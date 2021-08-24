A new year and a new look couldn’t slow down the New Oxford girls’ tennis team in its season debut on Tuesday.
The Colonials are coming off an 8-1 season that saw them take home their second YAIAA Division 1 crown in three years. In 2021, however, they’ll feature an underclassmen-heavy team. So much so that head coach Travis Martin ran out a lineup that only consisted of freshmen and sophomores in the season opener.
That didn’t rattle the Ox down, as Martin’s bunch handily dispatched one of the top programs in the district, Carlisle, by a 4-1 score, taking all three singles matches and splitting in doubles.
“It’s nice to play an out-of-league match. We didn’t get a chance to do that last year,” Martin said of the strong start. “They probably would have had us last year. We haven’t beaten them in a while, so it’s nice to play an out-of-league match after COVID last year, but I’m absolutely thrilled how we started.”
Sophomore Allison Horick, who impressed a year ago in third singles action, is now the elder stateswoman for the Colonials in singles and played her role well, taking out Carlisle’s second singles’ player Callie Culbertson in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1.
“I’m really glad we could have a normal season this year,” Horick said. “I feel like I got better as it went on today. I started moving the ball around and placing it more and being more consistent.”
Horick would be the No. 1 singles player for New Oxford if it weren’t for the emergence of freshman sensation Anya Rosenbach.
Rosenbach, making her first career appearance in a high school match, ran roughshod over Carlisle senior Natalie O’Neill to the tune of a 6-0, 6-0 victory.
“She’s just a beautiful player. It’s outstanding to watch. It’s a ticket every day for people to come watch,” Martin said of Rosenbach. “But the nice thing is she’s very humble. She’s quiet and humble and she’s just going to be very fun to watch. She’s probably one of the cleanest players I’ve seen at New Oxford in a very long time.”
The Ox also picked up a victory from another freshman in Kaelyn Balko at third singles, as she dispatched of Rory Ade, 6-4, 6-0.
On the doubles’ side, the all-sophomore team of Alex Wolf and Joslyn Loss remained undefeated in regular season play in their high school careers, sweeping out the Thundering Herd’s Olivia Myers and Morgan Pontious, 6-2, 6-1.
“They looked a little shaky at the beginning but, my gosh, you could see them turn it on,” Martin said of his first doubles’ pairing. “And here’s the thing: they’re going to get match play every day and they’re going to get better and better. They’re only going to get better and I look for them to be leaders in the league and maybe even compete in our tournament at the end of the year.”
Martin added that he believes the familiarity of the pairing could pay dividends in postseason play as other schools pair up their best singles’ players.
“I definitely think they could make a run,” he said. “I have them playing Anya and Allison a lot during practices not just to get them all better, but also to get them prepared for the postseason as well.”
The Colonials return to action with more non-league play at 4 p.m. on Thursday as they hit the road for a match with Conrad Weiser.
New Oxford 4, Carlisle 1
Singles: 1. Anya Rosenbach (NO) d. Natalie O’Neill 6-0, 6-0; 2. Allison Horick (NO) d. Callie Culbertson 6-3, 6-1; 3. Kaelyn Balko (NO) d. Rory Ade 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Alex Wolf/Joslyn Loss (NO) d. Olivia Myers/Morgan Pontious 6-2, 6-1; 2. Macy Barnhart/Lilly Puher (C) d. Kylie Wampler/Annie Socks 7-6, 6-0.
