Gettysburg, ranked fifth in the latest USILA Division III men’s lacrosse coaches’ poll, took a 6-0 lead into the second quarter, building a lead as large as 11-2 en route to a 14-8 win at Haverford on Saturday.
THE LEADERS
• Declan Harrigan led the Bullets’ defense with four ground balls and three caused turnovers.
• Kyle Howard once again paced the attack, recording four goals and two assists.
• Jonathan Moshe went 15 of 21 on faceoffs with nine ground balls.
FOR THE FOES
• Andrew Arth led the Fords (2-8, 0-3 CC) with three goals and an assist.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Ethan Kessler opened the scoring, finishing a solo run just 41 seconds into the game. Kyle Howard then found Aidan Wykoff with 10:21 showing before Howard did the work himself, scoring a pair of unassisted tallies about five-and-a-half minutes apart for a 4-0 lead with 4:07 on the clock. Wykoff hit Kieran Ward with 2:06 remaining and Kessler just beat the end of the first quarter for the 6-0 first-quarter lead.
• Andrew Arth finished a Matt Richards pass just 1:43 into the second quarter before he returned the favor 73 seconds later to close the margin to 6-2. George Raymond connected with Jack Dunleavy and Quinton Mather in a span of just 43 seconds to push the lead back to six with 8:47 on the clock. Ryan Cernuto took a pass from Dunleavy and found the back of the net with 6:08 showing before Howard finished a pass from Wykoff in the final 1:50 of the half for an eight-goal lead at the break.
• Howard and Mather connected for the Bullets’ second man-up tally nearly five minutes into the third quarter to push the lead to 11-2 before three Haverford goals in 5:04 closed the margin to 11-5. Richards had two assists in the stretch. Howar’s fourth of the day stopped the run with 1:27 remaining in the period.
• Ward finished from Raymond then found Mather for a 15-4 advantage nearly midway through the final quarter. Two Arth goals keyed a 3-0 finish over the final 6:26 for the final margin.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Ethan Kessler added eight ground balls to his two goals.
• Quinton Mather finished with three goals for his first hat trick of the season and the fourth of his career.
• Gettysburg (8-1, 3-0 CC) finished with a 64-33 advantage in shots and 42-28 advantage in ground balls. It was the fourth straight game with 50 or more shots for the Bullets.
• Jacob Abraham made 22 saves in goal for the Fords.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action at No. 13 York on Wednesday. Game time is 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE: After starting the game down 3-0, the Bullets scored four straight to lead 4-3 after one, and never looked back in beating Washington 21-8 on Saturday.
THE LEADERS
• Emily Crane scored a career and game-high five goals, all in the first half.
• Julia Daly scored four goals and assisted one for five points on the day. Essie Pasternak dominated on defense, picking up a game and career-high five ground balls, and causing two turnovers.
• Caroline Sullivan tallied six assists, four ground balls, three caused turnovers, and three draw controls.
Jordan Basso tallied five goals and three assists. She also picked up two ground balls and caused one turnover.
• Katie Fullowan and Julia Daly both had a hat trick and an assist for four points.
FOR THE FOES
• Ellie Morrall scored half of Washington’s goals, and won five draw controls.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Washington (5-4, 1-1 CC) came out of the gate firing, scoring the first three goals in just over eight minutes. Gettysburg (7-3, 2-0 CC) had several opportunities in the early going, but Washington goalie Sydney Wingate made two saves to keep the Bullets away. Gettysburg called a timeout, and came out of it ready to play. After several shots, Emily Crane found the net for her first of the day, and she scored two more within the span of two minutes to even the score, 3-all. A yellow card on the Shorewomen gave Gettysburg a man-up opportunity, and Jordan Basso converted to give the Bullets their first lead of the game going into the second quarter.
• A goal by MaryCate Anson of Washington tied the game once again, 4-all, less than two minutes into the second quarter. However, two fouls and a yellow card would allow Gettysburg to score two more goals, by Gabi Connor and Katie Fullowan, to regain the lead, 6-4. A caused turnover by Kaitlyn Bergen earned the Bullets another offensive possession, and after several shots, Crane converted for her fourth of the game. Washington responded less than two minutes later, as a goal by Abby Laubach with 6:13 left in the half cut the deficit to 7-5. After some back and forth play by both teams, Essie Pasternak caused a turnover and picked up the ground ball to allow Basso to pass to Daly for the Bullets’ eighth goal of the game. In the final five seconds of the half, Crane drove in for her fifth of the game, giving Gettysburg a 9-5 lead at the break.
• The Bullets scored the first goal of the second half, as Daly dished to Julie Breedveld to make it a 10-5 game. Morrall responded less than 45 seconds later, netting another for the Shorewomen to bring the lead back down to four. The Bullets couldn’t be contained, though, as they went off for seven straight goals in a nine-minute span. Gettysburg forced several turnovers from the Washington offense and went off on shooting to earn the tallies. In the stretch, Daly scored three, and Fullowan, Basso, Kelly O’Connor and Breedveld each netted one. With the clock running, Wingate saved another Gettysburg shot to move into the final quarter with a 17-6 Gettysburg lead.
• O’Connor scored her second of the game in the first 16 seconds of the final period to triple up on Washington, 18-6. Sullivan got the ball to Maddie Passarello, who scored her second career goal for a 13-goal advantage. With 9:42 left to play, Washington was awarded a free position shot, and Morrall converted for Washington’s first goal since the beginning of the third period. With 7:30 showing, Passarello scooped up an errant ball and got it to Pasternak, who netted her second goal of the season for a 20-7 Bullets lead. In the final three minutes, Lauren O’Connell scored her first goal of the season, and Madison Maguire converted for the Shorewomen once more as the seconds ticked away for a 21-8 Bullets win.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Gettysburg outshot Washington 42-18, and also had a 20-12 advantage in draw controls.
• Gillian Cortese made eight saves in cage for Gettysburg, and Wingate stopped 14 for the Shorewomen.
• Breedveld, Basso, Fullowan, and O’Connor each finished with two goals. Basso and Fullowan also had three assists, while O’Connor had one.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action against Dickinson on Wednesday. Game time is 4 p.m.
