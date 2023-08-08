RUDOLPH

John Rudolph is the new athletic director at Delone Catholic, after serving as a math teacher and assistant boys’ basketball coach at the school. (Submitted Photograph)

John Rudolph changed his career path approximately 20 years ago, and really never intended on going back, but sometimes things change.

After leaving the education field to become a minister, Rudolph returned to the education field five years ago, and earlier this summer, he was named the athletic director at Delone Catholic.

