DISTRICT 3 BOYS TENNIS
Biglerville’s Guillaume Schmitz dispatched both of his opponents in straight sets to move into the semifinals of the District 3 Class 2A boys’ tennis singles tournament on Friday at the Hershey Raquet Club.
Schmitz pushed his season mark to 19-0 and he’s won every match in straight sets.
In the opening round, the fourth-seeded Schmitz got past Conrad Weiser’s Jio Garcia 6-2, 6-1. Then in the quarterfinals, he took down Armaan Malik, also of Conrad Weiser 6-0, 6-3.
Malik knocked out Bermudian Springs’ Parker Sanders 6-3, 6-1 in the opening round.
Hanover’s Charlie Zitto decked Trinity’s Jose Centenera 6-4, 6-2 before running into top-seeded Nile Abadir of Lancaster Country and losing 6-0, 6-0.
The last area qualifier was Littlestown’s Cyrus Marshall and he couldn’t get past third-seeded Stefo Billis of Lancaster Catholic, losing 6-1, 6-1.
The semifinals and finals are set for today starting at 1 p.m. at the Hershey Raquet Club with the top three finishers punching a ticket to the state tournament.
Class 2A
First Round: Abadir (Lancaster Country Day) d. Berger (Brandywine Heights) 6-1, 6-1; Charlie Zitto (Hanover) d. Centenera (Trinity) 6-4, 6-2; Guillaume Schmitz (Biglerville) d. Garcia (Conrad Weiser) 6-2, 6-1; Malik (Conrad Weiser) d. Parker Sanders (Bermudian Springs) 6-3, 6-1; Billis (Lancaster Catholic) d. Cyrus Marshall (Littlestown) 6-1, 6-1; Stoltzfus (Pequea Valley) d. Jovic (East Pennsboro) 6-1, 6-1; Weigle (Lancaster Country Day) d. Herb (Camp Hill) 6-2, 6-2; Bonds (Twin Valley) d. Bratton (Greenwood) 6-0, 6-0.
Quarterfinals: Abadir d. Zitto 6-0, 6-0; Schmitz d. Malik 6-0, 6-3; Billis d. Stoltzfus 6-1, 6-3; Bonds d. Weigle 6-2, 6-1.
Class 3A
First Round: Lehman (Hempfield) d. Chronister (Dallastown) 6-2, 6-2; Shank (Daniel Boone) d. Deyoung (Carlisle) 6-3, 6-4; Snyder (Exeter) d. Chiong (Manheim Twp) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3; Wheeler (Red Lion) d. Shkrell (Cedar Crest) 6-3, 6-3; Ong (Cumberland Valley) d. Wilson (Ephrata) 6-2, 6-1; Meng (Cedar Crest) d. MacLennan (Central York) 1-6, 6-4, 6-0; Schrader (Reading) d. Chotiner (Central Dauphin) 6-3, 4-6, 6-4; Koons (Dallastown) d. Kluger (Cumberland Valley) 6-2, 6-1.
Quarterfinals: Lehman d. Shank 6-1, 6-0; Wheeler d. Snyder 6-4, 6-0; Ong d. Meng 6-1, 6-0; Koons d. Schrader 7-5, 6-2.
SOFTBALL
Littlestown 12, Gettysburg 0
Littlestown kept its undefeated season going strong as the Thunderbolts eased past Gettysburg in a non-conference matchup, 12-0, on Friday afternoon at Gettysburg.
Chelsea Stonesifer led the way for the Bolts with a 4-for-4 day at the dish with one of the knocks being a triple. She scored four times and also fired a one-hitter from the circle. She fanned nine and walked one, tossing 53 strikes out of her 68 pitches.
Emma Peart and Libby Brown each had two hits and two RBI for the winners.
Samantha Carbaugh had the Warriors’ only hit of the game, a single to leadoff the fifth.
Littlestown 101 037 — 12 14 2
Gettysburg 000 000 — 0 1 10
Chelsea Stonesifer; Samantha Carbaugh, Emily Haines (3), Megan Mussleman (6). SO-BB: Stonesifer 9-1; Carbaugh 1-1, Haines 2-0, Musselman 1-0. W — Stonesifer. L — Carbaugh. 2B: L — Isabella Olvera, Libby Brown. 3B: L — Stonesifer.
BASEBALL
Kennard-Dale 7,
Littlestown 6
The Thunderbolts carried a six-run lead into the bottom of the sixth but were unable to close it out in a YAIAA-3 contest on Friday afternoon.
K-D rallied to even things in the sixth, then Mike McKeon’s two-bagger plated Adam Loucks with the game-winner in the eighth.
Lucas Bacher and Nate Thomas each connected for long balls for the Bolts with Bacher also doubling and driving in a trio of runs in the game. Both Bacher and Ryan Jones each had two hits to pace the Bolts’ nine-hit attack.
Littlestown 100 032 00 — 6 9 3
Kennard-Dale 000 006 01 — 7 8 3
Colby Hahn, Jacob Dennis (6); Zimmerman, Swanson (6). SO-BB: Hahn 3-1, Dennis 1-1; Zimmerman 6-3, Swanson 7-4. W — Swanson. L — Dennis. 2B: L — Lucas Bacher, Brandon Clabaugh, Ryan Jones; KD — McKeon, Loucks. HR — L — Bacher, Nate Thomas.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Red Lion 16, New Oxford 13
The Colonials’ chances of making it into the 12-team district tournament field took a hit when they fell to the Lions in a YAIAA contest on Friday.
New Oxford currently sits in 13th place in the Class 2A rankings with one match left to play.
Ally Mathis led the way for the Ox with a game-high seven goals and Madi Henry found the back of the net twice. Sydney Winpigler dished out three assists.
Daelyn Hardnack posted 18 saves for New Oxford.
