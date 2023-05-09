BASEBALL
Bermudian Springs 13, Littlestown 6
Both teams were hot with the bats early on until the Eagles took control with a six-run outburst in the top of the fourth inning of a YAIAA-3 matchup on Monday night at Littlestown.
Austin Reinert drove in three runs for Berm, while Liam Cook and Dylan Hubbard each had two hits and scored twice and Ben Ogle touched the plate three times.
Nate Keller threw 4.1 innings of scoreless relief to earn the win.
Connor Dillon had two knocks for the Bolts and Brandon Clabaugh drove in two runs.
The win boosted the Eagles to the top of the District 3 Class 4A power rankings, while Littlestown sits two spots below the cutline with one game to go.
Bermudian 420 600 1 — 13 9 2
Littlestown 402 000 0 — 6 8 2
Gabe Kline, Nathan Keller (3); Jacob Dennis, Brandon Clabaugh (4). SO-BB: Kline 2-4, Keller 6-3; Dennis 8-6, Clabaugh 3-2. W — Keller. L — Dennis. 2B: BS — Dylan Hubbard. HR: BS — Austin Reinert.
SOFTBALL
Gettysburg 12, C.D. East 7
The Warriors used a seven-run rally in the fourth inning to take control and went on to their third victory of the season when they downed the Panthers in a Mid-Penn Keystone matchup on Tuesday afternoon.
Abby Boblits led the way for the Maroon & White offense with three knocks, including a triple. She also scored twice.
Ava Hochard also swung a big stick for the winners as she had two hits, including a double and brought home three runs.
Emily Haines and Samantha Carbaugh also each had two knocks for Gettysburg.
Gettysburg 000 713 1 — 12 13 5
C.D. East 101 032 0 — 7 10 5
Samantha Carbaugh, Megan Musselman (6); Pitts. SO-BB: Carbaugh 8-0, Musselman 1-2; Pitts 6-2. W — Carbaugh. L — Pitts. 2B: G — Carbaugh, Ava Hochard; CDE — Paul 2, Warner. 3B: G — Abby Boblits; CDE — Warner.
BOYS LACROSSE
York Catholic 19, Delone Catholic 2
Deegan Snyder and Kaden Hix netted the goals for the Squires in a YAIAA matchup on Monday.
Hix led Delone with three ground balls, while Sam Hall picked up two. Austin Gregg notched 19 saves between the pipes.
