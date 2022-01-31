The Gettysburg College women’s lacrosse team was picked ninth in the ILWomen/Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association Division III Preseason Poll released on Monday.
Gettysburg secured a top-10 position in the preseason ballot with a familiar lot of teams finishing ahead of the Bullets. Defending national champion Salisbury University grabbed the pole position ahead of national runner-up Tufts University. St. John Fisher College, Ithaca College, and Washington and Lee University rounded out the top five.
William Smith College grabbed the No. 6 spot with two familiar Gettysburg foes following in No. 7 Franklin & Marshall and No. 8 Messiah. Finishing behind the Bullets and completing the top 10 was The College of New Jersey.
The preseason selection marked Gettysburg’s second top-10 pick of the year with the Bullets picked 10th in the Nike/USA Lacrosse Division III Women’s Preseason Top 20 released in late December.
Gettysburg won’t shy away from competition to reaffirm its place among the nation’s elite D3 programs in 2022. The Bullets will face off with eight teams ranked among the top 20, including No. 1 Salisbury, No. 2 Tufts, No. 5 W&L, No. 7 F&M, No. 8 Messiah, No. 10 TCNJ, No. 12 Denison, and No. 18 York College.
Gettysburg went 5-1 and finished 11th in the final national poll released by the IWLCA in 2021. The shortened schedule due to pandemic restrictions combined with changes to the NCAA tournament field kept the Bullets out of the postseason for the first time since 2001.
The 2022 campaign opens with the Bullets hosting Stevenson University on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 1 p.m.
MEN’S LACROSSE: The Gettysburg College men’s lacrosse team seized the No. 17 position in the preseason coaches’ poll conducted by the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association released on Monday.
Gettysburg totaled 96 points in the poll to finish just behind SUNY Cortland and Wesleyan University. RIT grabbed the top spot with 389 points and 12 first-place votes, finishing just one point ahead of No. 2 Salisbury, Tufts, York College and Christopher Newport rounded out the top five.
The Bullets will tangle with six teams ranked among the top 20 this season, including three of the top five. Gettysburg meets Salisbury on Feb. 26, Christopher Newport on March 18, and York on April 16. The Orange and Blue also face off with No. 8 Franklin & Marshall in a matchup of two of the top teams in the Centennial Conference on March 30. The Bullets meet No. 13 Stevenson and No. 20 Amherst College on March 5 and March 19, respectively.
Gettysburg went 4-2 in the shortened 2021 campaign, which marked the final season for long-time head coach Hank Janczyk. Peter Toner enters his first season at the Bullets’ helm after spending the last 11 years as part of the coaching staff at Penn State University.
The Bullets open the season at home against Eastern University on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 1 p.m.
