The South Penn Baseball League announced its 2022 awards from results of league balloting conducted recently, according to commissioner Eric Ketterman. The voting included awards for Most Valuable Player, Outstanding Pitcher and the Outstanding Young Player Awards, along with the John R. “Dick” Meckley Sportsmanship Award, which is selected by the association of umpires officiating in the league.

For the 2022 Most Valuable Player Award, the New Oxford Twins’ Nick Schreiber picked up MVP honors in his first year playing in the league. In a close voting race, Schreiber was among the league leaders with a .466 batting average by racking up 27 hits, 10 doubles, two triples, one home run, and posting an on-base percentage of .537. He also pitched 41 innings with an ERA of 0.85, racking up 68 strikeouts and amassing a perfect 4-0 record.

