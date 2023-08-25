Delone Catholic faced a familiar foe to begin the 2023 high football season on Friday night.
The Squires traveled to Camp Hill to take on the powerful Trinity Shamrocks, who dispatched of them 56-17 in the opening round of the playoffs a year ago en route to a District 3 Class 2A championship.
Unfortunately for coach Corey Zortman and company, the result wasn’t any different Friday night.
The Shamrocks used a bevy of big plays, including three long touchdown runs from Penn State commit Messiah Mickens, to run away and hide in a dominant 49-12 victory.
“It’s a fine line to walk,” Zortman said of his team’s monumentous season-opening task. “The reality of knowing who we’re up against and where we’re at at this point in the season.”
Trinity wasted no time asserting itself. The Shamrocks received the opening kickoff and just over a minute later Mickens, who is just a sophomore, dashed 36 yards up the middle to make it 7-0.
After the teams exchanged empty possessions, the Squires appeared to be in business before a Denver Ostrum fumbled snap gave the hosts the ball back near midfield.
One play later, Shamrocks quarterback Caleb Wray found a wide open Cole Cappawana for a 54-yard score and, just like that, the scoreboard read 14-0.
But Delone didn’t hang its head.
The Squires marched down the field on their ensuing drive, led by big runs from Gage Zimmerman and Domonic Giraffa, before a Brady Dettinburn 5-yard rumble cut the score to 14-6.
“I challenged the guys to compete,” Zortman said of his team’s fight. “This is no slight to anyone from last year whatsoever, but I think that as a whole, when things got bad we kind of hung our heads. Tonight we didn’t do that.”
Despite the Squires’ fight, the Shamrocks repeatedly showed that they had too much firepower to overcome.
Mickens managed to take a carry on the following possession, bounce off a tackler while spinning, and dart down the sideline to push the lead back out to 21-6 just seconds into the second quarter.
Again, however, Delone had an answer.
After a drive that lasted the better part of six minutes, Ostrum rolled left and hit Dettinburn for a 4-yard touchdown that cut the score to 21-12 after a failed two-point conversion attempt.
That was, however, the Squires’ final salvo.
Cappawana took the ensuing kickoff back 94 yards for a touchdown to make it 28-12 and minutes later, Wray rolled right and hit Ish Palmer, who then outran several defenders for an 88-yard score.
That brought the Shamrocks’ lead to 35-12 at the half and all but put the result out of the question.
The second half was far more slow paced, with Mickens recording his third lengthy touchdown run of the night, this time from 72 yards to make it 42-12 after three.
Backup running back PJ Dent also found the end zone late in the contest to cap the scoring.
But despite the difficult result, Zortman didn’t find much fault in his team’s play.
“Obviously there’s a ton to clean up, but (Trinity) went all the way to the Eastern final and brought mostly everybody back,” he said. “I don’t take solace in a loss, because we expect a win. But the reality is I thought we were able to compete tonight.”
On the other side of things, third-year Trinity head coach Jordan Hill said that he’s not looking ahead, but that the win provides a strong building block for things to come.
“We’re week-by-week. Our objective is to go win our division first,” he said. “Everything that we get, and we go forward with, we earn the right to do. If we win our division or win a spot in districts, we earn the right to go win a district championship. If we win our district, then we’ve got to earn that right to get to go to the state championship.”
The Shamrocks will hope to add another victory next Friday when they host Staten Island’s Moore Catholic.
The Squires, meanwhile, head on the road again looking for their first win of the season against Lancaster Catholic.
Delone Catholic 6 6 0 0 – 12
Trinity 14 21 7 7 – 49
First quarter
T-Messiah Mickens 36 run (Kieran Finegan kick), 10:42
T-Cole Cappawana 54 pass from Caleb Wray (Finegan kick), 4:10
DC-Brady Dettinburn 5 run (kick blocked), :27
Second quarter
T-Mickens 66 run (Finegan kick). 11:46
DC-Dettinburn 4 pass from Denver Ostrum (pass failed), 6:37
T-Cappawana 94 kick return (Finegan kick). 6:24
T-Ish Palmer 88 pass from Wray (Finegan kick) 2:19
Third quarter
T-Mickens 72 run (Finegan kick), 5:34
Fourth quarter
T-PJ Dent 3 run (Finegan kick), 1:20
TEAM STATISTICS
DC T
First downs 13 12
Rushes-yards 50-227 25-311
Passing 2-3-1 4-6-0
Passing yards 30 152
Total yards 257 463
Fumbles-lost 2-2 0-0
Penalties-yards 3-25 5-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: DC-Gage Zimmerman 18-91, Braden Smith 3-16, Dominic Giraffa 3-35, Brady Dettinburn 17-87, Denver Ostrum 1-(-6), Colby Noel 1-2, Christopher Cole 1-1; T-Messiah Mickens 11-247, Ish Palmer 6-21, Cole Cappawana 1-5, PJ Dent 7-38.
Passing: DC-Ostrum 2-3-1 30; T-Caleb Wray 3-6-0 147, Mikal Shank 1-1-0 5.
Receiving: T-Giraffa 1-26, Dettinburn 1-4; Mickens 1-5, Cappawana 1-54, Palmer 1-88, Caleb Klepeiss 1-5.
