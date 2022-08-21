It has been a very trying year for Steve Buckwalter and the Clair and Jan Ritter Team.
Buckwalter, of Royersford, turned things around a bit Friday night as he captured the Billy Kimmel Memorial and $6,000 in the 25-lap sprint car feature. It was his 12th career Williams Grove win.
“It has been a long time coming,” Buckwalter said. “We’ve been really struggling with the car.”
In the 40-lap main event for the World of Outlaws Late Model series, it was Shane Clanton picking up the $10,000 win.
Buckwalter started second and raced into the lead over Alan Krimes and Devon Borden.
“I knew Borden would be fast, and also Krimes. I figured if he beat me to turn one, it would be really tough to get around him.”
A fourth turn accident brought the race under caution with two laps completed. Brent Shearer, Robbie Kendall and Gordon Senft were involved. Everybody was okay and only Kendall didn’t restart.
Buckwalter controlled the restart as Borden took second from Krimes.
Ninth starter Chase Dietz was into the top four and 17th starter Freddie Rahmer into seventh with six laps completed.
Meanwhile at the front, Borden was running Buckwalter down as they blasted around the cushion.
Buckwalter reached the back of the field and the slower car of Austin Burke. This brought Borden right to his bumper as they raced down the frontstretch. Borden ducked under Buckwalter entering turn one as Buckwalter also tried to pass Burke on the inside. It was very tight racing off the second corner with Buckwalter holding on.
“I was catching that lapped car and I didn’t realize Borden was that close,” Buckwalter said. “I knew I wasn’t close enough to slide the lapped car, but I wanted to see how good my car stuck. I got in there and slid up to him like I intended to, but then I seen Borden and had to get on the gas. I picked up the pace and ran it a little harder and the car handled it.”
Tyler Reeser stopped entering turn three bringing out the yellow with 11 laps completed.
Buckwalter’s restart was good enough to keep Borden from tying a first turn slider. Rahmer raced into fifth.
Buckwalter pulled away a bit from Borden following the restart and was in control as Dietz took third from Krimes.
Dylan Norris slowed on the backstretch bringing the field under caution again with 10 laps to go.
Borden was closer on this restart, but couldn’t clear the pass as Buckwalter raced off the second corner with the lead.
The yellow flew again with eight laps to go for Rick Lafferty. This gave Borden another shot, but it was Buckwalter staying strong on the cushion in turns one and two.
Rahmer ducked under Dietz for third spot.
Lance Dewease, who started 18th after being collected in a heat race crash, raced into fifth. He took fourth from Dietz as Buckwalter built a comfortable lead again.
Dewease went after Rahmer for third. He’d take the spot entering turn one.
It was Buckwalter scoring the win by 2.7 seconds over Borden and the hard-charging Dewease. Rahmer and Dietz completed the top five. Kyle Moody, Krimes, TJ Stutts, Jordan Givler and Shearer rounded out the top 10.
Krimes won the first heat after a side-by-side battle with Reeser. Buckwalter won the second heat over Givler. A total of 20 sprint cars were on hand.
The World of Outlaw Late Model series made its annual visit to Williams Grove. Ryan Gustin and Shane Clanton shared the front row for the 40-lap, $10,000 to win feature.
Clanton grabbed the lead and had the race under control early, but Max Blair closed on him with 15 laps to go. Gustin also moved back into the picture.
As they began closing on slower traffic with 10 to go, the yellow flag flew. Clanton got a good restart keeping Blair and Gustin at bay.
Clanton streaked away from there scoring his second win of the season and career series win number 48. Blair, Gustin, Tanner English and Rick Eckert completed the top five. Eddie Carrier Jr., series point leader Dennis Erb Jr., Josh Richards, Dale Hollidge and Jason Covert rounded out the top 10.
Erb set quick time over the 3R0-car late model field with a lap of 19.636. Erb, Clanton, and Gustin won the heat races. Kyle Hardy won the Last Chance Showdown.
WILLIAMS GROVE SPEEDWAY
Friday
410 Sprint Cars
Feature (25 laps): 1. Steve Buckwalter. 2. Devon Borden. 3. Lance Dewease. 4. Freddie Rahmer. 5. Chase Dietz. 6. Kyle Moody. 7. Alan Krimes. 8. TJ Stutts. 9. Jordan Givler. 10. Brent Shearer. 11. Dylan Norris. 12. Tyler Reeser. 13. Chad Trout. 14. Bryn Gohn. 15. Austin Burke. 16. Rick Lafferty. 17. Jason Shultz. 18. Gordon Senft III. 19. Robbie Kendall. 20. Tyler Bear.
World of Outlaws Late Models
Feature (40 laps): 1. Shane Clanton. 2. Max Blair. 3. Ryan Gustin. 4. Tanner English. 5. Rick Eckert. 6. Eddie Carrier Jr. 7. Dennis Erb Jr. 8. Josh Richards. 9. Dale Hollidge. 10. Jason Covert. 11. Kyle Hardy. 12. Matt Cosner. 13. Steve Casebolt. 14. Brent Larson. 15. Gene Knaub. 16. Gordy Gundaker. 17. Tyler Horst. 18. Coleby Frye. 19. Mason Zeigler. 20. Shaun Jones. 21. Boom Briggs. 22. Justin Weaver. 23. Chad Julius. 24. Dan Stone.
ALL STAR CIRCUIT OF CHAMPIONS
410 Sprint Cars
Saturday
Utica-Rome Speedway, Vernon, NY
Feature (30 laps): 1. 13-Justin Peck, 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 3. 19M-Brent Marks, 4. 19-Chris Windom, 5. 11-Cory Eliason, 6. 48-Danny Dietrich, 7. 26-Zeb Wise, 8. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 9. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 10. 4-Cap Henry, 11. 17B-Bill Balog, 12. 42-Sye Lynch, 13. 10-Dave Blaney, 14. 6-Ryan Smith, 15. 98-Joe Trenca, 16. 5W-Lucas Wolfe, 17. 17-Jordan Thomas, 18. 28F-Davie Franek, 19. 7NY-Matt Farnham, 20. 29-Logan McCandless, 21. 3-Denny Peebles, 22. 01-Danny Varin (DNF), 23. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni (DNF), 24. 99L-Larry Wright (DNF)
Heat winners: Eliason, Lynch, Windom
Dash winner: Marks
B-main winner: Colagiovanni
Qualifying: 1. Peck 14.711, 2. Courtney 14.826, 3. Marks 14.947
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.