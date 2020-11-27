RUNNERS
FRONT OF THE PACK — Delone Catholic’s Julia O’Brien (top left) and Fairfield’s Honey Strosnider (front) were recently named the YAIAA Division 3 Cross Country Runners of the Year in a vote of league head coaches.

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

It was a banner year for girls cross country runners in YAIAA Division 3.

The conference recently named its all-star teams and Delone Catholic’s Julia O’Brien and Fairfield’s Honey Strosnider were named the Division 3 co-runners of the year.

“It’s an incredible honor,” said O’Brien, who won the award for the third year running. “I’m really excited about it and it all comes down to the support I had around from my parents, my coaches and my friends.”

O’Brien, a three-time state qualifier, capped a stellar career by finishing 20th in the Class A state meet, bringing home a medal for the first time.

“I was definitely nervous that I would never get the chance,” she said of the accomplishment. “It had been a goal of mine ever since my first year running at states. After that, I knew it was an attainable goal, but with COVID and everything, I was a little bit nervous after every meet. But as we got closer and closer I got more confident that I would get the chance. I’m just thankful for every opportunity.”

While her high school cross country career is over, O’Brien said she plans to run in college though is still trying to decide on a school.

Joining her in garnering runner of the year honors is Fairfield junior Honey Strosnider. Strosnider, a junior, was an immediate star despite running cross country for just the first time.

She set a course record against Littlestown and ran at both the YAIAA and District 3 meets.

“Honey is a remarkably talented, hard-working runner,” Fairfield coach Kevin Dorsey said. “She sets her mind to things and doesn’t ask any questions, she just does what’s necessary to improve.”

Strosnider said that while she was slightly surprised at how quickly she succeeded, she also quickly settled into the sport.

“I didn’t think I’d be setting as many personal records as I did so quickly or breaking course records,” she said. “But after the first few meets I knew I could be pretty good and coach Dorsey was a huge help in terms of my development along the way.”

She initially began running cross country in preparation for both indoor and outdoor track, but now says that it’s one of her main focuses.

“I had been wanting to run cross country since the winter of last year,” she said. “Mainly to help me prepare for indoor and outdoor track. I’m a distance runner for track, so I knew running cross country would be beneficial, especially if I want to run in college. When I first started, I quickly saw all the things I had to learn. I had to figure out pacing, when to go out hard or hold back, how to run different types of courses and how to recover best which I am still learning. But I’m looking forward to next season already.”

In Division 2, Gettysburg girls coach Michael Beegle was honored as the coach of the year after the Warriors put together a 6-0 record in the regular season, winning a division title for the second straight year.

Beegle’s team was led by senior Marrin Crist and freshman Winter Oaster, both of whom were first-team all-stars. Oaster capped a spectacular debut season with a state meet appearance and a 41st-place finish in the Class 3A race.

YAIAA Cross County All Stars

BOYS

Division 1

Runner of the Year: Cole Perry, Jr. Northeastern

Coach of the Year: Bruce Lee, South Western

Sean Baxter, Jr. Central York

Jakob Rager, So. Dallastown

James Herman, Sr. Northeastern

Sherman Singh, So. South Western

Shernel Singh, So. South Western

Evan Freil, Jr. South Western

Division 2

Runner of the Year: Cole Adams, Jr. York Suburban

Coach of the Year: Mike Twigg, Kennard-Dale

Drew Cole, Jr. Gettysburg

Jacob Bordatto, Sr. Gettysburg

Garrett Quinan, Jr. Kennard-Dale

Colin Wolf, Sr. Kennard-Dale

Dan Gibney, Sr. Kennard-Dale

Matthew O’Brien, So. Susquehannock

Grant Kern, Jr. York Suburban

Division 3

Runner of the Year: Moseley Driscoll, Jr. York Catholic

Coach of the Year: Jeff Alloway, York Catholic

Levis Davis, Jr. Fairfield

Joe Rizzuto, Sr. York Catholic

Jack Stromberg, Sr. York Catholic

John Marinelli, Sr. York Catholic

Daniel Giesselbach, So. York Catholic

Sean Smith, Sr. York Tech

GIRLS

Runner of the Year: Margaret Carroll, Sr. Northeastern

Coach of the Year: Greg Cauller, Northeastern

Lydia Tolerico, Jr. Dallastown

Helen Zardus, Sr. Dallastown

Summer Hogan, So. Dover

Bella Treglia, Jr. Northeastern

Marissa Pritchett, Jr. Northeastern

Trinity, Schraudner, Sr. Northeastern

Hannah Herr, Jr. Northeastern

Sophia Breschi, Jr. Red Lion

Division 2

Runner of the Year: Brooke Sargen, Sr. York Suburban

Coach of the Year: Michael Beegle, Gettysburg

Winter Oaster, Fr. Gettysburg

Marrin Crist, Sr. Gettysburg

Angelina Hammond, Fr. Kennard-Dale

Nicole Dauberman, So. Susquehannock

Sabreen Fahringer, Jr. Susquehannock

Sarah Stark, Jr. York Suburban

Division 3

Co-Runners of the Year: Honey Strosnider, Jr. Fairfield

Julia O’Brien, Sr. Delone Catholic

Coach of the Year: Jeffrey Alloway, York Catholic

Samantha Smith, Fr. Delone Catholic

Gabbie Tully, Jr. York Catholic

Maggie Motter, So. York Catholic

Maddie McKee, So. York Catholic

Aleya Miller, Jr. York Catholic

