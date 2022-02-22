It had been since 2008 that the Fairfield boys’ basketball program had set foot on the court for a playoff game.
So it stands to reason that the Knights, laden with seniors, weren’t going to go down without a fight in Tuesday’s District 3A Class 2A opener at third-seeded Lancaster Mennonite.
Despite falling behind by as many as 19 points in the second half, Fairfield scratched and clawed, at one point cutting the Blazers’ lead to just three. Ultimately, the hosts had just a bit too much firepower and pulled away to grab a 59-42 victory.
“I said to the guys it would’ve been so easy to come out, after they kind of punched us in the mouth in the first quarter, and just kind of roll over,” Fairfield coach Andy Winebrenner said after the game.
The Knights (12-11) came out in a zone defense to try to help defend Lancaster Mennonite (14-8) big man David Werner, who stands at 6-foot-6-inches tall. While Weaver was largely neutralized, it left room for the Blazers’ shooters, who hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter to pull out to a 17-9 lead after one.
Senior Eric Ball served as the lone saving grace for Fairfield, scoring eight of his team’s nine points in the frame.
“When my teammates aren’t scoring, then I know I have to step it up and put some baskets in,” Ball said of his hot start.”
The strong showing continued into the second as Ball scored 12 of the visitors’ first 13 points of the game.
Fairfield began to slow down the Mennonite offense in the second quarter, closing to within 17-13 mid-way through the period. But a strong close to the quarter, led by seven points from senior Jaedon Mast, pushed the lead out to 28-15 at the half for the hosts.
In need of a spark to get back in the contest out of the break, things initially looked bleak for the Knights. The Blazers ripped off a quick 6-0 run to start the second half and pulled out to a 34-15 lead with 5:30 left in the third quarter. That’s when Fairfield dug in.
A short 7-0 spurt in less than a minute of game time, including buckets from Ball, Will Myers and Griffin Tabler, cut the lead down to 34-22.
But the Knights weren’t done.
Andrew Koons then hit a triple to cut it to 34-25. After another Ball bucket, Payton Stadler drained a trifecta and just like that the score was 34-30 with just over a minute left in the third. In total, the Knights ripped off a 17-3 run to close the third quarter and trailed just 37-32 headed into the fourth.
“We were just saying that this is our last time playing together and we just wanted to go out there and show them what we’re made of,” Ball said when asked what was said in the timeout prior to the run. “We just said ‘don’t shut down. We’ve got two quarters left to go. So we might as well play our hearts out’ and we did that.”
After a Jake Myers jumper early in the fourth quarter, Fairfield was within one possession at 39-36 for the first time since the early first quarter. They hung there shortly, with the score at 41-38 with 6:01 left to play, but then the Blazers began to pull away. Turnovers on three consecutive possessions led to transition baskets for the hosts and in the blink of an eye they had built a 48-38 lead.
While the Knights’ attitude remained positive, the physical toll of their comeback efforts had started to show and Mennonite continued to pull away down the stretch, sewing up the victory and a spot in Friday’s semifinals at second-seeded Delone Catholic.
“It takes a lot of work to claw back into it,” Winebrenner said of his team’s efforts. “We clawed back into it and it was a three-point game or whatever it was, but it takes a lot of energy out of you. So I think we kind of ran out of gas a little bit there at the end.”
While the result wasn’t what he was hoping for, Winebrenner says he believes this season can lay the foundation for what’s to come with his program.
“They’ve done a lot for Fairfield basketball and now they’re kind of leaving here having set the bar to a new standard,” he said of his six seniors. “This is what basketball is all about, playing meaningful games in the postseason. So for these seniors to experience that and play as hard as they played, I’m really proud of them and hopefully that carries over for Fairfield in the future.”
Fairfield 9 6 17 10 — 42
Lancaster Mennonite 17 11 9 22 — 59
Fairfield (42): Jake Myers 2 0-0 4, Andrew Koons 1 0-0 3, Will Myers 3 0-0 7, Eric Ball 7 5-6 20, Cody Valentine 1 0-0 2, Griffin Tabler 1 1-2 3, Peyton Stadler 1 0-0 3. Totals: 16 6-8 42.
Lancaster Mennonite (59): Weaver 0 4-8 4, Hersh 3 1-2 9, Hurst 8 2-2 19, Taylor 3 2-4 9, Mast 8 2-4 18. Totals: 22 11-20 59.
3-pointers: F-J. Myers, W. Myers, Ball, Stadler; LM-Hersh, Hurst, Taylor
