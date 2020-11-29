Hunting season is here again, and yours truly was up and at em’ bright and early on Sunday morning ready for a big score.
My pre-hunt preparations included some advanced scouting, getting a good night’s sleep and formulating a game plan before heading to a field I know like the back of my hand. My wife and I have hunted there for more than 20 years and counting, and we always come home with a monster.
Tree, that is. A monster Christmas tree.
Devoted customers of the Showers Tree Farm in Aspers, Jill and I hopped in the truck and set out for the perfect tree. Perfect in that this, we swore, would be the year we did not bite off more than we can chew. You see, we have traditional eight-foot ceilings to work with but lose all sense of reasoning once we enter the field, coming out with 9-, 10- or even 12-footers. (I suspect we’re not alone in this phenomenon).
I should’ve known what the day had in store when my mug tipped and coffee spilled over me and my seat as we made one of the last turns into the farm.
A bit soggy but undeterred, I grabbed a cart and headed into the field, where Jill stopped to inspect one of the very first trees we spotted. It was waaaay too big and waaaay too wide, but apparently it tugged at her heartstrings, because after 20 minutes of walking around we circled back and claimed it as our own.
At this point, a false feeling of triumph set in because we found our tree in under two hours. Score.
Armed with my trusty reciprocating saw, it was a matter of seconds until I fell the beast. Before judging me too harshly, understand that I’ve paid my dues by using a traditional handsaw for decades prior to coming to my senses and employing a little horsepower. My rotator cuffs are thanking me.
We took the top nine feet of the beautiful pine, which unknown to us wasn’t ready to give up the fight. After a half dozen unsuccessful attempts at loading it in the cart, a nice family of four offered a hand. Apparently, they only saw our smiles and didn’t hear my words, which were not fit for a Sunday – or any other day of the week — as we struggled prior to their arrival.
With the goliath finally on two wheels we headed for the bailing station. The bailer met its match with our choice, which needed some coaxing to become bound by twine. Even then, it was bursting at the seams, looking like it would explode outward at any second.
After gathering up an enormous amount of garland from the scrap pile and going back to collect the lower trimmings from our pick, we hit the road. Again, the feeling of false victory was in the air.
Reality set in the moment we lugged it off the back of the truck. Too big, too heavy, too everything. It was like déjà vu all over again.
Enlisting the help of our daughter, we three were still no match for the feisty pine. We pushed/pulled it into the house and up the steps, only to get the top half stuck in the kitchen door with the bottom half still in limbo at the top of the steps. Out of ideas and patience, we began turning on each.
Which is precisely what the tree wanted.
We rallied as only we can, got back in the fight and managed to get the brute into the living room and fitted with a stand. With the screws tightened, we righted the tree until it stood straight and tall – if only because we held on tightly from all sides.
Yet another moment of truth arrived when I mustered the courage to begin cutting the twine that caged the teetering monster. At first, the lower branches began to slowly reach out as they became unbound. But in an instant the thing morphed into a Kraken, unleashing dozens of prickly tentacles searching for soft skin to sink into.
I briefly considered calling a priest but I’m not sure exorcisms are performed on weekends, so we soldiered on.
Skipping ahead, we coaxed the tree into behaving, trimmed a slew of wayward branches that encompassed a vast portion of the living room floor and removed the larger of two bird nests discovered to be attached the trunk. (Double good luck?)
I then dropped to the deck and blindly began turning and pushing the stand as Jill shouted out directions. It was like a weird game of Marco Polo, but with a pine tree and no pool. I push this way, she says go that way. You get the drift.
Cleanup was a real hoot, especially the part when I raked the debris into a pile that could be scooped up. (Yep, busted out the garden rake. True story).
At that point I was saved by the bell, meaning it was time to get cleaned and up and go to work. Decorating the tree is Jill’s department, and she’s a master. I happily exited stage left with my battle scars (a cut on my shin, scrapped knees and a smashed thumb), and most of my pride.
The tree will be beautiful, and I’ll love having it in our house, but the cycle must be broken. I’m not certain we’re capable of doing so on our own; maybe our friends at the farm can provide an intervention, allowing us to peruse short and skinny trees instead of the mammoths we are drawn to like moths to a flame.
Who am I kidding? We’ll probably grab a 14-footer and just cut a hole in the ceiling if we have to.
