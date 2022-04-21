Fairfield absorbed its third loss of the 2022 campaign at home against Millersburg on Wednesday, but the Knights bounced back with a resounding 13-0, five-inning victory over Gettysburg on the road in YAIAA softball action Thursday afternoon.
The Knights put together five hits in the final two frames of Wednesday’s 10-3 loss to the Indians and rode that offensive momentum into Thursday’s game. They then took out their frustrations on the Warriors.
“We had a strong last two innings (Wednesday) with the bats and it carried over,” Fairfield head coach Terry Weikert said. “We hit the heck out of the ball today.”
Fairfield (5-3, 5-2) hung multiple runs on the board in each of the first four innings on Thursday, while Kira Weikert handled things from the circle.
The Knights received back-to-back singles from Alyssa Wiles and Ellie Snyder to start things in the top of the first, then after a pair of outs, Sarah Devilbiss grounded a single to left that plated both runners.
That started a big day at the plate for the Knights’ junior backstop, who went 3-for-3 with four RBI.
“Sarah does a great job behind the plate for us and she comes to play every game,” Terry Weikert said. “We have to get her to dial things back occasionally, but she hits the ball hard frequently and she’s a leader for us.”
The Knights busted the game open in the second with a six-spot as Claudia Bricker singled home two runs, Chrissy Hamilton singled home another with a bunt, Devilbiss was hit by a pitch with the bags full and two additional runs came home on an error and a wild pitch.
“In the games that we’ve won, we’ve jumped on teams early and I like that,” Terry Weikert said. “We have to improve on not letting teams get back into games, though.”
The visitors added two more runs in the third and then three in the fourth.
Meanwhile, Kira Weikert, one of just two seniors on the roster along with first baseman Caitlyn Swam, had a perfect game going through the first three innings.
Weikert, who was just voted the Gettysburg Times Athlete of the Week for her performance on the diamond last week, finally allowed a runner when Gettysburg’s Danika Kump singled to begin the fourth.
Gettysburg (3-6, 3-4) avoided the shutout in the fifth when Ella Andras tripled to start the inning and came home on Berit Miller’s RBI groundout.
Weikert went the distance and allowed one run on three hits with two strikeouts and no walks. She threw strikes on 38 of her 49 pitches.
Devilbiss was joined with three knocks by Wiles to pace Fairfield’s 13-hit attack, while Snyder contributed a pair of hits and scored twice. Weikert scored three times and Wiles touched the dish twice.
Thursday began a run of three games in three days for Gettysburg with the Warriors having a quick turnaround and playing at Biglerville today at 4:15 p.m. and then wrapping up the week with a road contest at William Penn on Saturday at 11 a.m. Fairfield hosts William Penn on Monday at 4:15 p.m.
Fairfield 262 30 — 13 13 0
Gettysburg 000 01 — 1 3 2
Kira Weikert and Sarah Devilbiss; Maddie Knerr, Sam Carbaugh (2), Berit Miller (3), Knerr (4) and Danika Kump, Aubrey DeFriece (5). SO-BB: Weikert 2-0; Knerr 1-1, Carbaugh 0-1, Miller 0-3. W-Weikert. L-Knerr. 3B: G-Ella Andras.
