Brent Marks put on a show Monday night at Lincoln Speedway as he drove from his 13th starting spot to the lead in 19 laps. On his way to the front of the field Marks passed Christopher Bell, Anthony Macri and Kyle Larson, going on to take the feature win on the fourth night of 2022 PA Speedweek.
“We had a really good car there,” Marks said. “We tried something a little different there for the feature, starting a little deeper, something we learned on Saturday. It rotated the bottom really nice.”
Marks’ starting position for the 30-lap feature was a result of his time trial results putting him deep in his heat race line-up, “We started the night off really bad and honestly wasn’t expecting to be standing up here today,” he said.
After Marks worked his way through to battle the reigning NASCAR champion, Larson, for the lead, the packed crowd was on their feet and when Marks made the pass for the lead you could hear the cheers over the horsepower on the track.
“Had a great crowd out here for a Monday night and the track turned out to be a lot of fun,” said Marks.
The front row for the start of Night 4 of PA Speedweek was made up of Larson and Troy Wagaman, a local driver from Hanover that comes to the track with his car on an open trailer.
Larson shot to the lead when the green flag dropped with Wagaman and Macri in tow, but the red flag came out before the field completed a lap. Billy Dietrich got upside down in turn 2 with Gerard McIntyre and Dylan Norris also involved. After the red came out Danny Dietrich flipped in turns 3 and 4.
Danny needed a top wing replaced and the crew was nearly done when the green flag dropped again for the complete restart. Luck was on Danny’s side as the red came out again on the restart giving him the break he needed to rejoin the field. Unfortunately for Chad Trout, luck was not on his side as he flipped in turn 1 after contact with Zach Hampton on the front stretch.
The third time was a charm as the field got around the 3/8-mile oval without any incident and the feature was underway. Larson took the lead with Wagaman in second as Justin Peck and Macri raced for third.
Macri got by Wagaman for second at the line but Wagaman took the spot back in turns 1 and 2. Wagaman continued to hold off Macri as Marks had worked his way up to fifth from his 13th starting spot on lap 4. Marks got by Peck at the line to take fourth on lap 5 and then made it a three-car battle for second with Wagaman and Macri. Marks took third from Macri on lap 7 and then moved into second when he got Wagaman by inches at the line on lap 9.
Larson found himself in lapped traffic on lap 10. Marks closed in on Larson as they raced through lapped traffic. Wagaman and Macri continued to battle for position as they worked around lapped cars.
Marks got under Larson for the lead in 1 but Larson took the lead back at the line by half a car length. Marks got by Larson as they raced down the back stretch and took the lead on lap 19.
Peck got by Wagaman for fourth but Wagaman battled back to reclaim the spot. The caution came out on lap 21 for Norris who spun around in turn 2.
Marks led Larson, Macri, Wagaman and Peck on the restart. Marks got a good jump but Larson looked to his outside in turns 1 and 2 but could not make the pass.
Larson stuck with Marks for a handful of laps, but Marks was too good on the bottom and started to pull away.
