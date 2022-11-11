POLAR BEARS
Buy Now

Northern running back Talon Belluscio (22) is upended by New Oxford’s Jon Rineman during the first half of Friday’s District 3 Class 5A quarterfinal game in New Oxford. The Polar Bears upset the Colonials, 20-7. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

One big foot, and one big mistake.

That was the difference as Northern played tough defense and defeated host New Oxford, 20-7, in the quarterfinals of the District 3 Class 5A Football Championships on Friday night.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.