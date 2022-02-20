The Gettysburg College women’s basketball team closed out the regular season with a Centennial Conference victory at Swarthmore College Saturday afternoon by the final score of 61-49.
Gettysburg 15 9 16 21 — 61
Swarthmore 14 7 12 16 — 49
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
• Mackenzie Tinner ’22: 13 points, 6-12 FG, 9 rebounds, 3 blocks, 3 assists
• Mackenzie Szlosek ’25: 12 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists
• Carly Rice ’22: 9 points, 8 assists, 4 rebounds
Swarthmore’s Top Performers
• Alyssa Hayashi: 13 points, 2 assists
• Dana Bandurick: 13 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals
Game Summary
• First Quarter: Swarthmore opened the first stanza on a 5-0 run, with its lead quickly erased by Gettysburg. Tinner made a lay-up, and classmate Christina Richson drained a 3-pointer to make it 5-5 at 7:40. The stanza remained a back-and-forth one as the score tied three times while the lead changed three times. The Bullets were effective on the offensive end by making 50 percent (7-of-14) from the field, with sophomore Hannah Sauve and Rice netting 11 of the team’s 15 points. The Orange and Blue entered the second stanza ahead 15-14.
• Second Quarter: The Bullets (22-3, 19-1 CC) started the second stanza on a 6-2 spurt to push in front 21-16 at 5:18. Back-to-back baskets and then a made free throw by the Garnet tied the game at 21-21 with under two minutes to go in the first half. With .02 left on the clock, Rice knocked down a trey to take a 24-21 lead at halftime. It was a low offensive performance as Gettysburg outscored Swarthmore 9-7, and neither team shot better than 31 percent.
• Third Quarter: Like the first stanza, the Garnet (14-11, 10-10 CC) opened with a 5-0 run to retake the advantage by two (26-24, but Szlosek tied it up again on the next possession. From there, the Bullets rolled to a 6-0 run to lead 32-26 midway through. The hosts did not back away as they ballooned a 5-0 run to come within one (32-31) at 3:32. Gettysburg closed the third stanza on an 8-0 run, that included 3-pointers from Richson and sophomore Caitlyn Priore, to jump in front 40-33.
• Fourth Quarter: An Erin Cronin lay-up 54 seconds into the final stanza made it a five-point game (40-35), but the Bullets never let the Garnet come that close again. The Bullets ran off with a 9-2 spurt to extend their lead 49-37 with 6:48 on the clock. The Orange and Blue advantage grew to a game-high 15 on two different occasions – one off a Szlosek 3-pointer and the other from a Tinner lay-up at 2:42.
By the Numbers
• Gettysburg had its second-best shooting performance on the season, drilling 25-of-50 (50 percent) from the field, and held Swarthmore to 31.6 percent (18-of-57).
• The Bullets won the rebounding battle 37-31.
• Tinner has posted nine rebounds in back-to-back games. The senior forward has also blocked a combined 10 shots in the last three games.
• Rice dished out a career-high eight assists.
• The Orange and Blue will be hosting the conference tournament for the third time in the last four seasons.
• The last time Gettysburg entered the conference tournament with one regular-season league loss was in 2018, the year they captured the title.
Centennial Conference Championship
Joining the Bullets in the postseason are Johns Hopkins University (20-3, 17-2 CC), Haverford College (18-7, 14-6 CC), Dickinson College (14-10, 13-7 CC), and Washington College (16-9, 12-8 CC). Washington will travel to Dickinson for the first round on Tuesday, Feb. 22, with the winner advancing to meet Gettysburg next Friday. Game times for the event will be announced on Monday.
Where the Series Stands
Gettysburg won its 12th-straight decision over Swarthmore and moves to a 39-8 all-time series record.
Next Up
Gettysburg will host the semifinals and championship of the conference playoffs Friday and Saturday.
