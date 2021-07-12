Shippensburg 10, Biglerville 2
The Stars stretched their winning streak to 13 by pounding out a dozen hits against the visiting Black Sox on Monday.
Ship (21-1) saw six different players record two hits apiece, including Jace Fetterman who doubled and drove in three runs.
Logan Brewer had a big night for Biglerville (13-11), which slipped into sixth place in the South Penn. Brewer doubled and tagged a solo home run.
Connor Orner plated the other run for the Sox.
Biglerville 101 000 0 — 2 5 5
Shippensburg 011 305 x — 10 12 2
WP: Jake Seymour. LP: Noah Ayers. SO-BB: Ayers 4-1, Seymour 11-0. 2B: B-Logan Brewer; S-Braden Petty, Jace Fetterman. HR: B-Brewer
New Oxford 7, North Carroll 6
The Twins scored three times in the eighth inning on Sunday to secure a key win over the Panthers as the South Penn League playoffs draw near.
New Oxford (14-10) saw Mitch Collins spark the decisive rally with a single, and eventually come around to score on an error. Jesse Helman plated Tyler Sims with an RBI groundout for the second Ox tally, before Aden Juelich stroked a run-scoring single to plate Hunter Gillin.
The Twins went up 3-1 in the fourth when Derek Huff hammered a three-run home run.
Brady Topper was 2-for-3 with a double and Gillin posted a 2-for-4 night with a two-bagger and two runs scored.
The Panther (3-18) pushed two runs across the dish in the bottom of the eighth before Gillin recorded a strikeout to end it.
New Oxford 000 310 03 — 7 9 2
North Carroll 100 021 02 — 6 5 1
Derek Huff, Hunter Gillin (6). Alex Ekenrode, Logan Vanleuvan (6), Zack Stranathan (6), Ethan Brathuhn (7). WP: Gillin. LP: Bruthuhn. SO-BB: Huff 8-6, Gillin 5-2, Ekenrode 5-3, Vanleuvan 0-2, Stranathan 3-0, Brathuhn 1-1. 2B: NO-Gillin, Brady Topper; NC-Elijah Wingate. HR: NO-Huff