Marks scored the $7,000 Speedweek win 2.132 seconds ahead of Larson. Macri finished third and Wagaman was fourth. Peck completed the top five.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Monday
410 Sprints
Feature (30 laps): 1. 19M-Brent Marks ($7,000); 2. 57-Kyle Larson; 3. 39M-Anthony Macri; 4. 19-Troy Wagaman; 5. 13-Justin Peck; 6. 45-Jeff Halligan; 7. 19T-Tanner Thorson; 8. 39B-Christopher Bell; 9. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 10. 48-Danny Dietrich; 11. 11A-Austin Bishop; 12. 87-Alan Krimes; 13. 5w-Lucas Wolfe; 14. 16-Gerard McIntyre; 15. 11T-TJ Stutts; 16. 6-Ryan Smith; 17. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 18. 35H-Zach Hampton; 19. 44-Dylan Norris; 20. 39-Chase Dietz (DNF); 21. 19R-Matt Campbell (DNF); 22. 99-Skylar Gee (DNF); 23. 1X-Chad Trout (DNF); 24. 8-Billy Dietrich (DNF)
Lap leaders: Larson (1-18) & Marks (19-30)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 11A-Austin Bishop; 2. 1X-Chad Trout; 3. 25H-Zach Hampton; 4. 19m-Brent Marks; 5. 19T-Tanner Thorson; 6. 11P- Niki Young; 7. 39-Chase Dietz; 8. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 9. 99-Skylar Gee; 10. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe; 11. 23A-Chris Arnold
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 45-Jeff Halligan; 2. 11T-TJ Stutts; 3. 39B-Christopher Bell; 4. 8-Billy Dietrich; 5. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 6. 6-Ryan Smith; 7. 27-Devon Borden; 8. 99m-Kyle Moody; 9. 7H-Trey Hivner; 10. 36A-Eddie Lumbar
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 19-Troy Wagaman Jr.; 2. 57-Kyle Larson; 3. 48-Danny Dietrich; 4. 5w-Lucas Wolfe; 5. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 6. 90-Jordan Givler; 7. 75-Tyler Ross; 8. 59-Jim Siegel; 9. 4R-Tim Wagaman; 10. 23-Michael Millard; 11. 35-Tyler Reeser (DNF)
Heat 4 (10 laps): 1. 39M-Anthony Macri; 2. 13-Justin Peck; 3. 19R-Matt Campbell; 4. 44-Dylan Norris; 5. 16-Gerard McIntyre; 6. 8R-Freddie Rahmer; 7. 21-Paul McMahan; 8. 5J-John Walp; 9. 33-Riley Emig; 10. 87-Alan Krimes (DNF)
Consy (12 laps): 1. 87-Alan Krimes; 2. 99-Skylar Gee; 3. 6-Ryan Smith; 4. 39-Chase Dietz; 5. 11P-Greg Plank; 6. 8R-Freddie Rahmer; 7. 75-Tyler Ross; 8. 27-Devon Borden; 9. 55K-Freddie Rahmer; 10. 90-Jordan Givler; 11. 99m-Kyle Moody; 12. 59-Jim Siegel; 13. 7H-Trey Hivner; 14. 21-Paul McMahan; 15. 23-Michael Millard; 16. 33-Riley Emig; 17. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe; 18. 5J-John Walp; 19. 23A-Chris Arnold; 20. 4R-Tim Wagaman; 21. 36A-Eddie Lumbar; 22. 35-Tyler Reeser (DNF)
Time Trials Flight #1: 1. 99-Skylar Gee 13.823*; 2. 39B-Christopher Bell 13.832; 3. 11A-Austin Bishop 13.878; 4. 45-Jeff Halligan 13.901; 5. 35H-Zach Hampton 13.901; 6. 11T-TJ Stutts 13.902; 7. 1X-Chad Trout 13.947; 8. 8-Billy Dietrich 14.042; 9. 11P-Niki Young 14.066; 10. 5E-Brandon Rahmer 14.079; 11. 39-Chase Dietz 14.139; 12. 7H-Trey Hivner 14.176; 13. 19T-Tanner Thorson 14.183; 14. 99M-Kyle Moody 14.205; 15. 55K-Robbie Kendall 14.209; 16. 27-Devon Borden 14.285; 17. 19M-Brent Marks 14.291; 18. 6-Ryan Smith 14.379; 19. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe; 20. 36A-Eddie Lumbar 14.461; 21. 23A-Chris Arnold 14.497
Time Trials Flight #2: 1. 57-Kyle Larson 13.860; 2. 13-Justin Peck 14.008; 3. 19-Troy Wagaman Jr. 14.050; 4. 39M-Anthony Macri 14.104; 5. 5w-Lucas Wolfe 14.131; 6. 87-Alan Krimes 14.144; 7. 69-Tim Glatfelter 14.178; 8. 19R-Matt Campbell 14.179; 9. 90-Jordan Givler 14.200; 10. 44-Dylan Norris 14.208; 11. 48-Danny Dietrich 14.271; 12. 8R-Freddie Rahmer 14.334; 13. 75-Tyler Ross 14.372; 14. 16-Gerard McIntyre 14.372; 15. 4R-Tim Wagaman 14.430; 16. 33-Riley Emig 14.446; 17. 23-Michael Millard 14.605; 18. 21-Paul McMahan 14.606; 19. 59-Jim Siegel 14.614; 20. 5J-John Walp 14.855; 21. 35-Tyler Reeser 15.108
