The Gettysburg College men’s swimming team made the most of its only dual of the season with four Bullets earning first-team All-America status in three events according to a recent release by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches of America.
With no championship event held in Division III this year, the CSCAA determined its All-America teams on the basis of verified performances in bona-fide competition. First-team honors went to individuals who achieved CSCAA automatic time standards or who finished among the top eight in the nation in their respective events.
Gettysburg clocked in top eight performances in the 50 free, 200 free relay, and 400 free relay during its dual meet with Johns Hopkins University on April 23.
Senior Oliver Yancey picked up first-team All-America status by turning in the second-fastest time in Division III in the 50 free this season. His time of 20.20 to kick off the 200 free relay trailed only Calvin College’s Noah Holstege (19.78) for the top time in the country and was the second-fastest time in program history. Yancey is the fourth Gettysburg men’s swimmer to earn All-America honors in the 50 free, joining Mark Kaylor ’80, Jason Potter ’15, and Tyler Dougherty ’18.
The Bullets also picked up national accolades in the 200 and 400 free relays with Yancey joined by seniors Jack Edelson and Aedan Collins and junior Sam Nonemaker. With Yancey setting a blistering pace as the lead-off in the 200 free, Nonemaker, Collins, and Edelson held off the Johns Hopkins quartet with a time of 1:21.58, which marked the sixth-fastest time in Division III this season. That time was fifth-best in program history. Gettysburg has earned All-America status in the 200 free relay five times with the last coming in 2015.
Gettysburg’s 400 free relay capped off an incredible comeback win over Johns Hopkins with a national qualifying time of 3:03.24 which was the seventh-fastest time in Division III. Collins swam the opening leg of that race, followed by Edelson, Nonemaker, and Yancey as the anchor. The foursome’s time was the seventh-best in program history. The Bullets have earned national status in the 400 free relay seven times with the last coming in 2015.
The national awards mark the crowning achievements for the four decorated swimmers. All four rank among the top 10 in program history in at least three events with Edelson leaving campus as the top man in the 100 fly (49.73). They have combined for 21 all-conference awards and the three seniors helped Gettysburg claim a Centennial Conference championship in 2018. They are also the first men’s All-Americans for second-year head coach Greg Brown. Brown coached four women to national accolades in his first year at Gettysburg in 2019-20.
