For just over two quarters, Bermudian Springs hung with perennial power Middletown in its District 3 Class 3A semifinal on Friday night.
The Eagles were able to control the line of scrimmage and the clock on offense and went into the half down just 12-0.
In the second half, however, mistakes and attrition cost the visitors, with the Blue Raiders pulling was for a 46-7 victory.
“It’s huge,” first-year head coach John Livelsberger said of the turnovers and numbers disadvantage. “We’ve had injury after injury and we’re from a small school. So playing a team with a roster like that difficult. Our guys were there, but we just lost momentum.”
Early on it appeared as if the Blue Raiders (4-1) would cruise. The hosts received the opening kick and marched right down the field in just three minutes and 23 seconds to make it 6-0 with the first of Tymir Jackson’s five touchdowns of the night.
Two big plays later and the Eagles (4-3) were right back in business. First, Savauri Shelton ripped off a 30-yard run and then Ricky Pacana raced for 25 yards to put Bermudian Springs into the red zone. Though after a pair of stuffed runs and two penalties, quarterback Jay Martinez was picked off at the 1-yard line.
That set off an incredible series of events. After two run plays that went nowhere, Ethan Beachy picked off a Julio Rodriguez pass to give the Eagles back the ball at the Middletown 12. That was followed by another interception for the Blue Raiders, before yet another Beachy pick on a deflection. In total, four interceptions in a span of six plays gave Bermudian Springs first and 10 at the Middletown 44.
“It was just a crazy sequence there,” Livelsberger said. “I’m not sure I’ve seen anything quite like that.”
The Eagles (4-3) were unable to capitalize, however, and punted the ball back to the Blue Raiders. Middletown then marched down the first and six seconds into the second quarter, Jackson again found the end zone to make it 12-0.
By the time the night ended, the senior running back had racked up 196 yards and five scores on 23 carries.
“He’s a workhorse,” Middletown coach Brett Myers said. “He gets better as the game goes on and guys just don’t want to tackle him.”
Bermudian Springs once again appeared to have an answer on the ensuing drive, marching all the way down to the Blue Raiders 10-yard line. But that’s where the drive stalled, and on fourth down, Martinez’ pass fell incomplete to hand the ball back to the hosts.
Middletown took a 12-0 lead into the half, but Liverlsberger said he felt good about his team’s chances.
“We were right there and we felt like we were moving the ball pretty well,” he said.
The Eagles received the second half kick and marched right down the field on the backs of Shelton and Pacana, who combined for 226 yards on 34 carries. But on a first-down play inside the Blue Raiders red zone, Pacana was stripped and the ball went back over to Middletown.
Two players later, Jackson broke a tackle and took off for a backbreaking 55-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 19-0.
“That was tough,” Livelsberger said of the play. “It’s really hard to stay up and keep your emotions in check when you get to the red zone and you don’t score. And I think that was really tough on our guys.”
From then on it was all Blue Raiders. Jackson scored twice more, once in the third and once in the fourth to push the lead out to 33-0.
Shelton, a senior playing in his final game for the Eagles, was rewarded with a late 1-yard touchdown plunge to cap a busy night for the Bermudian Springs star. He finished with 22 yards, 127 yards and a score.
“Vauri and our captains are the head of the team,” Livelsberger said of the performance. “They kept their heads up and Vauri is a leader. He leads on the field and leads with his voice.”
The Blue Raiders will now face either Boiling Springs or Wyomissing in next week’s title game, while Livelsberger closes out his debut season with the Eagles with a 4-3 record.
“It’s been a special year for me,” he said afterward. “This group of seniors is a special group and this team has stuck together when we didn’t even know if we’d get to play. I’m really proud of these kids.”
Bermudian Springs 0 0 0 7 — 7
Middletown 6 6 14 20 — 46
First quarter
M-Tymir Jackson, 4-yard run, (kick failed), 8:37
Second quarter
M-Jackson, 3-yard run (pass failed), 9:36
Third quarter
M-Jackson, 55-yard run (Tyson Leach kick), 8:23
M-Jackson, 2-yard run (Leach kick), 2:27
Fourth quarter
N-Jackson, 3-yard run (Leach kick), 11:54
M-Brandyn Davis, 6-yard run (Leach kick), 7:18
BS-Savauri Shelton, 1-yard run (Matt Zelenski kick), 3 44
M-Tito Spears, 25-yard run (run failed), 1:11
Team Statistics
BS M
First downs 13 16
Rushing yards 39-205 45-376
Passing yards 31 28
Passing 3-9-2 2-4-2
Penalties-yards 4-27 2-20
Punts-average 4-28.7 1-40.0
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0
Individual Statistics
Rushing: BS-Savauri Shelton 22-127, Ricky Pacana 12-99, Ethan Beachy 2-1, Brennon Ault 1-(-2), Jay Martinez 2-(-20); M-Tymir Jackson 23-96, Brandyn Davis 11-99, Audric Bryant 3-18, Julio Rodriguez 3-4, Tito Spears 3-42, Bamm Appleby 1-11, Jaydin Wotring 1-4.
Passing: BS-Martinez 3-9-31-0; M-Rodriguez: 2-4-28-0
Receiving: BS-Pacana 2-23, Zelenski 1-8; M-Tim Wagner 1-16, Tajae Broadie 1-12.
