What’s in a name?
An age-old question not often asked literally, but one that is appropriate as we head into the super regional phase of the wrestling postseason. What’s a super regional, one might ask?
Well, it’s states. Sort of.
Prior to the start of the winter season the PIAA was tasked with figuring out a way to hold an entire wrestling postseason while using only eight-man brackets. A massive undertaking, considering districts, regionals and states typically include brackets ranging from 12 to 20 wrestlers per weight class.
The solution was eight-man brackets all the way up to and including the PIAA tourney. In doing so, an extra round had to be created to fairly trim the field down to eight wrestlers at each weight by the time we reach the Giant Center. Hence, the creation of the super regional.
There are two super regionals each for Class 3A and Class 2A, an east and a west. At those tournaments, the top four finishers at each weight advance to Hershey, and are state medalists. (We’ll be down to just eight kids per weight, thus the automatic podium finish).
Circling back to the name thing, are these super regional qualifiers in actuality state qualifiers, since we’re down to just 16 kids per weight across the state? Earlier this week the PIAA said yes; those competing this weekend will indeed be referred to as state qualifiers.
I’m good with that because in any other year, if you make the final 16, you’re in the state bracket and competing in Hershey.
And speaking of competing, these super regionals promise to be insanely competitive, and in some cases, downright medieval. It’s nothing to have returning state medalists squaring off in quarterfinal bouts where the loser must fight tooth and nail just to crawl out of the consolations.
With the top four of eight making the cut, the name of the game is simple: Win two bouts before you lose two bouts. Do that and you’ve got yourself a state medal.
Gettysburg’s Jake Cherry and New Oxford’s Dylan Forbes are competing in the 3A West Super Regional at Altoona High School. Brennan Schisler, Savauri Shelton and Hogan Swenski of Bermudian Springs, Biglerville’s Levi Haines, Fairfield’s Jake Moyer and Littlestown’s Connor Brown and Ayden Dillon will tee it up in the 2A East Super Regional at Martz Hall in Pottsville. Action at both venues begins at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, with split schedules. Weights from 106-138 will be completed by the afternoon before wrestlers from 145-285 complete their competition.
YOU THE MAN
Levi Haines doesn’t have an ounce of arrogance in his body. He’s simply humble as the day is long, even though he has reason not to be when you check out his sparkling credentials.
The Biglerville junior is 24-0 this season with Section 1, District 3 and SE Regional titles in hand at 145 pounds. For his career, Haines sports a 94-5 record, is a three-time district champ and finished second at the PIAA Championships in his first two trips to the big show.
Perhaps most impressive is his ability to constantly put bonus points on the scoreboard. Of Haines’ 94 career wins, 86 have come with bonus points. Let that sink in for a second. . . 86!
Among those are 54 pins, five of which have come this postseason along with a technical fall, a couple of major decisions and a rare regular decision.
While the bonus-point parade is not new, what is different is that Haines isn’t hunting big game — he is the big game.
His freshman season it was Troy’s Sheldon Seymour who stood in the way of state gold and last year it was nationally-ranked Ryan Crookham, then of Notre Dame-Green Pond, who went 99-3 and won state crowns in his first two years, the second coming against Haines at 126 last season.
When asked about the difference between chasing and being chased, Haines shrugged and offered up a slice of honesty: “Since I’ve been little, I’ve always kind of had that attitude that I was the guy,” he said, chuckling. “They’re chasing me.”
Biglerville’s head coach, Ken Haines, who is also Levi’s father, appreciated the outlook.
“I think any coach wants their wrestlers to think they have the ability to go out there and put points on the board,” said Ken. “I know I want all my guys thinking they can do that.”
Among the primary chasers on Saturday will be Southern Columbia senior Patrick Edmonson (18-2), a three-time state qualifier with 126 career wins, and Sullivan County senior Nathan Higley (23-0, 133-14), a two-time PIAA placer who was fourth at this weight a year ago. Edmonson and Haines could meet in the semis, with Higley on the other side of the bracket.
THIRD TIME THE CHARM?
Bermudian Springs senior Hogan Swenski has reached the 285-pound finals of the last two Class 2A postseason tournaments. And both times Riley Robell was there waiting for him.
Robell, an unbeaten sophomore from Bishop McDevitt, has quickly become Swenski’s nemesis. The beefy Crusader won their clash in the District 3 finals, 3-1, and grabbed a 3-0 nod in last weekend’s SE Regional finale. Both times Swenski’s best scoring chances were swatted aside by the ultra-athletic McDevitt big man.
