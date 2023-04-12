THE SKINNY STORY
{span}Gettysburg, ranked ninth in the latest USILA Division III coaches’ poll, scored the first nine goals of the game and never looked back for a 15-7 win over Franklin & Marshall.
THE LEADERS
Zack Kinsella scored twice, netting his first two goals of the season for the Bullets. He also added two caused turnovers and four ground balls.
• Quinton Mather recorded his second hat trick of the year with three goals.
FOR THE FOES
• Cullen Decker led the Diplomats with three goals and three assists.
THE REST OF THE
STORY
• Michael Zima hit Zack Kinsella in transition for the first goal of the game at the midway point of the first quarter, which sparked a 5-0 finish to the opening stanza. Jack Dunleavy found Ethan Kessler just 38 seconds later. Kyle Howard ripped a wide-open shot for a 3-0 lead with 2:24 on the clock before he found George Raymond with 11 ticks remaining. Jonathan Moshe scored directly off the ensuing faceoff to push the lead to five after one quarter.
• Ryan Cernuto finished a pass from Kessler in the opening 1:44 of the second quarter before Howard found Dunleavy and Kinsella in a 1-minute, 44-second span to make it 8-0 with 6:03 to play. Quinton Mather made it eight different goal scorers and a 9-0 lead, finishing from Stokes Myers with 4:56 on the clock. Christian Sullivan converted a man-up opportunity to break up the shutout with 3:56 remaining before Cullen Decker scored twice in the final 2:40 of the half to close the margin to 9-3 at the break.
• After Tommy Garofalo scored with 13:19 showing, Mather and Aidan Wykoff stretched the lead back to seven in the opening 6:23 of the third quarter before the Diplomats got both goals back to make it a five-goal deficit heading to the final quarter.
• Raymond found Howard, who zipped home a shot with 11:49 to play before Mather bounced one home just 28 seconds later. Raymond finished a solo run with 9:54 on the clock and Myers did the same 2:20 later to stretch the lead back to nine. Decker set the final margin with 4:14 to play.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Gettysburg won in Lancaster for the first time since 2015.
• The Bullets finished with a 41-29 advantage in shots and 38-26 advantage in ground balls.
• Jonathan Moshe won 14 of the 26 faceoffs in the game. He added eight ground balls.
• Declan Harrigan also had two caused turnovers and four ground balls.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action at No. 19 Muhlenberg on Saturday. Game time is 7 p.m.
