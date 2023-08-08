John Rudolph changed his career path approximately 20 years ago, and really never intended on going back, but sometimes things change.
After leaving the education field to become a minister, Rudolph returned to the education field five years ago, and earlier this summer, he was named the athletic director at Delone Catholic.
“20-plus years ago, I was a school teacher and a basketball coach in Clark County, Virginia,” he said. “The last couple of years there, I was an associate principal and supervised the athletic director. I had a change of career, became a minister and never had any intention of getting involved with a school or athletics again.”
Then in 2018, Rudolph’s son, Asher, began attending Delone and was a part of the Squires’ boys’ hoops program for four years. That’s when things began to shift for John.
“I started to get involved with the basketball program at Delone when Asher became a student here, first as a volunteer coach and then as the jayvee head coach,” Rudolph said. “I became a substitute math teacher in 2020 and then took a full-time position in the math department last year.”
Tim Bonitz held the AD position at Delone for five years before changing jobs at the school during the middle of last year; Dave Lawrence finished out the 2022-23 school year on an interim basis.
With Lawrence not interested in returning full-time to a post he held from 2011-17, the position was unfilled once again before Rudolph threw his hat in the ring.
This is the best situation possible, having Dave around to help me get started. He’s such a good friend and helps me. He knows everything about the job,” Rudolph said. “Tim is still around, too, and he has all of the lists of how to get prepared for each season that he’s passed along to me. I welcome all of the help that I can get.”
Rudolph continued by crediting fellow ADs from the area.
“Doug Wherley from New Oxford, Adam Mowrer from Hanover and Troy Warehime at South Western have also been very helpful,” he said.
With a new position comes another change as Rudolph will no longer be a math teacher or an assistant with the boys’ basketball team, but there’s an added positive to that, too.
“The toughest part is giving up the coaching job with the basketball team. I love Coach (Brandon) Staub, I love going to practice and I love working with the boys,” he said. “Last year, I missed most of Asher’s games at Shepherd University because I had to be at practices. So no longer coaching will give me more time to get to his games, which is something that I’m looking forward to.”
In conjunction with Director of Strategic Communications Julia Fuhrman, Rudolph plans for the Black & Gold to have more of a presence on social media.
“Julia Fuhrman is reining in our social media accounts,” he said. “We plan to expand our presence on social media and our web presence significantly.”
He continued, “I’m very appreciative of the opportunity that I’ve been given and hope to do my best to make our student athletes’ time here at Delone as enjoyable as possible.”
