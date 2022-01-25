SWIMMING
Gettysburg girls 95,
Shippensburg 90
Gettysburg boys 124,
Shippensburg 53
The Warriors piled up the wins in a sweep of the Greyhounds in non-league action on Tuesday.
Solie Stenger and Matt Herkowski won their respective 1-meter diving events, with scores of 176.20 and 149.05, respectively. Maya Brainard dashed to a win in the 50 free and Hannah Brainard was first in the 200 free in the girls’ meet.
The Warriors won two of three relays, including the 200 medley which included Addy Dunlop, Natalie Hurwitch and the Brainards. Maya joined teammates Katie Ketterman, Hannah Green and Morgan Bishop in claiming the 400 free relay as well.
Gettysburg’s boys captured all three relays in addition to sweeping the first three places in both the 500 free and 100 back. Alex Koufos took first in the 200 IM in 2:26.54 in addition to joining Zach Tipton, Sam Nelson and Wes Coolbaugh in a winning 200 medley relay effort.
Tipton topped the field in the 100 breast, Nelson took the 500 free and Zach Turner was tops in both the 50 free and 100 back.
GIRLS
200 medley relay: 1. Gettysburg (Addy Dunlop, Natalie Hurwitch, Maya Brainard, Hannah Brainard) 2:08.76; 200 free: 1. H. Brainard (G) 2:01.75; 200 IM: 1. Smith (S) 2:27.40, 2. Rebekah Reaver (G) 2:40.69; 50 free: 1. M. Brainard (G) 26.75, 3. Katie Ketterman (G) 29.36; 1-meter diving: 1. Solie Stenger (G) 176.20; 100 fly: 1. Heberlig (S) 1:08.76, 2. Morgan Bishop (G) 1:10.48; 100 fly: 1. Smith (S) 58.25, 2. M. Brainard (G) 59.12; 500 free: 1. Brown (S) 5:49.68, 2. Hannah Green (G) 6:15.24, 3. Reaver (G) 6:28.87; 200 free relay: 1. Shippensburg 1:50.82; 100 back: 1. Herblig (S) 1:08.70, 2. Bishop (G) 1:10.24, 3. Green (G) 1:13.86; 100 breast: 1. Estep (S) 1:13.31, 2. H. Brainard (G) 1:15.53, 3. Hurwitch (G) 1:22.04; 400 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Ketterman, Green, Bishop, M. Brainard) 4:12.43
BOYS
200 medley relay: 1. Gettysburg (Alex Koufos, Zach Tipton, Sam Nelson, Wes Coolbaugh) 1:52.19; 200 free: 1. Ritchie (S) 1:54.78, 2. Finn Clarke (G) 2:01.84, 3. Colin Arnold (G) 2:12.18; 200 IM: 1. Koufos (G) 2:26.54, 3. Evan Kahn (G) 2:49.76; 50 free: 1. Zach Turner (G) 23.30, 3. Sam Carlson (G) 24.71; 1-meter diving: 1. Matt Herkowski (G) 149.05, 2. London Mitchell (G) 131.85; 100 fly: 1. Ritchie (S) 55.00, 2. Nelson (G) 55.98, 3. Connor Peterman (G) 1:15.05; 100 free: 1. Krause (S) 51.42, 2. Clarke (G) 54.85, 3. Carlson (G) 56.08; 500 free: 1. Nelson (G) 5:09.77, 2. Arnold (G) 6:04.15, 3. Kahn (G) 6:22.35; 200 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Turner, Tipton, Clarke, Carlson) 1:36.63; 100 back: 1. Turner (G) 1:03.60, 2. Koufos (G) 1:06.91, 3. Coolbaugh (G) 1:12.88; 100 breast: 1. Tipton (G) 1:08.91, 3. Auden Day (G) 1:19.73; 400 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Clarke, Carlson, Nelson, Turner) 3:46.48
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Delone Catholic 60,
York Catholic 35
Giana Hoddinott came within a few buckets of outscoring the Irish on her own in Delone’s big win Tuesday evening.
Hoddinott ripped the nets for a game-best 31 points, draining 11 attempts from the field and six more at the stripe. Hoddinott’s big night included three 3-pointers as well.
Abigael Vingsen added nine points for the Squirettes, who remained undefeated with the win.
