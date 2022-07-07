Now that you remembered that Monday, July 11, is the first day Pennsylvania residents can apply for antlerless deer licenses, don’t let the elk hunting opportunities slip by.
The application period for the elk hunts is now through July 31.
Online applications can be made at www.huntfish.pa.gov for the elk license drawing and to check the status of your application.
There will be three elk seasons.
The archery season will be Sept. 10-24 (14 antlered, 15 antlerless).
General season will be Oct. 31-Nov. 5 (31 antlered, 70 antlerless).
Late season will be Dec. 31-Jan. 7, 2023 (15 antlered, 33 antlerless).
For most of the seasons, there are four options when an applicant applies.
• Antlered Only: Applicant is only interested in hunting antlered elk.
• Antlerless Only: Applicant is only interested in hunting antlerless elk.
• Either-Sex: Applicant is interested in hunting either antlered or antlerless elk.
• Point-Only: Applicant is NOT included in the current year’s drawing but is awarded the bonus point.
Each application costs $11.97, applying for all three seasons would be a total of $35.91.
The annual drawing for elk licenses will take place Aug. 20 during the Elk Expo at the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette. Successful applicants who provide a phone number or email will be notified promptly and others will be notified by postal mail.
Applicants can only be drawn for one season/tag per year. If you applied for all three seasons and were drawn for the archery season, your applications for the general and late seasons would be instantly removed and you would be awarded bonus points for those seasons (1 point per season).
One bonus point is earned for each unsuccessful application, but points are exclusive to each season.
Bonus points serve as a multiplier and your name is entered in the drawing for as many bonus points as you have, effectively increasing the probability of drawing a license.
Bonus points reset to 0, if drawn for a specific season, however, any points for alternate seasons remain unchanged. You must apply in the current license year for any bonus points to be included.
Best of luck having your application drawn. Better luck when in Penn’s Woods making it count.
PARK POINTS
Gifford Pinchot State Park
Pinchot Park is a 2,338 full-service park in northern York County along PA 177 between Rossville and Lewisberry. There is reverting farm fields and wooded hillsides with a 340-acre Pinchot Lake.
The park is open every day of the year, 8 a.m. to sunset. Day use areas close at sunset.
What can you do at Pinchot Park?
Hike the Mason-Dixon Trail.
Take an educational pontoon boat tour of Pinchot Lake.
Kayak, canoe, or paddle board the lake.
Play disc golf on one of two 18-hole courses.
Enjoy a stay in one of the yurts or camping cottages.
Check out the diabase boulders and rock outcrops throughout the park.
Take on the challenge of Pinchot Lake’s “Big Bass” waters.
Enjoy a night in the campground.
Reservations are available online or by calling toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
For more information about Gifford Pinchot State Park or any of Pennsylvania’s parks, visit www.dcnr.pa.gov/StateParks.
VOLUNTEERS WELCOME
FOR STREAM CLEANUP
Volunteers are welcome to help with a special stream cleanup of the fly-fishing area of the Conewago Creek on Saturday, July 16 from 8 a.m. to about noon.
The effort supports Gillian Short’s National Honors Society Leadership Project and Adams County Trout Unlimited.
Those able to help should RSVP by July 12 by emailing Gary Perry at gperry@noveltyinc.com. For the cleanup, meet at the Rockwell Lanes Bowling Alley, 2855 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg. Refreshments will be served afterwards.
BULLET POINT
• How many life jackets are required on boats operated in Pennsylvania? One for everyone aboard.
QUOTABLE
“Did you know that for every $1 spent at state parks, nearly $13 is returned to the commonwealth? The outdoor recreation industry directly adds $12 billion to Pennsylvania’s GDP, accounts for 1.5 % of its total economy and is responsible for 150,000 full-time, year-round jobs.”- Cindy Adams Dunn, Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
