With the caution tape removed, the hard hats can go back on and the construction resume in the Delone Catholic wrestling room.
The Squire program was in the midst of an overhaul under head coach Chad Giraffa, who took over prior to the 2018 season. While success on an individual level had been in abundance, Delone was in a constant – and mostly losing – battle with depth. Giraffa, a former Squire wrestler who coached for six seasons in the elementary program, was beginning to see numbers materialize prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With a season memorable for more unusual reasons than anyone would prefer, now in the books, Giraffa said things have tilted back in the direction of progress at Delone.
“Obviously with the COVID stuff, the numbers weren’t quite what they were in the past,” said Giraffa, who enters his fifth season as head coach. “But this year is looking a lot better. We have a lot of new kids out and some who have never wrestled before, which is great.”
Delone’s preseason roster includes 18 wrestlers, with only four seniors listed. A large sophomore group has Giraffa excited for the future, but he was quick to point out the veteran presence provided by seniors Justin Emeigh, Artrem Reichart, Jack Scovitch and Sam Scovitch. Emeigh and Reichart will serve as team captains this winter.
“I see a lot coming out of those four as far as leadership,” said Giraffa.
Reichart went 8-3 at 138 last season with three pins and a pair of technical falls. He enters this season with 29 career wins, and is slotted at either 145 or 152.
Emeigh, who was 8-6 at 145, will also be in that portion of the lineup, which could have a welcomed logjam.
“We have a lot of middleweights, there is depth at each of those weight classes,” said Giraffa. “We should be pretty decent from 132 up through 172. We have a lot to pick from as far as ability.”
Promising sophomore Connor Bauerline will be at the beginning of that stronghold for the Squires. Bauerline was 14-6 at 120 a year ago, posting bonus points on 11 occasions. He placed fourth at the Class 2A Section 1 tournament, which qualified him for the District 3 Championships and provided invaluable postseason experience.
Giraffa sees Bauerline at 132 or 138 as the season gets under way.
Freshman Austin Gregg and junior Isaac Roth, who are both considered impact wrestlers by their coach, will see time at 138 or 145.
Sophomore Evan Glass, an accomplished golfer, is giving wrestling a go and will hit the mat at 120 while Colby Noel gets the nod at 126.
On the top end, Domonic Giraffa, who was 8-6 at 152, joins Trysten McCrobie, Jonathan Lawyer and Won Stewart. Sam Scovitch, Jack Scovitch and Seth Hilfiger should be the closers.
Having competition for starting spots is essential, according to Giraffa who believes the surplus of middleweights will help his team develop in the practice room.
“That’s essential moving forward” he said. “When we came to the (varsity) program we said it would take 4-5 years to start building from the base up as far as getting back to the old programs at Delone. We need guys at different weights making the guys above and below them better. All of those middleweights, they’ve gotten better over the years.”
Delone’s schedule is indicative of the desire to accumulate as many competitive matches as possible. The Squires are slated to attend tournaments at East Pennsboro, Hanover, Conestoga Valley, Biglerville and New Oxford during the regular season. The traditional season-opening Solanco Tournament was removed from the schedule two years ago as Giraffa gauged where his program was in terms of being ready to battle larger schools.
“We just didn’t have the team to compete there, where they had 33 teams and big schools with full rosters,” he said. “We’ve scheduled the Big Cat Brawl at East Pennsboro (on Saturday) and I think we’ll do very well at that and compete. That’s more on our level of building.”
Giraffa said his team, which went 8-6 last season, will have more matches prior to the beginning of 2022 than it had all of last season thanks to tournaments and the return of traditional scheduling.
When asked what would constitute success in terms of continuing to steer the program in the right direction, Giraffa said it all goes back to the practice room.
“It’s the development of making other wrestlers in the room better,” he said. “How you practice in the room is how you’ll perform on the mat. We try to instill that in them but still have fun with it. It can’t be all sweat and tears.”
