One big foot, and one big mistake.
That was the difference as Northern played tough defense and defeated host New Oxford, 20-7, in the quarterfinals of the District 3 Class 5A Football Championships on Friday night.
The big foot belonged to the Polar Bears’ Mason Yohn, who punted the ball five times, averaging 47.2 yards per kick, and making sure New Oxford continually started with poor field position. Yohn’s longest punt sailed 55 yards. Yohn also was the hero with his place-kicking, hitting field goals of 33 and 46 yards, and sending the ball into the end zone on two kickoffs.
The Ox came out fired up though, smacking star running back Cole Bartram (139 yards and a touchdown) on his first two carries. The second shot knocked the ball loose and New Oxford recovered on the Northern 13-yard line. On the next play, quarterback Jett Moore took the ball to the house, and Idriz Ahmetovic’s extra point gave the Colonials a 7-0 lead just 55 seconds into the game.
After a three-and-out by each team, Northern went on a six-play, 58-yard drive that ended with Yohn’s 33-yard field goal. That drive featured Talon Belluscio, who carried the ball on every play, accounting for 36 yards. A Polar Bear holding penalty hurt the drive, but Yohn got his team on the scoreboard.
The second quarter saw a nice New Oxford drive, as the Colonials started at their own 12 and marched right to midfield in eight plays. On fourth-and-1 from the 49, however, Moore missed on a long pass and the threat ended.
Neither team could score in the quarter, and the Ox went into the locker room with a 7-3 lead.
“We felt prepared, and I liked our game plan,” said New Oxford coach Jason Warner. “But our offense just was not in synch. We did everything we could to hang on to our lead, but the second half kickoff made it that much harder.”
That second half kickoff was the big mistake that switched the game’s momentum and ultimately decided the contest. Yohn kicked off deep to begin the third quarter, and on the return New Oxford lost control of the ball. As it got batted around by nearly five players, it ended up in the end zone, where Joel McClintock jumped on it. The unexpected touchdown gave Northern a 10-7 lead, and that was all the points the Polar Bears would need.
“Our defense played amazing tonight,” said Northern coach Bill Miller. “There was a lot of emotion out there, and they wanted it. I am a firm believer that you create your own breaks by playing hard and showing hustle. We definitely did that tonight.”
The Colonial defense played admirably, but it could not contain Bartram. Midway through the third quarter, Bartram carried the Polar Bears on his shoulders, toting the ball seven times for 42 yards, including consecutive carries of 15 and 12 yards. The Colonials rose up and stopped him on third-and-5, but Yohn’s leg sent the pigskin 46 yards through the uprights for a 13-7 Northern lead.
Still in the game as the fourth quarter began, New Oxford could not get anything going on offense. A short drive, featuring Riley Killen, died at the Colonial 38, and then Bartram took control, carrying four times on a five-play scoring drive. His 12-yard pinball run through the defense put the game out of reach with 3:45 to play.
As for New Oxford’s offensive woes, a lot of credit goes to Northern’s outstanding pressure up front. But the Polar Bears also did some things that the Colonial coaching staff had not seen.
“They were playing Cover 2, and we had not seen that on film,” Warner said. “And they brought more defensive pressure than we were expecting. That made us have to get the ball out quick on our pass plays. But credit to them. They played a hard game and they beat us. These seniors have had a great four-year career. Two division championships and a 27-14 record. We have built a program and we have a lot to look forward to.”
As for Northern, it will next play the winner of today’s game between Exeter Township and Dover. The Polar Bears, who were 2-3 to start the season, have been on a roll of late, having beaten Gettysburg and Mechanicsburg to end the regular season. A 21-20 win over South Western in the first round of districts propelled them to the quarterfinals.
The win on Friday puts them in the semifinals, the deepest Northern has ever gone in the playoffs.
“This all started when we were 2-3,” Miller said. “We were definitely not living up to our expectations, and when we played Gettysburg, it was like that was when the playoffs began. Every game after that was a must-win game. No Northern team has ever gone this far in the district playoffs, and that is a pretty great legacy for this team.”
New Oxford ends its fine season with a record of 8-3, while Northern, playing its best football at the right time, is now 8-4.
Northern 3 0 10 7 - 20
New Oxford 7 0 0 0 - 7
First quarter
NO- Jett Moore 15 run (Idriz Ahmetovic kick) 11:05
N- Mason Yohn 33 FG 3:24
Third quarter
N- Joel McClintock fumbled kickoff recovery in endzone (Yohn kick) 11:51
N- Yohn 46 FG 5:39
Fourth quarter
N- Cole Bartram 12 run (Yohn kick) 3:45
Team Statistics
N NO
First Downs 10 9
Rushes-Yards 40-207 22-72
Passing 3-7-0 11-21-2
Passing Yards 17 102
Total Yards 224 174
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
Punting 5-47.2 5-39.6
Penalties 7-66 3-11
Individual Statistics
Rushing: N- Bartram 28-139, Talon Belluscio 6-41, Timmy Bonin 6-27; NO- Moore 4-9, Riley Killen 17-61, Jarrett Bitzer 1-2.
Passing: N-Bonin 3-7-17-0; NO- Moore 11-21-102-2.
Receiving: N- Kyle Lamb 1-13, Bartram 1-1, Yohn 1-3; NO- Evan Schriver 4-34, Ahmetovic 6-62, Cameron Herring 1-6.
