 1-0, L. Sutton 1-0. 2B: L-Gabe Schue; YC-Catterall. 3B: L-Unger. HR: L-Colby Hahn; YC-Catterall
Eastern York 20, Hanover 0
The Nighthawks fell in five innings at the hands of the No. 2 team in the D3-4A power rankings.
The Golden Knights moved to 7-1 behind the arm of Owen Shimmel, who pitched a complete game shutout, and the bat of Brody Hinkle, who knocked in six runs and scored five.
Mason Smith and Chase Roberts registered hits for Hanover.
Eastern York 614 18 — 20 17 0
Hanover 000 00 — 0 2 3
Shimmel; Justus Feeser, Tyler Stremmel (3), Nadir Harris (5). WP: Shimmel. LP: Feeser. SO-BB: EY-Shimmel 6-0; H-Feeser 2-3, Stremmel 2-2, Harris 0-0. 2B: EY-Ranker, Hinkle. 3B: EY-Rishell, Lipsius. HR: EY-Hinkle, Dandridge.
Susquehannock 10,
Delone Catholic 0
The Squires fell behind early and couldn’t claw back as Logan Houser pitched 4 2/3 and struck out nine in the win for the Warriors.
Nick Pierce went two innings in the start for Delone and took the loss, while Jake Sherdel’s single prevented a no-hitter.
Susquehannock 152 020 — 10 10 0
Delone Catholic 000 000 — 0 1 3
.Houser, Geiple (5); Nick Pierce, Devin Reese (3), Aidan Wittmer (5). WP: Houser. LP: Pierce. SO-BB: S-Houser 9-3, Geiple 1-0; DC-Pierce 2-2, Reese 2-2, Wittmer 0-0. 2B: S-Barrett, Houser. 3B: S-Geiple; HR: S-Miller.
Dallastown 12, New Oxford 2
A nine-run opening inning sent the Wildcats on their way to a quick victory over the visiting Colonials on Monday.
Riley Thomas homered for Dallastown, which stroked 10 hits and drew nine walks for New Oxford hurlers.
New Oxford 100 01 — 2 2 2
Dallastown 920 01 — 12 10 1
Brennan Holmes, Aaron Wagaman (1), Connor Rebert (3) and Grant Jacoby. Colin Ahr and Jake Holt. WP: Ahr. LP: Holmes. SO-BB: Holmes 0-4, Wagaman 1-2, Rebert 3-3, Ahr 6-5. 2B: D-Brady Altland, Evan Beach. HR: D-Riley Thomas
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
New Oxforde 24, Chambersburg 4
Morgan Sauter and Hannah Zimmer filled up the Trojan net with five goals apiece in Monday’s big win over Chambersburg.
Ally Mathis poured in four goals and assisted on four others, and Sav Winpigler had a hat trick. Sindy Delatorve and Eryn Little netted two goals apiece as well.
Goals: NO-Hannah Zimmer 5, Morgan Sauter 5, Ally Mathis 4, Sav Winpigler 3, Sindy Delatorve 2, Eryn Little 2, Hope Sanders, Chloe Herring, Hailey Linebaugh. C-Ashlyn Barton 3, Emma Grimm. Assists: NO-Mathis 4, Little 3, Winpigler 2, Sauter 2, Linebaugh 2. Shots: NO-39; C-8. Saves: NO-Morgan Scott 1, Daelyn Hardnack 2; C-Emma Maschetti 12
BOYS’ TENNIS
South Western 5, Dover 0
The Mustangs steamrolled the host Eagles, winning all five matches and conceding just two games in the process. The win moves South Western to 5-1 in Y-1 and 7-1 overall on the season.
Singles: 1. Alex Guy (SW) d. Shupe 6-0, 6-0; 2. Ryan Hanson (SW) d. Vaden 6-1, 6-0; 3. Mason Neiderer (SW) d. Miller 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Derek Cracium/Chase Anderson (SW) d. Ross/Sanchez 6-0, 6-0; 2. Brody Rebert/Arsh Kumaran (SW) d. Eisenhour/Taylor 6-0, 6-1.
West York 4, Hanover 1
Charlie Zitto took the lone victory for the Nighthawks, topping Jayden Vu in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3 in second singles action.
Singles: 1. Fuentes (WY) d. Antonio Corona 5-7, 6-2, 6-3; 2. Charle Zitto (H) d. Vu 6-2, 6-3; 3. Guy (WY) d. Brian Corona (H) 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Conrad/Stitley (WY) d. Nick Shaw/John Ramirez 6-2, 6-3; 2. Joseph/Reiber (WY) d. Nolan Chronister/Aidan Chen 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
Central York 3, New Oxford 2
The Colonials dropped a heartbreaker to the Panthers, with three of five matches contested going the distance.
Zach Barnhart and Adam Farmer picked up wins for the Ox in second and third doubles, while the first singles team of Daniel Wolfe and Wade Deckman dropped a tough three setter to Central’s Evan Bean and Owen McClure.
Singles: 1. Arrow (CY) d. Aaron Wampler 6-0, 6-2; 2. Zach Barnhart (NO) d. Scott 0-6, 6-1, 6-4; 3. Adam Farmer (NO) d. Anderson 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Bean/McClure (CY) d. Daniel Wolfe/Wade Deckman 6-1, 3-6, 6-4; 2. Bluiett/Smith (CY) d. New Oxford (names not provided) 6-2, 6-0.
