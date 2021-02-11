Entering his senior season, Littlestown wrestler Connor Brown had plenty to be uncertain about.
Would he even have a senior season? What would it look like if he did? Could he replicate his performance from 2020 with saw him place at the state tournament? How would he respond to jumping a number of weight classes and what would his college prospects look like?
We’re now about halfway through that senior season and many of those questions have been answered.
Brown currently sits at 13-0 on the year up at 138 pounds and recently hit a major milestone, recording his 100th-career victory with a pin of Susquenita’s Dylan Fulton on Wednesday night.
“It’s been great,” he said of the response from family and friends. “I’ve had a lot of people calling me up to congratulate me or to wish me well.”
But that’s not all.
In mid-January, Brown received an appointment to attend the Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York.
“I found out about it about a year or two ago when they sent me a letter through the school,” Brown said of his initial interest. “So then I spent a while doing some research and finding out more about it.”
The academy requires a nomination from a representative, something he received from Rep. John Joyce of Pennsylvania’s 13th congressional district.
He also needed to have strong grades, pass a fitness exam and a medical exam.
“It was actually a really long process,” he said. “I met with the congressman and it was almost like a job interview. That went well and he recommended me and we found out last month that I was accepted.”
Brown chose the Merchant Marines over Millersville University and Lock Haven University and plans on wrestling in college.
“One of the things that really interested me is a thing called a sea year where you go out to sea and get to travel for a year,” Brown said. “I thought that was really cool and then obviously financially it made a lot of sense. I also liked the campus a lot when I went up to visit.”
Brown said the decision was made easier by the fact that the Merchant Marines wrestle at the Division III level.
“I knew I wanted to continue to wrestle but I didn’t really know if I wanted to wrestle Division I,” he said. “I like wrestling and it’s something I enjoy doing, but when you do it Division I it really becomes like a year-round thing where you need to stay in shape and keep wrestling. I want to keep wrestling, but I want to keep having fun wrestling too.”
For now, Brown says he’s focusing on finishing out his senior year on the mats and in the classroom before turning his attention to his college career.
“I’m pretty sure I’m going to start there in July, so right after graduate,” he said. “But right now I’m just focusing on finishing my senior year strong. I was to get to states again and I want to continue to keep up my grades. So I’m focusing on those things and then when I graduate I can start to kind of focus on going up there.”
