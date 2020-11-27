It was a banner year for girls cross country runners in YAIAA Division 3.
The conference recently named its all-star teams and Delone Catholic’s Julia O’Brien and Fairfield’s Honey Strosnider were named the Division 3 co-runners of the year.
“It’s an incredible honor,” said O’Brien, who won the award for the third year running. “I’m really excited about it and it all comes down to the support I had around from my parents, my coaches and my friends.”
O’Brien, a three-time state qualifier, capped a stellar career by finishing 20th in the Class A state meet, bringing home a medal for the first time.
“I was definitely nervous that I would never get the chance,” she said of the accomplishment. “It had been a goal of mine ever since my first year running at states. After that, I knew it was an attainable goal, but with COVID and everything, I was a little bit nervous after every meet. But as we got closer and closer I got more confident that I would get the chance. I’m just thankful for every opportunity.”
While her high school cross country career is over, O’Brien said she plans to run in college though is still trying to decide on a school.
Joining her in garnering runner of the year honors is Fairfield junior Honey Strosnider. Strosnider, a junior, was an immediate star despite running cross country for just the first time.
She set a course record against Littlestown and ran at both the YAIAA and District 3 meets.
“Honey is a remarkably talented, hard-working runner,” Fairfield coach Kevin Dorsey said. “She sets her mind to things and doesn’t ask any questions, she just does what’s necessary to improve.”
Strosnider said that while she was slightly surprised at how quickly she succeeded, she also quickly settled into the sport.
“I didn’t think I’d be setting as many personal records as I did so quickly or breaking course records,” she said. “But after the first few meets I knew I could be pretty good and coach Dorsey was a huge help in terms of my development along the way.”
She initially began running cross country in preparation for both indoor and outdoor track, but now says that it’s one of her main focuses.
“I had been wanting to run cross country since the winter of last year,” she said. “Mainly to help me prepare for indoor and outdoor track. I’m a distance runner for track, so I knew running cross country would be beneficial, especially if I want to run in college. When I first started, I quickly saw all the things I had to learn. I had to figure out pacing, when to go out hard or hold back, how to run different types of courses and how to recover best which I am still learning. But I’m looking forward to next season already.”
In Division 2, Gettysburg girls coach Michael Beegle was honored as the coach of the year after the Warriors put together a 6-0 record in the regular season, winning a division title for the second straight year.
Beegle’s team was led by senior Marrin Crist and freshman Winter Oaster, both of whom were first-team all-stars. Oaster capped a spectacular debut season with a state meet appearance and a 41st-place finish in the Class 3A race.
YAIAA Cross County All Stars
BOYS
Division 1
Runner of the Year: Cole Perry, Jr. Northeastern
Coach of the Year: Bruce Lee, South Western
Sean Baxter, Jr. Central York
Jakob Rager, So. Dallastown
James Herman, Sr. Northeastern
Sherman Singh, So. South Western
Shernel Singh, So. South Western
Evan Freil, Jr. South Western
Division 2
Runner of the Year: Cole Adams, Jr. York Suburban
Coach of the Year: Mike Twigg, Kennard-Dale
Drew Cole, Jr. Gettysburg
Jacob Bordatto, Sr. Gettysburg
Garrett Quinan, Jr. Kennard-Dale
Colin Wolf, Sr. Kennard-Dale
Dan Gibney, Sr. Kennard-Dale
Matthew O’Brien, So. Susquehannock
Grant Kern, Jr. York Suburban
Division 3
Runner of the Year: Moseley Driscoll, Jr. York Catholic
Coach of the Year: Jeff Alloway, York Catholic
Levis Davis, Jr. Fairfield
Joe Rizzuto, Sr. York Catholic
Jack Stromberg, Sr. York Catholic
John Marinelli, Sr. York Catholic
Daniel Giesselbach, So. York Catholic
Sean Smith, Sr. York Tech
GIRLS
Runner of the Year: Margaret Carroll, Sr. Northeastern
Coach of the Year: Greg Cauller, Northeastern
Lydia Tolerico, Jr. Dallastown
Helen Zardus, Sr. Dallastown
Summer Hogan, So. Dover
Bella Treglia, Jr. Northeastern
Marissa Pritchett, Jr. Northeastern
Trinity, Schraudner, Sr. Northeastern
Hannah Herr, Jr. Northeastern
Sophia Breschi, Jr. Red Lion
Division 2
Runner of the Year: Brooke Sargen, Sr. York Suburban
Coach of the Year: Michael Beegle, Gettysburg
Winter Oaster, Fr. Gettysburg
Marrin Crist, Sr. Gettysburg
Angelina Hammond, Fr. Kennard-Dale
Nicole Dauberman, So. Susquehannock
Sabreen Fahringer, Jr. Susquehannock
Sarah Stark, Jr. York Suburban
Division 3
Co-Runners of the Year: Honey Strosnider, Jr. Fairfield
Julia O’Brien, Sr. Delone Catholic
Coach of the Year: Jeffrey Alloway, York Catholic
Samantha Smith, Fr. Delone Catholic
Gabbie Tully, Jr. York Catholic
Maggie Motter, So. York Catholic
Maddie McKee, So. York Catholic
Aleya Miller, Jr. York Catholic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.