Gettysburg College trailed No. 14 Johns Hopkins University by just four points early in the second half, but the host Blue Jays caught fire and hit eight 3-pointers in the second half on the way to an 88-56 decision in Centennial Conference men’s basketball action inside Goldfarb Gym Tuesday night.
Gettysburg (2-2, 0-1 CC) 27 29 — 56
Johns Hopkins (4-1, 2-0 CC) 37 51 — 88
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
• Colin Farrell ’25: 11 Points, 5 Rebounds, 6 Assists
• Jack Rooney ’22: 10 Points, 3 Rebounds
• Max Pernetti ’25: 9 Points
• Rassoul Abakar ’25: 8 Points, 4 Rebounds
Johns Hopkins’ Top Performers
• Tom Quarry: 27 Points, 8-16 FG, 6-11 3FG, 5 Rebounds
• Carson James: 12 Points, 4 Rebounds
• Connor Delaney: 10 Points, 7 Rebounds, 6 Assists, 2 Steals
• Sydney Thybulle: 8 Points, 4 Rebounds, 2 Steals
Game Summary — First Half
• Gettysburg broke out to an early lead as Abakar and Farrell scored on the first two possessions and sophomore Ryan McKeon knocked down a 3-pointer for a 7-2 lead less than two minutes into the contest.
• A pair of free throws by Farrell set the Bullets ahead 12-7 at 15:09, but it would be nearly 10 minutes before another bucket by Gettysburg. The cold spell enabled Johns Hopkins to roll off 21 consecutive points with two free throws by Carson putting the hosts in front 28-12 with 5:52 remaining.
• The Bullets rallied to slice the deficit to eight twice inside the final minute, including on a lay-up by freshman Akim Joseph with 16 seconds left in the half. A final lay-in by Carson made it 37-27 heading into the break.
Game Summary — Second Half
• Gettysburg rolled out of the locker room with the first six points of the second half to trim the margin down to four. A three-pointer by Rooney was followed by a steal and made free throw by Farrell. Abakar hit a jump shot to make it 37-33 at 17:34.
• The Bullets remained within five through the first five minutes of the second half, but a 3-pointer by Quarry seemed to ignite a fire for Johns Hopkins at 14:47. The Blue Jay senior hit another deep ball on the next possession and within six minutes, the margin had ballooned to 21 (63-42) following a 9-0 run.
• The Blue Jays could seemingly do no wrong in the final 10 minutes of play, hitting 10-of-14 shots over an eight-minute stretch, including six three-pointers. Gettysburg was unable to counter the offensive onslaught, hitting just 4-of-17 shots over the final 10 minutes.
By the Numbers
• Gettysburg finished 19-of-54 (35.2 percent), including 6-of-23 (26.1 percent) from beyond the arc. Johns Hopkins hit 18-of-35 (51.4 percent) shots in the second half and finished 30-of-68 (44.1 percent) overall from the field. The Blue Jays knocked down 13 3-pointers and out-rebounded the Bullets 46-32.
• Farrell notched double-figures for the third time in four games. The first-year guard also set season highs for rebounds (5) and assists (6).
Where the Series Stands
Johns Hopkins has won the last five meetings with Gettysburg. The Bullets remain ahead in the all-time series 52-43.
Next Up
Gettysburg hosts McDaniel College on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 8 p.m.
