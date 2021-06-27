Cashtown 8, Mason-Dixon 0
Cashtown 5, Mason-Dixon 1
The Pirates yielded just one earned run as they captured a doubleheader from the Rebels on Sunday.
Anthony Lippy went the route in the opener, fanning eight while scattering seven hits and walking just one batter. Lippy was supported by an offense that included two-hit efforts from Mike Tempel, Chase King and Tyler Reinert. Both King and Reinert doubled, and Chris Schachle drove in a team-high three runs.
Tyler Reinert fired five innings of three-hit relief in the second game which saw Cashtown (13-4) erupt for five runs in the sixth. Tempel blasted a three-run double to key the frame. Eric Ketterman sparked the inning with a single that chased home two runs.
Cashtown 340 001 0 — 8 9 0
Mason-Dixon 000 000 0 — 0 7 5
Anthony Lippy. McCready, Kelch (4), Ritzo (7). WP: Lippy. LP: McCready. SO-BB: Lippy 8-1, McCready 2-4, Kelch 4-0, Ritzo 0-1. 2B: C-Chase King, Tyler Reinert; MD-Baytop
Cashtown 000 005 0 — 5 8 1
Mason-Dixon 000 010 0 — 1 5 1
Mike Tempel, Tyler Reinert (3). Whitney. WP: Reinert. LP: Whitney. SO-BB: Tempel 1-0, Reinert 7-2, Whitney 5-0. 2B: C-Tempel
Littlestown 6, Biglerville 0
Biglerville 5, Littlestown 2
The Black Sox scored three times in the sixth inning of Game 2 to earn a twinbill split with the Dodgers on Sunday.
Littlestown (16-4) took the opener behind a four-hit shutout from Ryan D’Allesandro, who stacked up 11 strikeouts. Eric Turner knocked in a pair of runs and Joe Kroeger went 2-for-4 in the win.
Brandon Miller was 3-for-3 in the leadoff spot for the Black Sox (12-8).
The Sox answered in Game 2 with the big sixth inning, which included RBI singles by Tyler Strawsburg and Miller, who went 3-for-4 with a double to cap a big day. Strawsburg, Chase Long and Noah Ayers had two hits apiece for Biglerville, which snapped a five-game skid.
Mark Rogers delivered a complete game on the hill, working around six hits.
Tom Herr was 2-for-3 for Littlestown.
Littlestown 300 030 0 — 6 8 0
Biglerville 000 000 0 — 0 4 0
Ryan D’Allesandro. Ben Bretzman, Tanner Byers (4), Noah Ayers (6). WP: D’Allesandro. LP: Bretzman. SO-BB: D’Allesandro 11-1, Bretzman 1-3, Byers 2-2, Ayers 2-2. 2B: B-Nicholas Wright.
Littlestown 000 010 1 — 2 6 3
Biglerville 001 103 x — 5 10 1
WP: Mark Rogers. LP: Calvin Benevento. SO-BB: Benevento 1-1, Rogers 2-0. 2B: B-Brandon Miller
