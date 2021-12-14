Brandon Streeter, a 1995 Gettysburg High School graduate, has been promoted to offensive coordinator at Clemson University. Tigers’ head football coach Dabo Swinney announced the move on Tuesday.
Streeter, who had been Clemson’s quarterbacks coach since December of 2014, takes over for Tony Elliott, who was named the head coach at Virginia last week.
Streeter was Clemson’s starting quarterback for the 1998 and 1999 seasons. He was a graduate assistant at Clemson in 2004 and 2005 before being named quarterbacks coach at Liberty University. His six-year stint at Liberty included three seasons as offensive coordinator.
Streeter directed the offense at Richmond for three seasons, helping the Spiders average 30 points per game and finish in the top 20 nationally in passing offense over those three years.
He is completing his seventh season as a full-time assistant at his alma mater, where he has served as recruiting coordinator, quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator. In five of his six years directing Clemson’s recruiting efforts, the Tigers have ranked inside the top 10 nationally by Rivals.com.
“Offensively, there’s nobody more deserving than Brandon Streeter,” said Swinney on the school’s website. “Unlike Tony (Elliott) and Jeff (Scott) in 2014, he’s called a lot of plays in his day. He was a coordinator when I hired him, and he left being a coordinator to come to Clemson. What an amazing job he did with Deshaun Watson, an amazing job he did recruiting and developing Trevor Lawrence and what he’s done from a passing game standpoint. Last year, we passed for more yards per game than any Clemson team ever. He’s just so deserving, so well-prepared. He’s had opportunities to go to the NFL, he’s had multiple opportunities to go be an offensive coordinator in the SEC and elsewhere, but ‘Street’ has stayed here and has been patient knowing an opportunity would come — and that time has come. I’m really excited for him to take the reins and lead us into this bowl game and into the 2022 season.”
In the last seven years, Streeter has helped Clemson win six Atlantic Coast Conference titles, secure six College Football Playoff berths, four national championship berths and claim two national titles.
Streeter’s salary was increased from $615,000 annually to $925,000, according to the Associated Press.
At Gettysburg, Streeter led the Warriors to a pair of District 3 playoff appearances and played in the Big 33 Football Classic following his senior season.