Swenski (20-2) remains undeterred, and should a third meeting materialize at Pottsville, the analytical Eagle has a plan in place.
“I need to focus on one move at a time as opposed to winning the match,” he said following last Saturday’s loss. “I think I’m looking too much at the long run of the match in its entirety, and I should just focus on getting to legs and scoring. I think I’ll do a lot better next time.”
Likely blocking the road to a rematch on Swenski’s side of the bracket is Mifflinburg sophomore Emmanuel Ulrich (28-1), a returning state qualifier. Ulrich has 36 pins over his first two seasons, so power is not a problem.
Swenski must first dispatch Scranton Prep freshman Max Shnipes (12-4) to in all likelihood line up opposite Ulrich in the semis.
THE RIGHT KNIGHT
With Robell and Swenski waging a personal war each week, it would be easy to overlook Fairfield’s Jake Moyer. It would also be a mistake.
Moyer (20-4), in any other season, is likely strolling through town with a gold medal or two draped around his neck. It just so happens he’s part of a really solid group of heavies this season, which isn’t always the case.
Nevertheless, the bruising senior is certainly someone to keep an eye on this weekend. Moyer (87-30 career) opens with Hughesville senior Caleb Burkhart (25-5), who has advanced past districts for the first time in his career.
A quarterfinal win would likely pit Moyer against Robell, who he lost to 5-1 at districts after being forced to go for broke in the waning seconds of what was a 3-1 bout. After that, all bets are off.
The 2021 version of Moyer is plenty powerful, still quicker than most at this weight class, but more aggressive than in years past. His willingness to mix it up is exactly what makes him a dangerous matchup at Martz Hall.
CONNOR VS. CONNER
One Connor is hoping for more state glory while the other Conner is ready to pen his opening chapter in what could become a storied career. Wrestlers of the same name – albeit different spellings – square off in the 138 quarters when Littlestown senior Connor Brown (22-3) meets Montgomery freshman Conner Harer (32-1). Brown is a returning state medalist with 110 career victories who is looking to grab a second piece of Hershey hardware. He dropped pair of scramble-fests last week that seemingly could have gone either way to slip to fourth place.
Harer is a rising star who wrestles for his father, Denny Harer, a former Montgomery standout who returned to coach his alma mater after guiding Muncy to more than 225 wins. Conner Harer has a few PJW state titles to his credit and promises to be a tough opening act for the veteran Bolt.
PRICE TO PAY
It’s tough to get picky about a wrestler losing his first two bouts of the season at a regional tournament, but it is fair to say that those defeats came at a fairly steep price.
Bermudian senior Savauri Shelton wrestled better than his fourth-place finish at 215 would indicate, but what it says in the bracket is what it is. And Shelton (21-2) is sitting in a not-so-friendly spot as he is paired with Montoursville senior Dylan Bennett (26-1) in the quarters.
Bennett (136-22 career) was a state runner-up at 182 last season, dropping a 6-5 decision in the finals. He was fifth at 170 as a sophomore.
Shelton still has the goods to get through, regardless of his opener. He came within a whisker (multiple times) of topping eventual regional champ Nate Wickersham of Tamaqua in last week’s semis before losing in tiebreaker. That type of effort could produce a trip to Hershey.
CHERRY BLOSSOMS
Gettysburg junior Jake Cherry is wrestling well, which is obviously a good thing. What isn’t so good is that he’s going to have to wrestle exceptionally well to have a shot at cracking the top four in a loaded weight class at Altoona. Why, you ask?
Quarterfinal opponent Cole Spencer (20-1) of Pine-Richland is 124-17 for his career and was fourth in the state at 152 as a junior. Selinsgrove senior Coy Bastian (31-4) has made three trips to states in his career, though he’s yet to medal. Red Lion’s Ryan Fry (22-3), who also owns a 14-1 major over Cherry this season, rounds out the upper half of the bracket. Ouch.
On the other side sits Carlisle’s slick Sean Smith (24-0) who has walloped Cherry in two meetings this season, including last week at regionals, by scores of 14-6 and 14-1. Ethan Richner (19-0) of Bellefonte, who was sixth in the state as a sophomore, is also down low.
Bottom line: there isn’t a lot of breathing room in this bracket, or any other.
