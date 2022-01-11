New Oxford’s YAIAA Division 1 dual with Red Lion probably won’t be one for the history books for Colonials’ head coach Brian Martin.
The Lions walked away with a 46-22 victory on Tuesday night, winning nine of the 11 bouts contested, with the Colonials receiving a pair of forfeits.
But for Martin, the 2021-22 season is all about development for a young and improving squad.
‘We’ve got a lot of freshmen in the lineup and we’re getting those guys a lot of experience,” Martin said afterward. “I brought all my freshman up this year and they’re all getting a chance to step in and wrestle varsity, so the future is looking good that way. We’ve just got to keep battling and get better every day.”
The dual actually started out solidly for the Colonials (1-5 overall, 0-4 in the Y-3), who took three of the first five bouts, including a forfeit at 113 pounds, to lead 16-7. That run was highlighted by a 13-1 major decision victory for returning regional qualifier Jerry Dattoli at 126 pounds and a second-period pin for Zane Bodvin at 132. Dattoli, who sits at 14-9 on the year, says he’s feeling confident heading into the meat of the season.
“I feel really good,” Dattoli said of the performance. “I just got my diet in check. I got my injuries out of the way and I just feel really good. I worked on a lot of technique in the offseason and hit the weight room pretty hard.”
From then on, however, the Lions (1-3, 1-3) took over. Red Lion won each of the next seven matches, including six by pin, to take an insurmountable 46-16 lead headed to heavyweight, where New Oxford’s Jake Bixler received a forfeit.
After the dual, Martin said that while they aren’t always showing up in the box score, he’s seen his team make big strides throughout the year.
“I’ve seen great improvements already from the beginning of the season, so I think they’re doing a great job,” he said. “We’ve just got to keep battling. They can’t worry about wins and losses, they’ve got to worry about scoring points.”
The Colonials will look to pick up their first division dual victory on Wednesday against Central York before returning home on Friday and Saturday for the return of the New Oxford Invitational, which will welcome two dozen teams in total.
“It’s going to be nice to have everyone back in here with 24 teams,” Martin said of the event. “It’s always fun to have your tournament at your own school and have you kids be here with their friends coming and watch. So we’re excited to have it back again.”
New Oxford will be joined by Biglerville, Littlestown, Hanover, Delone Catholic and Fairfield at the invitational.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
Red Lion 46, New Oxford 22
106-Mason Harvey (RL) MD. Luke Aiello, 13-3; 113-Ethan Aiello (NO) fft.; 120-Jackson Orell (RL) dec. Trent Uhler, 9-2; 126-Jerry Dattoli (NO) MD. Dalton Boyer, 13-1; 132-Zane Bodvin (NO) pinned Cayden Wratchford, 3:34; 138-Tyler Bootier (RL) pinned Deegan Foltz, 2:39; 145-Kyle Deisley (RL) dec. Cameran Herring, 7-4; 152-Frank Gulli (RL) pinned Lane Johnson, 2:10; 160-Tristen Brenneman (RL) pinned Derek Price, 5:37; 172-Maxwell Vigue (RL) pinned Brandon Sanders, 1:28; 189-James Lopez (RL) pinned Alex Bermejo, 2:26; 215-Angy Mike Mossengo (RL) pinned Isaac Byers, :14; 285-Jake Bixler (NO) fft.
