The South Penn Baseball League announced its 2022 awards from results of league balloting conducted recently, according to commissioner Eric Ketterman. The voting included awards for Most Valuable Player, Outstanding Pitcher and the Outstanding Young Player Awards, along with the John R. “Dick” Meckley Sportsmanship Award, which is selected by the association of umpires officiating in the league.
For the 2022 Most Valuable Player Award, the New Oxford Twins’ Nick Schreiber picked up MVP honors in his first year playing in the league. In a close voting race, Schreiber was among the league leaders with a .466 batting average by racking up 27 hits, 10 doubles, two triples, one home run, and posting an on-base percentage of .537. He also pitched 41 innings with an ERA of 0.85, racking up 68 strikeouts and amassing a perfect 4-0 record.
Finishing in a very close second place in the MVP balloting was the Hagerstown Braves’ Justin Lewis. Lewis had a batting average of .500 over 58 plate appearances. He totaled 38 runs scored, 20 hits, five doubles, 10 RBI’s, 21 walks, all with an astonishing 3 strikeouts on the season. He finished with an impressive .659 on-base percentage.
Coming in third was the Cashtown Pirates’ Tyler Reinert who finished with a batting average of .370 with 27 hits, four doubles, two home runs, and 20 RBI. His on-base percentage was .470, and he also struck out only four times at the dish all season.
On the pitching mound Reinert also notched a win and 2 saves as a solid relief pitcher for the Buccos.
Coming in fourth was Hagerstown’s Peyton Mason who stacked up impressive offensive numbers as part of the Braves’ unbeaten regular season. Mason hit in the middle of Hagerstown’s lineup all season.
Fifth place in MVP voting went to the Littlestown Dodger’s Trent Copenhaver who was an impressive leadoff hitter for a solid Littlestown team. He also dazzled with his infield defense and quelled opposing bats as one of Littlestown’s regular pitchers.
The 2022 SPL Pitcher of the Year race was as close as ever. First place resulted in a tie between two of the league’s best in Hagerstown’s Mikey Hawbaker and New Oxford’s Schreiber.
Hawbaker finished with a 7-0 won-loss record, struck out 45 and walked only six, allowing only four earned runs all regular season giving him a 0.80 ERA, a 0.66 WHIP and an opposing batting average of .143. He found himself always pitching against the top teams in the league.
Schreiber, who was New Oxford’s ace, logged 41 innings on the hill, striking out 68 batters, with an ERA of 0.85 and matching WHIP of 0.93, while establishing a 4-0 record all while helping to pace a team that finished near the bottom of the standings.
Taking third place for Pitcher of the Year was Hagerstown’s Ryan Clark. Clark was a shutdown pitcher this season for Hagerstown. He accumulated 50 strikeouts while allowing one earned run, and an opposing batting average of .168, including just 19 hits over 33 innings pitched. Clark finished with a dazzling ERA of 0.21, 1.03 WHIP, and a perfect 5-0 record.
Placing fourth was the Cashtown Pirates’ Austin Kunkle, who posted a 1.93 earned run average, a 1.19 WHIP, a .234 opposing batting average all while striking out 49 opponents. He pitched in nine regular season games and finished with a 6-0 won-loss record with one save to his credit.
Finishing fifth in the balloting was Littlestown’s Copenhaver, who hurled 28 innings allowing three earned runs for an overall ERA of 0.96. He also notched two saves for his squad over the 30-game season.
The 2020 Outstanding Young Player Award, which goes to a player 22-years-old or younger, was again a tightly contested tally. This year’s Outstanding Young Player went to Cashtown’s Reinert for the second consecutive year. Finishing an incredibly close second was Hagerstown’s Ryan Talbert.
Talbert hit for an average of .418, including 28 hits, seven doubles, one home run and a whopping 25 RBI, all while scoring 25 runs.
Close behind Talbert, Hagerstown’s Mason finished in third place. Rounding out the top five was Biglerville’s Logan Brewer in fourth and New Oxford’s Derek Huff taking fifth place.
In 2006 the South Penn League opted to honor a team with the best sportsmanship as voted upon by the umpires. Commissioner Ketterman announced that the umpire-in-chief had informed him that their selection and winner of the 2022 John R. “Dick” Meckley Sportsmanship Award, was again given to the Cashtown Pirates, their 15th in the 17 years of the award being presented.