Delone Catholic 11 13 23 13 — 60
York Catholic 13 7 7 8 — 35
Delone Catholic (60): Vingsen 3 1-2 7, Hoddinott 11 6-9 31, Baughman 2 0-0 4, Mummert 2 0-0 5, M. Hughes 1 3-4 5, Schwarz 2 0-2 4, McCann 1 2-4 4. Totals: 22 12-21 60
York Catholic (35): Shue 3 1-4 9, Kile 1 2-2 5, Bullen 2 1-2 6, Kury 0 0-1 0, Smith 4 0-0 9, Reed 3 0-0 6. Totals: 13 4-9 35
3-pointers: DC-Hoddinott 3, Mummert; YC-Kile, Bullen, Smith. JV: Delone 36, York Catholic 25
Biglerville 65, York Tech 46
The Canners got back in the win column in a big way on Tuesday when Brylee Rodgers pumped in 35 points in YAIAA action.
Rodgers did most of her damage in a pivotal third quarter where she netted 19 of her team’s 27 points. The Canners outscored the Spartans 27-12 in the decisive frame. Rodgers knocked down four 3-pointers on the night, hitting 13 field goals and five free throws.
Emily Woolson was a cool 10-for-12 at the line on her way to 16 points as well.
Rhyln Rouse had 37 for Tech.
Biglerville 16 11 27 11 — 65
York Tech 6 14 12 14 — 46
Biglerville (65): Alvarez 1 2-2 4, Rodgers 13 5-7 35, Woolson 3 10-12 16, Anglin 2 0-2 4, Roberts 2 2-2 6, Weigle 0 0-2 0. Non-scorers: Brewer, Miller, Kline, Peterson, Reckard. Totals: 21 19-27 65
York Tech (46): Bernard 1 0-0 2, Burton 0 1-3 1, Kile 1 0-0 2, Zienkiewicz 1 0-0 2, Rouse 16 5-10 37, Mosely 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 6-13 46
3-pointers: B-Rodgers 4
New Oxford 41, Susquehannock 32
The Colonials continued their playoff push by picking up a win in YAIAA action on Tuesday.
Ella Billman continued to have the hot hand as she dropped in a game-high 16 points. Hailey Linebaugh scored 10 points and Timberley Linebaugh chalked up nine for the winners.
New Oxford 9 5 12 15 — 42
Susquehannock 6 5 10 11 — 31
New Oxford (42): K. Linebaugh 1 0-0 3, Flesch 0 3-6 3, H. Linebaugh 3 3-4 10, Billman 6 4-5 16, T. Linebaugh 3 1-2 9. Totals: 13 11-17 42
Susquehannock (31): Weldon 2 0-0 6, Elliott 3 0-0 7, Womack 2 0-0 6, Lobauch 3 0-0 6, Snyder 1 0-0 2, Gibson 2 0-0 5. Totals: 13 0-0 32
3-pointers: NO-K. Linebaugh, H. Linebaugh, T. Linebaugh 2; S-Weldon 2, Elliott, Womack 2, Gibson
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Fairfield 61, Hanover 52
The Knights received scoring contributions up and down their lineup as they outlasted the host Nighthawks on Tuesday.
Eric Ball directed the potent attack with a game-best 27 points. Ball tossed in 11 field goals and was 5-for-6 at the stripe. Cody Valentine drilled a trio of 3-pointers to finish with 13 points, one ahead of teammate Griffin Tabler who tallied a dozen.
Chase Roberts and Ethan Killinger tossed in 15 points apiece to share high-scoring honors for the Hawks.
Fairfield 13 11 18 19 — 61
Hanover 14 13 10 15 — 52
Fairfield (61): J. Myers 1 0-1 2, Koons 1 0-0 3, W. Myers 1 2-2 4, Ball 11 5-6 27, Valentine 2 0-1 13, Tabler 3 3-4 12. Totals: 23 10-14 61
Hanover (52): Perry 2 0-0 4, Dell 0 0-0 3, Lara 2 1-4 5, Huston 2 1-2 5, Feeser 1 0-0 5, Roberts 3 0-0 15, Killinger 6 3-4 15. Totals: 21 5-10 52
3-pointers: F-Koons, Valentine 3, Tabler; H-Dell, Feeser, Roberts 3
