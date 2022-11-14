That’s a wrap.
With losses by Gettysburg and New Oxford in the quarterfinals of the District 3 Class 5A tournament last Friday night, the curtain for the 2022 Times Area football campaign has been pulled down.
Both teams were coming off of byes and suffered upset defeats with the Warriors losing to Cocalico, 23-13, and the Colonials falling to Northern, 20-7.
Gettysburg
The Warriors were unable to slow down the Eagles’ potent option attack and Cocalico kept going to it. The visitors rolled up 419 rushing yards on 62 attempts, while going 0-for-3 when they attempted to pass.
Gettysburg took advantage of a short field on its first possession, but had to settle for a field goal and the Warriors’ other first half points came on Tanner Newman’s kickoff return for a score.
After a big stand by the Gettysburg defensive line kept Cocalico quarterback Josh Myer out of the end zone right before the half, the Warriors went to intermission leading, 10-7, though they were being outgained, 178-13 through two quarters.
Another Jermain Gondwe field goal midway through the third quarter capped Gettysburg’s best drive of the night and boosted the Warriors’ advantage to 13-7.
Senior halfback Jayden Johnson was bottled up all night, rushing nine times for 18 yards, although he did haul in four passes for 37 yards. He finished the year with a Times Area-best 1,260 yards rushing.
Sophomore quarterback Brady Heiser was 9 of 21 for 119 yards and finished the season with 1,537 yards and eight scores through the air.
Cocalico faces Solanco (11-0) on Friday.
New Oxford
The Ox scored less than a minute into the game after recovering a Polar Bear fumble at the Northern 15-yard line. On their first play from scrimmage, the Colonials were in the end zone when Jett Moore raced in from 15 yards away.
Unfortunately for New Oxford, that was the high point of the night.
The Colonials went to halftime holding a 7-3 lead, but that quickly changed when Northern’s Joel McClintock fell on a fumble in the Ox end zone on the opening kickoff of the third quarter.
Down 13-7 in the fourth quarter, the Ox attempted to drive for the go-ahead score, but was stopped and the Polar Bears rode their workhorse back, Cole Bartram, to the clinching score with 3:45 left. Bartram finished the night with 28 carries for 139 yards and has run for 1,554 yards and 16 scores this season.
Moore was 11 of 21 for 102 yards and wrapped up his senior campaign with 1,657 yards and 19 touchdowns to six picks.
Senior wideout Evan Schriver snagged four balls for 34 yards and finished the year with an area-leading 39 catches for 508 yards and five touchdowns.
The win sends the Bears to the district semis for the first time in program history where they will travel to face second-seeded Exeter Twp. (11-0) on Friday.
Panthers and Bearcats play second thriller in three weeks
Central York downed William Penn, 41-36, to capture the YAIAA-1 title in Week 10, then both teams took a week off. In the 6A quarterfinals last Friday, Central pulled it off again, escaping with a 51-44 victory. The Panthers will host Harrisburg, a 32-21 winner over Wilson, on Friday at 7 p.m.
The other 6A semi is a rematch from Week 5 when Lancaster-Lebanon 1 rivals Hempfield and Manheim Twp tussled to a 17-14 verdict with the Black Knights prevailing.
Hempfield (9-2) eased past Carlisle, 30-14, to punch its ticket to the semis, while the Blue Streaks snuck past Cumberland Valley, 37-31 to grab their spot.
Crusaders keep on rolling
Bishop McDevitt breezed past East Pennsboro, 42-7 and has won 15 district titles. Twin Valley (7-4) will try to derail the McD Express.
In the other semi, Manheim Central (9-1) hosts Lampeter-Strasburg. Neither team was threatened in the quarterfinals, as both won by at least 46 points.
Mustangs to play in district final for first time since 2001
The last time West Perry played in a district championship game, future University of Georgia and Baltimore Ravens running back Musa Smith was carrying the team.
The Mustangs return to the big stage to take on juggernaut Wyomissing (11-0) on Saturday at 1 p.m. West Perry pasted previously undefeated Lancaster Catholic, 63-20, while the Spartans took care of Hamburg, 49-14. The Spartans have won eight straight district contests and are looking for a fourth straight title.
Shamrocks take first
district crown since 2010
Trinity blew right past top-seeded Annville-Cleona in the 2A title contest, 58-27. Max Schlager, Messiah Mickens and Christian Joy all topped 100 yards rushing for Gang Green. The trio combined to rush for 433 yards as the Little Dutchmen never threatened.
They’ll face West Catholic (4-7), the District 12 champion, in the PIAA playoffs on Friday.
Steamrollers roll in
opening-round state game
Fresh off winning its third straight district title, Steel-High downed Belmont Charter, 46-6. The Rollers will host Windber (11-1) on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Windber is led by senior tailback John Shuster, who has run for 2,613 yards and 37 touchdowns this season. For his career, he’s posted 6,664 yards and 99 rushing scores.
